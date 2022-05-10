WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg No. 1-seeded sophomore Eddie Monaco only gave up six games on the day to roll into the semifinals of the District 4 Singles Tennis Tournament on Monday at Williamsport Area High School.
After receiving a bye in the first round, Monaco cruised past Central Columbia’s Bryce Hazzard, 6-0, 6-2; and then in the quarterfinals the Green Dragon upended No. 8 Logan Ogden of South Williamsport, 6-4, 6-0.
In the semifinals, which will be played at 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Central PA Tennis Center in South Williamsport, Monaco will face No. 5 Austin Imhoof of Selinsgrove.
Monaco’s teammate, freshman Will Cecchini, advanced to the quarterfinals where he fell to No. 2-seeded Jordan Baker of Central Columbia, 6-1, 6-2.
In the first round, Cecchini beat Bloomsburg’s Levi Fritz, 6-2, 6-0; and in the second round Cecchini won 6-1, 6-4 over No. 7 Kaleb Meyer of Muncy.
The area’s other entrants in the tournament — Milton’s Trace Witter and Mifflinburg’s Ethan Dreese — both fell in their first-round matches.
Witter lost to Towanda’s Rein Alderfer, 6-4, 6-2; and Dreese lost to Galeton’s Reily Streich in a walk-over.
The tournament’s other semifinal will have the Blue Jays’ Baker going up against No. 3 Jackson Stemler of Jersey Shore.
Baseball
Lewisburg 7,
Danville 1
DANVILLE — The Green Dragons led from start to finish to take a solid Heartland-I victory over the Ironmen.
Lewisburg (8-6, 6-6 HAC-I) led 3-0 after the third quarter, but the Green Dragons tallied three runs in the sixth to break the game open against Danville (7-7, 6-7).
Derek Asche batted 3-for-4 and drove in a run, plus Jack Blough went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and two RBI to lead the Green Dragons offensively.
On the mound, Forrest Zelechoski struck out seven, walked one and scattered five hits in 6.2 innings of work.
Lewisburg next hosts Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 7, Danville 1
At Danville
Lewisburg 012 003 1 – 7-12-3
Danville 000 000 1 – 1-6-6
Forrest Zelechoski, Kaiden Wagner (7) and Shea Girton. D. Knight, C. Price and J. Gibson.
WP: Zelechoski. LP: Knight.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Tony Burns, 1-for-5, run scored; Wagner, 2-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; Max Mitchell, walk, RBI; Girton, 1-for-5; Michael Casale, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Zelechoski, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Derek Asche, 3-for-4, RBI; Logan Heyman, 1-for-4, run; Jack Blough, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI, run; Naginey, run.
Top Danville hitters: Gibson, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Knight, 1-for-2; L. Berkey, 1-for-2, walk; W. Snultz, run; C. Kozick, 2-for-2.
Montoursville 11,
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG — The Warriors tallied eight runs over the final three innings to pull away for a HAC-I victory over the Wildcats.
Andrew Diehl and Troy Dressler had two hits apiece to lead Mifflinburg (3-9 overall and HAC-I) at the plate against Montoursville (12-3, 11-3).
And in the extra-inning game between the two teams that was suspended earlier this season, the Warriors claimed that game 6-5 with a run in the 11th inning.
Mifflinburg next plays at Shamokin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Montoursville 11, Mifflinburg 1
At Mifflinburg
Montoursville 201 032 3 – 11-13-1
Mifflinburg 000 001 0 – 1-8-3
AJ Llorente, Maddix Dalena (5), Grayson Rinker (7) and C. Frame. Zach Wertman, Troy Dressler (3), Tanner Zimmerman (6) and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Llorente. LP: Wertman.
Top Montoursville hitters: N. Reeder, 1-for-4, run scored; Aiden Evans, 1-for-1, RBI, run; Dalena, 1-for-3, 2 walks, 3 runs; Llorente, 3-for-5, 2 runs, RBI; Coleo Remsnyder, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Jayden Wilson, 2-for-3, walk, 3 RBI, run; Grayson Rinker, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Cameron Francis, 2-for-4, run; Cael Frame, RBI.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 2-for-3; Zac Kerstetter, 1-for-1, Dressler, 2-for-3, run; Whittaker, walk; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-3; Wertman, 1-for-3, RBI; Gabe Stetler, 1-for-3; Ethan Shoemaker, walk.
Central Columbia 11,
Milton 3
MILTON — The Blue Jays jumped out to a 7-0 lead to roll past the Black Panthers in the Heartland-II matchup.
Milton (3-11, 2-11 HAC-II) scored all three of its runs in the third inning, with Dylan Reiff batting 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and Aiden Keiser going 2-for-2 at the plate. Luke Goodwin had the other RBI for the Black Panthers and Quinn Keister doubled in a 1-for-3 day.
Milton next plays at Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Softball
Lewisburg 11,
Danville 1 (5 inn.)
LEWISBURG — The Green Dragons got back to their winning ways as they hit three home runs to roll to the HAC-II victory over the Ironmen.
However, Rylee Dyroff led the hit parade for Lewisburg (9-3, 6-3 HAC-II) batted 3-for-3 with a three-run homer in the second inning and an RBI double in the fifth that helped end the game early for the Green Dragons.
The other homers hit for Lewisburg were a solo shot by Gracie Murphy (1-for-3) in the third inning and a solo blast by Kimmy Shannon (3-for-3) in the fifth. Carley Wagner and Sydney Bolinsky added two hits apiece for the winners.
Shannon also got the win for the Green Dragons. She stuck out eight, walked two and gave up just the one run off one hit versus Danville (6-7, 6-6).
Lewisburg next plays at Warrior Run today at 4:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 11, Danville 1 (5 innings)
At Lewisburg
Danville 001 00 – 1-1-1
Lewisburg 053 03 – 11-14-3
WP: Kimmy Shannon. LP: C. Bohner.
Top Danville hitters: Bohner, walk; A. Crumb, walk; C. Shaffer, 1-for-2, run scored.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, 2-for-3, double, walk, run scored; Erin Field, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Rylee Dyroff, 3-for-3, HR (2nd, 2 on), double, walk, 5 RBI, 2 runs; Alexis Walter, 1-for-4, RBI; Sydney Bolinsky, 2-for-3; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-3, HR (3rd, solo), RBI, run; Ryan Brouse, 1-for-3, double, run; Shannon, 3-for-3, HR (5th, solo), double, RBI, run; Whitney Berge, RBI, run; M. Lytle, 2 runs.
Bloomsburg 12,
Warrior Run 2 (5 inn.)
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders put two runs on the board in the first inning, but that was it as the Panthers scored nine unanswered runs to take the Heartland-II win.
Bloomsburg improves to 8-7, 7-4 in league play. Warrior Run falls to 3-8, 2-7, and the Defenders will host Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. today.
Bloomsburg 12, Warrior Run 2 (5 innings)
At Warrior Run
Bloomsburg 341 04 – 12-11-0
Warrior Run 200 00 – 2-3-5
Madison Roberts, Rita Nuss (5) and Madeline Devine. Kaelyn Watson and Maggie Gelnett.
WP: Roberts. LP: Watson.
Top Bloomsburg hitters: Nuss, 2-for-2, solo HR, 3 RBI, 3 runs scored; Devine, 2-for-4, double, 3 runs; Roberts, 4-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Mya Coyne, 2-for-4, 4 RBI.
Top Warrior Run hitters: None.
Midd-West 6,
Mifflinburg 5
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats scored three runs in the sixth, but the late rally wasn’t enough as the Mustangs held on for the Heartland-I victory.
Chelsea Miller may have taken the pitching loss for Mifflinburg (5-11, 4-8 HAC-I), but she was one of the leaders at the plate for the Wildcats as she went 2-for-4 and scored a run, plus Madison Fohringer added a 2-for-3 day and drove in a run.
Mifflinburg next plays at Shikellamy today at 4:30 p.m.
Midd-West 6, Mifflinburg 5
At Mifflinburg
Midd-West 023 001 0 – 6-9-4
Mifflinburg 010 103 0 – 5-7-3
WP: Lorna Oldt. LP: Chelsea Miller.
Top Midd-West hitters: Rachel Keister, 1-for-4, run scored; Marlo Spriggle, 1-for-3; Sarah Shupp, 1-for-4, run; Caroline Zerby, RBI, run; Storm Wilt, walk, run; Oldt, 2-for-4, RBI; Teagan Schreffler, 3-for-3, RBI, run; McKenna Voss, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Gracie Mitch, run.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Lily Martin, run scored; Evelyn Osborne, walk, run; Miller, 2-for-4, run; Marissa Boop, 1-for-2, run; Julia Martin, 1-for-1, run; Zoey Martin, 1-for-2, walk, RBI; Madison Fohringer, 2-for-3, RBI.
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 15,
Danville 5
DANVILLE — Alex Koontz scored a game-high five goals, plus Matt Spaulding and Quin Michaels both recorded hat tricks to lead the Green Dragons in a Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League matchup.
Koontz also had three assists on his day for Lewisburg (12-0). Also scoring for the Green Dragons were Collin Starr (2G), Rowen Martin (1G), Joey Martin (1G) and Matt Reish (3A).
Lewisburg next hosts Selinsgrove today at 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Danville 19,
Lewisburg 3
LEWISBURG — A six-goal day by Addison Reidle propelled the Ironmen past the Green Dragons in the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League contest.
Callie Hoffman, Elsa Fellon and Alyssa Coleman all tallied goals for Lewisburg (4-8) against Danville (10-2).
Kam Hoyt made six saves for the Green Dragons, who next host Wyoming Seminary at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
