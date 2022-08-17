WILLIAMSPORT — For the first time in 28 years, Lycoming College field hockey will make its return to the pitch with a lineup of 16 athletes under head coach Allyson Kenyon, a Harrisburg native. The team features 12 new athletes with winning pedigrees and four dual-sport athletes.

Kenyon dug deep into the mid-state during her recruitment, snagging a state champion, five district champions and three all-star selections.

