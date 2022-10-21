LEWISBURG — It’s been a busy, and challenging final week to the regular season for Lewisburg’s field hockey team.
After beginning with two tough losses, the Green Dragons sure ended the week on a high note against Mifflinburg in Thursday’s nonleague contest.
And on a night when Lewisburg’s seniors were honored for their contributions to the program, Maddy Ikeler made the most of her final home game.
Ikeler recorded a hat trick and had an assist to highlight Lewisburg’s 6-0 victory over Mifflinburg at the Pawling Sports Complex.
“It feels really good to pull off a win against Mifflinburg,” said Ikeler, who now has 16 goals on the season. “I think we had a bit of a rough start to the game, but we really connected and passed a lot more in the second half, and that helped.”
Lewisburg’s head coach sure liked the way her players rebounded from their two losses earlier this week (2-0 to Central Columbia on Monday, and 2-1 to Mifflin County on Wednesday) to come away with a convincing win to end the regular season.
More importantly, however, is the fact that the Green Dragons (10-5) maintained their hold on the No. 3 seed for the District 4 Class A playoffs that begin next week.
“Yeah, it was an awesome win on senior night. We’ve had a tough week of games, and for them to come out (with a win) was great,” said Lewisburg coach Tonya Berge. “I mean, the girls did start off a little bit slow, but we worked it out.”
That was an understatement.
Lewisburg carried a 2-0 lead into halftime when Ikeler scored off an assist by Avery Mast following a penalty corner. Then with a mere 27 seconds left on the clock in the opening period, Maddy Moyers punched in goal off a rebound.
“Yeah, (the play) was a little bit sloppy for us in the first half,” said coach Berge. “I don’t know if that’s because of the tough game (Wednesday) and they were a bit tired, but I felt they brought it in the second half a little bit. It looked more like us.”
The Green Dragons began pulling away from the Wildcats (8-10) following Ikeler’s second goal of the game, which came off a Whitney Berge assist with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter.
Then midway through the fourth, Ikeler completed her hat trick by connecting on an assist by Avery Mast to make the score 4-0.
“I just had some quick shots, and I was in the right place at the right time,” said Ikeler. “It’s a great win for our last game on our home field, so I’m just really happy for the team.”
Said coach Berge, “Ikeler is an offensive threat in front of the cage, for sure.”
Ikeler later had an assist on a goal by Whitney Berge, and then Mast had a goal of her own as she snuck one into the cage with just 3 seconds left on the clock.
“I told the girls at halftime that the game (up until that point) didn’t look like us, so we need to come back out in the second half with more intensity, so they did step it up then,” said coach Berge. “Every game we get better. The girls work on things in practice, and then they come out here and apply it — and that’s what I’m excited about.
We’re getting better every single game, and we’re not done yet,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg, however, is done with its season.
The Wildcats needed to beat Lewisburg to have any chance at qualifying for the postseason.
And even though it was a tough loss for coach Emily Stauffer and her players, she still saw a lot of good things in the game.
“I got all seven of my seniors in the game, and win, lose and fight, the girls did it as a team all year. I can’t speak highly enough about my seven seniors, and we will feel that loss (next season),” said Stauffer, who was overcome with emotions following her team’s final game of the year.
“So, even though it wasn’t the outcome we wanted, it definitely was the game that any coach could’ve asked for. We had a lot of freshmen break out starting lineup, and that’s really encouraging looking forward (to next year).
Lewisburg 6, Mifflinburg 0
at Lewisburg
First quarter
Lew-Maddy Ikeler, assist Ryan Brouse, 7:50.
Lew-Maddy Moyers, assist Whitney Berge, :27.
Third quarter
Lew-Ikeler, assist Berge, 1:57.
Fourth quarter
Lew-Ikeler, assist Avery Mast, 7:24.
Lew-Berge, assist Ikeler, 3:04.
Lew-Mast, unassisted, :03.
Shots: Lewisburg, 12-0; Penalty corners: Lewisburg, 6-3; Saves: Lewisburg (Keeley Baker), 0; Mifflinburg (Lilee Dorman), 9.
