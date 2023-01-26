ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Bucknell Bison women’s basketball team overcame a 10-point halftime deficit to beat the Navy Midshipmen 67-49 on Wednesday night at Alumni Hall.
The Bison scored a season-high 46 points in the second half to Navy’s 18 (a season-low for Bucknell opposition) to decisively grab the lead and eventual victory. The Bison are now 7-13 overall and 3-6 in Patriot League play. Navy falls to 1-19 and 1-8 in Patriot League competition.
Bucknell’s attack was diverse and multiple. Emma Shaffer scored 14 points to lead the Bison. She grabbed nine rebounds, falling just short of her fifth career double. Emma Theodorsson hauled down a career-high 12 boards to go along with her seven points. Tai Johnson, once again, scored in double digits by notching 12 points. Remi Sisselman scored 11 points, including five straight points when the game was tied 36-36 to give the Bison a lead that was never relinquished.
Bucknell shot 39.7% (23-58) from the field to Navy’s 30.9% (21-68). The Bison only shot 4-20 (20%) from three-point land, but every three arrived at a pivotal point in the game. Bucknell had 22 free throw attempts to Navy’s five opportunities. The Bison converted 17 tries while Navy hit four.
The Bison started strong jumping out to a 10-5 lead. Sullivan, coming off the bench, scored four points to provide the separation. Navy scored a bucket and Johnson answered at 3:31 with a score of her own. Unbeknownst at the time, that would be the last Bucknell field goal until the 2:45 mark in the second quarter. Navy quickly seized the initiative and ended the quarter on a 10-0 run to lead 17-12.
In the second period, Bucknell, despite the field goal drought, kept scoring via occasional free throws. The Bison defense kept Navy within firing range. Navy did stretch the lead to 27-14 until Isabella King hit a trey at the 2:45 mark to end the field goal drought and provide a spark of hope for the Orange & Blue. The teams then traded points to end the half at 31-21 Navy.
For the third quarter, the Bison stormed out of the locker room and let loose the rage of the seas upon the Midshipmen en route to a 15-5 run to tie the game at 36-36. Theodorsson scored four straight points to jumpstart the run. Shaffer added six points and Johnson dropped in five, including the tying layup. Sisselman then drained a three-pointer and added another basket. Julie Kulesza added another trey to give the Bison the 44-36 lead as the capstone on a 17-0 run. Navy scored a basket and then Sisselman dropped another trey. Navy made a three-pointer to end the scoring, but the Bison had a 47-41 lead.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Navy cut the lead to within four points, but the Bison refused to yield the advantage by answering each Navy bucket with one of their own. Navy’s final threat came when the Midshipmen trailed 57-49, but Shaffer responded with a traditional three-point play. Navy started fouling, but Caroline Dingler drained four straight free throws. Navy kept missing shots and the Bison ended the scoring when Shaffer drained a jumper to cement the final tally at 67-49.
The Bison return home to Sojka Pavilion on Jan. 28 to welcome the Loyola Greyhounds. The tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.
