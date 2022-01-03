HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania added 16,428 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, but reported just one death due to the virus, according to the Department of Health (DOH).
Locally, cases continue to mount, but no new deaths were reported. Lycoming County saw the sharpest increase in one-day cases, up 140. Cases were up 71 in Northumberland County, 39 in Union County, 19 in Montour County and 11 in Snyder County.
Total cases in the state are now up to 1.71 million with 36,715 deaths reported, according to the DOH.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.