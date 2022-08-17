WILLIAMSPORT — For the first time in 28 years, Lycoming College field hockey will make its return to the pitch with a lineup of 16 athletes under head coach Allyson Kenyon, a Harrisburg native. The team features 12 new athletes with winning pedigrees and four dual-sport athletes.
Kenyon dug deep into the mid-state during her recruitment, snagging a state champion, five district champions and three all-star selections.
Kenyon spent 18 seasons as the head coach of the Bridgewater College field hockey team from 2003-21, racking up more than 150 wins and winning an Old Dominion Athletic Conference title in 2015. Kenyon led Bridgewater to a .500 or better finish in nine straight campaigns from 2008-16, guiding the team to 12 or more wins three straight seasons from 2013-15. The 2015 Eagles won the program’s first ODAC championship and earned its first NCAA Championship win, posting a 2-1 victory at 17th-ranked Catholic. During that run, Kenyon earned two VaSID Coach of the Year awards and led the team to two appearances in the ODAC Championship finals.
In all, Kenyon coached 19 first-team all-conference selections, 17 second-team all-conference picks, 41 third-team/honorable mention awardees, four all-region selections, a conference player of the year, an All-American and a NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship winner during her career at Bridgewater.
The following is the rundown on Lycoming’s incoming field hockey class.
Tayah Bauer, M, Duncannon/Susquenita H.S.
Bauer was a four-year varsity player, three-year starter and senior captain at Susquenita. Bauer is pretty familiar with Warriors teammates Bobe and Marines after she scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 shutout of No.5 Bermudian Springs in a 2021 District 3 Class 1A playoff game before the Blackhawks fell in the quarterfinals. Bauer is a two-time Tri-Valley Athletic Association Field Hockey All-Star selection as well as the senior MVP, scoring nine goals.
Isabella Bobe, GK, York Springs/ Bermudian Springs H.S.
A four-year varsity letterwinner, Bobe is a three-time district champion with the Eagles, collecting the 2018 and 2019 YAIAA District III titles and the 2020 YAIAA District IV title. As a junior she was a Second Team YAIAA All-Star selection, and senior year she was a first team all-star. The Eagles were the YAIAA division champions all four years of her career. Bobe finished her career at Bermudian Springs with a 0.89 save percentage, 135 saves, and 25 shutouts.
Victoria Burton, D, Marietta/Donegal H.S.
Burton joins the team after she was a member of the 2018 PIAA District III 2A State Champion at Donegal. A two-sport athlete, she was named Donegal’s 2022 Most Outstanding Female Athlete. The Indians reached the 2019 state tournament as well. Burton was the recipient of the team’s 2019 Unsung Heroine award, 2020 Heart award, 2021 Defensive Interceptions award, and the 2022 Senior Student Athlete award. Burton also placed seventh in the shotput in the District 3 AAA Track and Field Championships. Burton will also play for the Lycoming women’s basketball team.
Alex Horafus, D, Jr., Sewell, N.J./ Washington Township
A member of the lacrosse team, Horafus was a sprinter on Washington Township’s track and field team.
Katie Loughran, D, Ottsville/Pennridge H.S.
Loughran competed in field hockey, girls’ basketball, and track and field at Pennridge. She earned four letters in field hockey and girls’ basketball and two letters as a jumper in track and field.
Katie Maguire, F, So., Garnerville, N.Y./Albertus Magnus
The MAC Freedom Rookie of the Year in lacrosse, Maguire was a three-year letterwinner in field hockey and a four-year letterwinner lacrosse at Albertus Magnus High School, earning all-league honors in lacrosse.
Riley Marines, M, East Berlin/ Bermudian Spring H.S.
Marines was a three-time district champion at Bermidian Springs, collecting the 2018 and 2019 YAIAA District III titles and the 2020 YAIAA District IV title, where Marines recorded an assist in the championship game. She was a three-year letterwinner and two-year starter, recording six goals and six assists as a senior.
Julie McGovern, M, Selinsgrove/Selinsgrove Area H.S.
McGovern was a two-time District 4 champion with the Seals, hoisting up the PIAA District 4 Class 2A titles in 2020 and 2021. The Seals fell in the state semifinals to nationally ranked Palmrya her senior year. McGovern was a 2021 First Team Heartland Athletic Conference Division I All-Star. She played two years on the varsity squad, serving as a captain as a senior when she scored four goals.
Jordan Ohmann, F, So., Baltimore, Md./Baltimore City College
Ohmann helped start the field hockey team at Baltimore City College.
Kelly Preston, D, Boonton, N.J./Mountain Lakes
A three-sport captain in field hockey, softball, and girls’ basketball with eight varsity letters at Mountain Lakes, Preston played varsity field hockey for three years and started for two, making eight defensive saves. Preston received the 2021 Coach’s Award and she also was a second-team all-conference pick in 2020 and a first-team selection in 2021, also earning honorable mention all-county honors that year. Mountain Lakes reached the state tournament every year of her career. Preston will also be playing for Lycoming softball in the spring.
Leahvella Rambus, F, So., Wilkes-Barre/Wilkes-Barre Area H.S.
Rampus played one season of field hockey at GAR Memorial.
Autumn Shahan, G, Wilmington, Del./Wilmington Charter
Shahan was a two-year varsity starter and senior captain at Wilmington Charter. She was the recipient of the 2022 Stephen McGowen Magnanimity Award for outstanding character and leadership and a two-time Defensive MVP. Wilmington finished third in the state her senior year. Shahan also placed sixth in the shotput at the Diamond State Athletic Conference Track and Field Championships.
Adrianna Simpson, F, So., Muncy/Muncy H.S.
A two-sport athlete at Muncy, Simpson appeared in six games for the field hockey team in one season. She played two seasons of women’s soccer.
Kailey Stocker, M, So., Ringwood, N.J./Lakeland Regional
Another key member of the lacrosse team, Stocker was a four-year letterwinner in swimming and lacrosse and a one-year letterwinner in field hockey at Lakeland Regional. She was a second team all-county and second team all-conference pick in lacrosse.
Nevaeh Wertman, D, Jr., Muncy/Muncy H.S.
Another member of the lacrosse team, Wertman earned four letters in field hockey at Muncy High School, being named the team’s best defender and was also awarded the Athletic Booster Club’s Award for Academic Excellence as a senior. She also earned the District IV Female Sportsmanship Award from Muncy. She was a member of the National Honor Society.
Halie Woodring, D, So., Hummelstown/Lower Dauphin H.S.
Woodring won two District 3 Class 3A Field Hockey Championship titles with Lower Dauphin in 2018 and 2019. The Falcons appeared in the state championships both years and were the state runner-up. Woodring is a transfer from Lock Haven University where she earned a NFHCA Division I National Academic award.
The Warriors open their season at the Drew Fall Festival on Friday, Sept. 2, against Cabrini University at 7 p.m. in Madison, N.J.
