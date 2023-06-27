WILLIAMSPORT – Led by a program-record number of selections from five programs, including three from The Standard-Journal coverage area, a group of 96 Lycoming College student-athletes earned a slot on the 2023 MAC Winter/Spring Academic Honor Roll to give the athletic department a record number of 185 selections in 2022-23, the conference office in Annville, Pa. announced on Monday, June 26.

The men's basketball program blasted by its past high-water mark of eight MAC Academic Honor Roll selections by posting 10 in spring 2022 and the softball team bested its top mark of Academic Honor Roll selections by two, posting 14 and tying or breaking their program-best mark for the third year in a row. The men’s tennis (6, 2022), wrestling (12, 2020) and women’s tennis (10, 2017) programs all tied their program-best mark.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.