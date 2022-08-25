Baseball
2022 Little League World Series Glance
UNITED STATES
GREAT LAKES REGION, Hagerstown, Ind.; METRO REGION, Massapequa, N.Y.; MID-ATLANTIC REGION, Hollidaysburg, Pa.; MIDWEST REGION, Davenport, Iowa; MOUNTAIN REGION, Santa Clara, Utah; NEW ENGLAND REGION, Middleboro, Mass.; NORTHWEST REGION, Bonney Lake, Wash.; SOUTHEAST REGION, Nolensville, Tenn.; SOUTHWEST REGION, Pearland, Texas; WEST REGION, Honolulu, Hawaii
INTERNATIONAL
ASIA-PACIFIC REGION, Taipei City, Chinese Taipei; AUSTRALIA REGION, Brisbane, Australia; CANADA REGION, Vancouver, British Columbia; CARIBBEAN REGION, Willemstad, Curacao; EUROPE-AFRICA REGION, Bologna, Italy; JAPAN REGION, Takarazuka, Japan; LATIN AMERICA REGION, Managua, Nicaragua; MEXICO REGION, Matamoros, Mexico; PANAMA REGION, Aguadulce, Panama; PUERTO RICO REGION, Guaynabo, Puerto Rico
Double Elimination
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Game 1: Willemstad (Curacao) 2, Managua (Nicaragua) 0
Game 2: Nolensville (Tenn.) 5, Middleboro (Mass.) 3
Game 3: Vancouver (British Columbia) 7, Brisbane (Australia) 0
Game 4: Honolulu (Hawaii) 11, Bonney Lake (Wash.) 1
Thursday, Aug. 18
Game 5: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) 2, Bologna (Italy) 0
Game 6: Hagerstown (Ind.) 8, Davenport (Iowa) 7
Game 7: Matamoros (Mexico) 6, Guaynabo (PR) 1
Game 8: Pearland (Texas) 8, Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 3
Friday, Aug. 19
Game 9: Aguadulce (Panama) 9, Willemstad (Curacao) 3
Game 10: Nolensville (Tenn.) 11, Santa Clara (Utah) 2
Game 11: Vancouver (British Columbia) 6, Takarazuka (Japan) 0
Game 12: Honolulu (Hawaii) 12, Massapequa (N.Y.) 0
Saturday, Aug. 20
Game 13: Bologna (Italy) 12, Brisbane (Australia) 7
Game 14: Davenport (Iowa) 6, Bonney Lake (Wash.) 3
Game 15: Managua (Nicaragua) 3, Guaynabo (PR) 1
Game 16: Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 7, Middleboro (Mass.) 5
Sunday, Aug. 21
Game 17: Willemstad (Curacao) 1, Bologna (Italy) 0
Game 18: Davenport (Iowa) 10, Santa Clara (Utah) 2
Monday, Aug. 22
Game 19: Managua (Nicaragua) 8, Takarazuka (Japan) 7
Game 20: Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 7, Massapequa (N.Y.) 1
Game 21: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) 7, Aguadulce (Panama) 0
Game 22: Nolensville (Tenn.) 5, Hagerstown (Ind.) 2
Game 23: Matamoros (Mexico) 10, Vancouver (British Columbia) 0
Game 24: Honolulu (Hawaii) 6, Pearland (Texas) 0
Tuesday, Aug. 23
Game 25: Managua (Nicaragua) 8, Aguadulce (Panama) 1
Game 27: Willemstad (Curacao) 4, Vancouver (British Columbia) 2
Game 28: Pearland (Texas) 4, Davenport (Iowa) 0
Wednesday, Aug. 24
Game 29: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) 5, Matamoros (Mexico) 1
Game 30: Honolulu (Hawaii) 13, Nolensville (Tenn.) 0
Game 31: Willemstad (Curacao) 7, Managua (Nicaragua) 2
Game 32: Pearland (Texas) 8, Hollidaysburg (Pa.) 4
Thursday, Aug. 25
Game 33: Matamoros (Mexico) vs. Willemstad (Curacao), 3 p.m.
Game 34: Nolensville (Tenn.) vs. Pearland (Texas), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 27
International Championship
Game 35: Taipei City (Chinese Taipei) vs. Game 33 winner, Noon
United States Championship
Game 36: Honolulu (Hawaii) vs. Game 34 winner, 3 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 28
Third Place
Game 37: Game 35 loser vs. Game 36 loser, 10 a.m.
Championship
Game 38: Game 35 winner vs. Game 36 winner, 3 p.m.
MLB Glance
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 76 48 .613 _
Tampa Bay 68 55 .553 7½
Toronto 67 55 .549 8
Baltimore 64 59 .520 11½
Boston 60 64 .484 16
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 66 56 .541 _
Chicago 63 61 .508 4
Minnesota 62 60 .508 4
Kansas City 51 75 .405 17
Detroit 48 77 .384 19½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 80 45 .640 _
Seattle 67 57 .540 12½
Texas 57 67 .460 22½
Los Angeles 52 72 .419 27½
Oakland 46 79 .368 34
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 79 46 .632 _
Atlanta 78 48 .619 1½
Philadelphia 69 55 .556 9½
Miami 54 70 .435 24½
Washington 42 83 .336 37
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 71 53 .573 _
Milwaukee 65 58 .528 5½
Chicago 54 70 .435 17
Cincinnati 48 74 .393 22
Pittsburgh 47 77 .379 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 86 37 .699 _
San Diego 68 58 .540 19½
San Francisco 61 62 .496 25
Arizona 56 67 .455 30
Colorado 54 71 .432 33
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
San Francisco 3, Detroit 1
Tampa Bay 11, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Toronto 9, Boston 3
Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Colorado 7, Texas 6
Houston 4, Minnesota 2
Arizona 7, Kansas City 3
Miami 5, Oakland 3
Seattle 4, Washington 2
Cleveland 3, San Diego 1
Wednesday's Games
Detroit 6, San Francisco 1
Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings
Texas 16, Colorado 4
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Cleveland 7, San Diego 0
Toronto 3, Boston 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 5, Baltimore 3
Houston 5, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4, L.A. Angels 3, 11 innings
Kansas City 5, Arizona 3
Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 4-8) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 8-4), 1:10 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 9-9) at Seattle (Gonzales 8-12), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-5) at Baltimore (Lyles 9-9), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 9-9) at Boston (Crawford 3-5), 7:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Archer 2-6) at Houston (Garcia 10-8), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 11-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 3-7), 9:40 p.m.
Friday's Games
L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday's Games
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 0, 1st game
Atlanta 6, Pittsburgh 1
San Francisco 3, Detroit 1
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 6
N.Y. Yankees 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Colorado 7, Texas 6
St. Louis 13, Chicago Cubs 3, 2nd game
Arizona 7, Kansas City 3
Miami 5, Oakland 3
Seattle 4, Washington 2
Cleveland 3, San Diego 1
L.A. Dodgers 10, Milwaukee 1
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 14, Pittsburgh 2
Detroit 6, San Francisco 1
Oakland 3, Miami 2, 10 innings
Texas 16, Colorado 4
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Cleveland 7, San Diego 0
Philadelphia 7, Cincinnati 5
Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 1
Kansas City 5, Arizona 3
L.A. Dodgers 12, Milwaukee 6
Thursday's Games
St. Louis (Hudson 6-6) at Chicago Cubs (Stroman 3-5), 2:20 p.m.
Cincinnati (Dunn 1-1) at Philadelphia (Nola 8-10), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Feltner 2-4) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 2-1), 7:10 p.m.
Friday's Games
L.A. Dodgers at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Cincinnati at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Arizona at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Diego at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Atlanta at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Basketball
WNBA Playoff Glance
(x-if necessary)
First Round
(Best-of-3)
Las Vegas 2, Phoenix 0
Wednesday, August 17: Las Vegas 79, Phoenix 63
Saturday, August 20: Las Vegas 117, Phoenix 80
Chicago 2, New York 1
Wednesday, August 17: New York 98, Chicago 91
Saturday, August 20: Chicago 100, New York 62
Tuesday, August 23: Chicago 90, New York 72
Connecticut 2, Dallas 1
Thursday, August 18: Connecticut 93, Dallas 68
Sunday, August 21: Dallas 89, Connecticut 79
Wednesday, August 24: Connecticut 73, Dallas 58
Seattle 2, Washington 0
Thursday, August 18: Seattle 86, Washington 83
Sunday, August 21: Seattle 97, Washington 84
Semifinals
(Best-of-5)
No. 1 Las Vegas vs. No. 4 Seattle
Sunday, August 28: Seattle at Las Vegas, 4 p.m.
Wednesday, August 31: Seattle at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Sunday, September 4: Las Vegas at Seattle, 3 p.m.
x-Tuesday, September 6: Las Vegas at Seattle, 1 p.m.
x-Thursday, September 8: Seattle at Las Vegas, 1 p.m.
Chicago/New York winner vs. Connecticut/Dallas winner
Finals
(Best-of-5)
Las Vegas/Seattle winner vs. Chicago/Connecticut winner
Soccer
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
San Diego 8 5 4 28 24 15
Portland 7 2 7 28 37 18
Houston 8 5 4 28 29 21
Kansas City 7 4 5 26 21 21
OL Reign 6 4 6 24 20 15
Chicago 6 5 5 23 22 22
Angel City 6 5 4 22 16 17
Orlando 5 5 6 21 19 31
North Carolina 4 6 4 16 30 27
Louisville 2 6 8 14 16 22
Gotham FC 4 11 0 12 12 32
Washington 1 6 9 12 16 21
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Wednesday, August 17
Houston 2, Gotham FC 1
Friday, August 19
Angel City 1, Kansas City 1, tie
Saturday, August 20
Orlando 2, Gotham FC 1
North Carolina 4, Chicago 0
San Diego 3, Houston 1
Wednesday, August 24
North Carolina 3, Portland 1
Friday, August 26
OL Reign at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Saturday, August 27
Chicago at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, August 28
Angel City at Gotham FC, 5 p.m.
North Carolina at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
