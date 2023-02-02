SELINSGROVE — At this point last year, Lewisburg coach Brent Sample and his players were busy scoreboard watching to see if they would qualify for the District 4 playoffs.
There won't be any such drama for Sample and his charge this season.
In Tuesday's Heartland-I contest at Selinsgrove, Lewisburg punched its ticket into the Class 4A tournament by taking a 34-18 victory over the Seals.
"It's nice to qualify for districts. I remember last year we were watching the standings (a lot). We were 9-13 and we were pretty sure we were getting in because there were only nine teams, but where we would play (we didn't know)," said Sample.
"It's nice to know we are in, and we can just keep taking it one game at a time."
Lewisburg (11-6, 5-3 HAC-I) is currently in the No. 4 spot in the Class 4A standings, but Athens (12-5) is right behind the Green Dragons at No. 5.
And with the goal of qualifying for districts now achieved, the Green Dragons now want a home playoff game instead of possibly having to travel to Athens for a quarterfinal contest.
"Athens is climbing because they are playing some (weaker) teams up north, and I just don't want to go to Athens again," said Sample. "My wife is from Athens, but I don't want to visit so soon.
"My biggest (goal this year) was to just keep getting better, so when the end of the season rolls around, we're kind of firing on all cylinders," added Lewisburg's coach.
The Green Dragons' defense, as well as their transition offense fueled Wednesday's win.
Lewisburg held Selinsgrove (4-14, 1-7) to just eight points in the first half. The Green Dragons, on the other hand, turned five steals into 10 points, with three steals and buckets coming from Sophie Kilbride.
"We really worked hard on defense tonight, and we got some steals that turned into points," said Sample. "I think that's when we're at our best. We can run offenses and work the ball inside, but sometimes we don't hit some shots, but I think we want to play fast and get ourselves in transition and kind of get numbers on the back side.
"Yeah, we pushed the ball pretty well (Wednesday), especially in the first half. We got a couple of steals and it kind of made life difficult for Selinsgrove," Sample added.
Kilbride and Teagan Osunde both scored six points to key a first half that saw Lewisburg get out to an 18-8 lead.
Then a pair of quick buckets from Keeley Baker and one from Kilbride started the second half that saw the Green Dragons go up 24-8. The advantage ballooned to 26-9 after three quarters of play.
Lewisburg went into a bit of a scoring lull at the end of the third/beginning of the fourth quarter, but buckets by Osunde and Baker late in the final period put the game away.
"We just got a little lax there. It's tough to play (a full game) when you give up nine points in three quarters," said Sample. "Selinsgrove played extremely hard (late in the game), and they caught us on our heels at the start of the fourth quarter.
"If we can keep playing good defense like we've been, I have a lot of confidence in this team."
Osunde led Lewisburg with 10 points, and she also pulled down seven rebounds. Kilbride and Baker added eight points apiece, plus Kilbride added six steals, five assists and four rebounds; and Baker had six boards. In addition, Sydney Bolinsky chipped in four points and five rebounds.
Lewisburg next plays today at Danville at 7:30 p.m.
Lewisburg 34, Selinsgrove 18
At Selinsgrove
Lewisburg 11 7 8 8 – 34
Selinsgrove 3 5 1 9 – 18
Lewisburg (11-6) 34
Sydney Bolinsky 2 0-0 4; Maddy Moyers 0 3-4 3; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Faridah Aboueid 0 0-0 0; Maddie Still 0 1-2 1; Elsa Fellon 0 0-0 0; Sophie Kilbride 4 0-2 8; Teagan Osunde 5 0-1 10; Keeley Baker 4 0-0 8. Totals: 15 4-7 34.
3-point goals: None.
Selinsgrove (4-14) 18
Erika Pierzanski 0 0-0 0; Murphy O’Brien 2 0-0 6; Alyssa Latsha 3 1-2 7; Shaela Kruskie 0 0-0 0; Haylee Nava 0 1-2 1; Hanna Presgraves 0 0-0 0; Kristen Shaffer 1 2-5 4; Natalie Howell 0 0-0 0. Totals: 6 4-9 18.
3-point goals: O’Brien 2.
JV score: Lewisburg, 44-22. High scorer: Osunde, 14.
