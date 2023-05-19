LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons jumped out to a five-run lead in the first inning against Milton and never looked back as they took a 15-3, five-inning Heartland-II victory Thursday at the Pawling Sports Complex.

Ryan Brouse, who had a 2-for-2 day for Lewisburg (7-10), added onto Lewisburg’s lead in the second with a solo home run. Brouse later added a two-run double in the fourth and finished with four runs scored and three RBI.

