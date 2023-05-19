LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Green Dragons jumped out to a five-run lead in the first inning against Milton and never looked back as they took a 15-3, five-inning Heartland-II victory Thursday at the Pawling Sports Complex.
Ryan Brouse, who had a 2-for-2 day for Lewisburg (7-10), added onto Lewisburg’s lead in the second with a solo home run. Brouse later added a two-run double in the fourth and finished with four runs scored and three RBI.
Sydney Bolinsky added a triple, three runs and two RBI for the Green Dragons, plus Kayla Pfleegor and Addy Shedleski both added 2-for-3 days plus Gracie Murphy drove in four runs.
Madeline Nicholas and Brooklyn Wade both had two-hit days for Milton (1-19), which wrapped up its regular season on Thursday.
Lewisburg next hosts Muncy at 4:30 p.m. today.
Lewisburg 15, Milton 3 (5 innings)
Lewisburg 534 3x – 15-10-1
Carley Wagner and Sydney Bolinsky. Adrianna Allabach and Autumn Wolfgang.
WP: Wagner. LP: Allabach.
Top Milton hitters: Madeline Nicholas 2-for-3, 2 runs scored; Brooklyn Wade, 2-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Erin Hess, RBI; Wolfgang, walk; Kendall Fedder, walk; Sydney Nornhold, 1-for-2.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Ryan Brouse, 2-for-2, double, HR (2nd, solo), 2 walks, 4 runs scored, 3 RBI; Wagner, 1-for-1, 3 walks, 3 runs; Sydney Bolinsky, 1-for-1, triple, 2 walks, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-3, walk, 4 RBI; Kimmy Shannon, RBI; Kayla Pfleegor, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Olivia Hockenbrock, 1-for-2, RBI, run; Addy Shedleski, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Whitney Berge, walk, run.
Warrior Run 0 (5 innings)
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP — The Defenders are going in the wrong direction heading into the District 4 playoffs after they suffered their third straight loss following a five-inning defeat to the Lancers in the Heartland-III contest.
Warrior Run (10-10) was no-hit by Loyalsock (16-3) pitcher Marissa Helmrich.
The Lancers pounded out 12 hits in the game, including a pair of home runs. They got a two-run homer by Natayah Abdul-Hakim in the third inning and a three-run shot from Shyla Fulp in the fourth.
Warrior Run enters the Class 3A playoffs as the No. 6 seed. The Defenders will likely play at No. 3 Central Columbia next week at a site and time to be determined.
Loyalsock 13, Warrior Run 0 (5 innings)
Warrior Run 000 00 – 0-0-2
Loyalsock 032 8x – 13-12-0
Mackenzie Heyler, Isabella Shupp (4) and Lakesha Hauck. Marissa Helmrich and Maddie Luxenberger.
WP: Helmrich. LP: Heyler.
Top Loyalsock hitters: Katie Ryder, 2-for-2, 2 runs scored, RBI; Natayah Abdul-Hakim, 2-for-3, HR (3rd, 1 on), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Luxenberger, 2-for-3, 2 runs; Ava Damiano, 2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI; Sofia Mileto, 2-for-3, triple, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Shyla Fulp, HR (4th, 2 on), 2 RBI.
