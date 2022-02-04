National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 31 20 .608 — Brooklyn 29 22 .569 2 Toronto 27 23 .540 3½ Boston 28 25 .528 4 New York 24 28 .462 7½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 33 20 .623 — Charlotte 28 24 .538 4½ Atlanta 25 26 .490 7 Washington 24 27 .471 8 Orlando 12 41 .226 21
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 32 19 .627 — Milwaukee 32 21 .604 1 Cleveland 31 21 .596 1½ Indiana 19 34 .358 14 Detroit 12 39 .235 20
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 36 18 .667 — Dallas 29 23 .558 6 New Orleans 19 32 .373 15½ San Antonio 19 34 .358 16½ Houston 15 36 .294 19½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 31 21 .596 — Denver 28 23 .549 2½ Minnesota 27 25 .519 4 Portland 21 31 .404 10 Oklahoma City 16 34 .320 14
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 41 10 .804 — Golden State 40 13 .755 2 L.A. Clippers 27 27 .500 15½ L.A. Lakers 25 28 .472 17 Sacramento 19 35 .352 23½
Thursday’s Games
Miami 112, San Antonio 95 Minnesota 128, Detroit 117 Atlanta 124, Phoenix 115 Toronto 127, Chicago 120, OT Golden State 126, Sacramento 114 L.A. Clippers 111, L.A. Lakers 110
Friday’s Games
Boston at Detroit, 7 p.m. Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Brooklyn at Utah, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 9 p.m. Oklahoma City at Portland, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Dallas, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Memphis at Orlando, 5 p.m. Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Washington, 7 p.m. New York at L.A. Lakers, 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Portland, 10 p.m. Oklahoma City at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Brooklyn at Denver, 3:30 p.m. Detroit at Minnesota, 3:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Chicago, 3:30 p.m. Atlanta at Dallas, 6 p.m. Boston at Orlando, 6 p.m. Indiana at Cleveland, 6 p.m. New Orleans at Houston, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 47 32 10 5 69 194 139 Tampa Bay 46 30 10 6 66 157 130 Toronto 42 29 10 3 61 153 112 Boston 43 26 14 3 55 131 120 Detroit 47 20 21 6 46 130 162 Buffalo 45 14 24 7 35 117 157 Ottawa 40 14 22 4 32 110 136 Montreal 44 8 29 7 23 99 172
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 42 31 9 2 64 147 98 N.Y. Rangers 47 30 13 4 64 145 122 Pittsburgh 46 27 11 8 62 154 124 Washington 47 25 13 9 59 152 130 Columbus 43 20 22 1 41 136 159 N.Y. Islanders 39 16 17 6 38 93 105 Philadelphia 45 15 22 8 38 113 152 New Jersey 45 15 25 5 35 126 163
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 44 32 8 4 68 183 129 Nashville 46 28 14 4 60 144 125 Minnesota 41 28 10 3 59 161 120 St. Louis 44 26 13 5 57 153 121 Dallas 43 23 18 2 48 129 131 Winnipeg 42 18 17 7 43 120 128 Chicago 46 16 23 7 39 112 156 Arizona 45 11 30 4 26 99 169
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 46 27 16 3 57 158 137 Los Angeles 47 24 16 7 55 136 130 Anaheim 48 23 16 9 55 141 137 Calgary 42 23 13 6 52 136 104 Edmonton 42 23 16 3 49 142 138 San Jose 46 22 20 4 48 126 142 Vancouver 46 20 20 6 46 115 126 Seattle 46 15 27 4 34 121 159 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
Saturday’s Games
66th NHL All-Star Game, 3 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Albertus Magnus 79, Regis College 65 Bentley 87, Stonehill 73 Bryant 89, St. Francis (Pa.) 82 Drexel 76, Delaware 68 Felician 84, Nyack 81 James Madison 76, Northeastern 71 Jefferson 78, Georgian Court 58 Johnson & Wales (RI) 66, Dean 56 LIU 79, Sacred Heart 75 Lasell 82, Elms 74 Mount St. Mary’s 69, Merrimack 53 Norwich 76, Colby Sawyer 54 Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 75, Emmanuel 73 St. Francis (NY) 81, Fairleigh Dickinson 64 St. John’s 90, Georgetown 77 St. Joseph’s (NY) 75, Purchast 72 Towson 78, Hofstra 68 Wagner 54, CCSU 52
SOUTH
Belmont 88, Tennessee St. 61 Berea 64, Piedmont 62 Coll. of Charleston 84, William & Mary 61 E. Kentucky 82, Kennesaw St. 81, 3OT Elon 78, UNC-Wilmington 65 FAU 83, Louisiana Tech 73 FIU 77, Southern Miss. 67 Georgia Southern 58, South Alabama 57 Greensboro 85, William Peace 64 Jacksonville 56, North Alabama 50 Lee 76, Shorter 47 Lynchburg 73, Ferrum 68 Morehead St. 75, Tennessee Tech 68 Murray St. 65, Austin Peay 53 North Florida 88, Jacksonville St. 76 Old Dominion 79, Marshall 64 SE Louisiana 83, McNeese St. 78 Salem Tigers 80, Emory & Henry 77, OT Stetson 77, Lipscomb 71 Troy 67, Georgia St. 63 UCF 68, South Florida 49 UT Martin 84, SE Missouri 63 Valdosta St. 87, Ala.-Huntsville 71 W. Kentucky 78, Charlotte 59 West Alabama 79, West Florida 69 Winthrop 64, NC A&T 54
MIDWEST
Adrian 98, Olivet 83 Benedictine (Ill.) 59, Rockford 56 Cedarville 83, Kentucky Wesleyan 51 Cent. Michigan 65, W. Michigan 55 Cent. Oklahoma 85, Neb.-Kearney 69 Concordia (Ill.) 76, Aurora 63 Cornell (Iowa) 82, Monmouth (Ill.) 38 Denver 81, North Dakota 79, OT Fort Hays St. 63, Newman 60 Ill.-Chicago 80, Robert Morris 75 Liberty 66, Bellarmine 53 N. Dakota St. 71, Omaha 64 Ohio 81, E. Michigan 68 Quincy 80, Ill.-Springfield 74 Truman St. 89, Lewis 76 W. Illinois 90, Oral Roberts 85 Youngstown St. 61, IUPUI 55
SOUTHWEST
E. Texas Baptist 89, Howard Payne 73 Emporia St. 79, Northeastern St. 65 Florida Gulf Coast 95, Cent. Arkansas 93, OT Louisiana-Lafayette 75, UALR 51 Louisiana-Monroe 60, Arkansas St. 59 Lubbock Christian 66, Midwestern St. 52 New Orleans 79, Texas A&M-CC 70 Nicholls 63, Incarnate Word 60 Northwestern St. 97, Houston Baptist 87 Rice 91, UTSA 78 Sam Houston St. 77, Dixie St. 53 St Edwards 78, Texas A&M Kingsville 74 St. Mary’s (Texas) 58, Texas A&M International 51 Stephen F. Austin 78, Utah Valley St. 59 Sul Ross St. 91, Belhaven 59 Texas St. 68, Appalachian St. 66 Texas-Tyler 73, Oklahoma Christian 65
FAR WEST
Alaska 81, W. Washington 75 Alaska-Anchorage 71, Simon Fraser 59 Arizona 76, UCLA 66 CS Monterey Bay 86, Humboldt St. 65 CS San Bernardino 54, CS Stanislaus 45 Cal Poly-Pomona 71, CSU-Chico 67 Cal St.-East Bay 79, CS San Marcos 77 Cal St.-Fullerton 61, Cal Poly 50 Dallas Baptist 83, E. New Mexico 77 Gonzaga 92, San Diego 62 Grand Canyon 78, Seattle 66 Long Beach St. 74, CS Bakersfield 65 Montana St.-Billings 80, St. Martin’s 69 N. Arizona 62, Sacramento St. 61 New Mexico St. 68, Cal Baptist 57 Oregon 66, Colorado 51 Pacific 81, Pepperdine 76 Point Loma 88, Fresno Pacific 64 Portland St. 106, N. Colorado 99 S. Utah 75, Idaho 59 Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 75, Portland 54 San Francisco 73, BYU 59 San Francisco St. 73, Sonoma St. 59 Santa Clara 79, Loyola Marymount 60 Southern Cal 58, Arizona St. 53 UC Irvine 53, UC Santa Barbara 52 UC Riverside 64, Hawaii 59 UC San Diego 83, CS Northridge 77 UMKC 81, St. Thomas (MN) 72 Utah 84, Oregon St. 59 Utah St. 78, San Jose St. 62 W. New Mexico 79, Angelo St. 74 Washington 84, California 63 Washington St. 66, Stanford 60 Weber St. 80, Montana 75 Westminster (Utah) 76, S.D. Mines 70 Wyoming 72, Boise St. 65
Women’s college basketball
EAST
Boston College 65, Virginia 57 Bryant 58, St. Francis (Pa.) 36 Duke 54, Pittsburgh 39 Fairfield 75, Niagara 72 Fairleigh Dickinson 55, St. Francis (NY) 51 Holy Cross 59, Lafayette 50 Iona 66, Canisius 55 LIU Brooklyn 50, Sacred Heart 46 Manhattan 65, St. Peter’s 45 Mount St. Mary’s 68, Merrimack 58 Old Dominion 62, Marshall 47 Quinnipiac 61, Marist 50 Siena 61, Monmouth (NJ) 54 Wagner 78, CCSU 62
SOUTH
Austin Peay 69, Murray St. 67, OT Belmont 85, Tennessee St. 46 Charlotte 79, W. Kentucky 74, OT E. Kentucky 68, Kennesaw St. 58 ETSU 76, Samford 69 Florida 84, Tennessee 59 Furman 63, W. Carolina 58 Georgia 71, Vanderbilt 56 Jacksonville St. 66, North Florida 58 Louisiana Tech 64, FAU 49 Louisville 93, Clemson 71 Mercer 59, Chattanooga 53 Miami 71, Syracuse 65 Mississippi St. 70, Auburn 65 NC State 68, Florida St. 48 North Alabama 84, Jacksonville 68 North Carolina 78, Wake Forest 59 SC-Upstate 65, Hampton 59 SE Louisiana 69, McNeese St. 68 SMU 58, East Carolina 46 South Carolina 83, Alabama 51 Southern Miss. 65, FIU 64 Stetson 61, Lipscomb 50 Tennessee Tech 87, Morehead St. 69 UALR 51, Louisiana-Lafayette 50 UT Martin 70, SE Missouri 66 Wofford 63, UNC-Greensboro 45
MIDWEST
Green Bay 70, Youngstown St. 69, 2OT Indiana 80, Minnesota 70 Iowa 84, Wisconsin 50 Liberty 77, Bellarmine 52 Maryland 67, Michigan St. 62 Milwaukee 68, Robert Morris 48 Mississippi 61, Missouri 45 N. Dakota St. 69, Omaha 53 N. Kentucky 67, Fort Wayne 43 Nebraska 76, Penn St. 61 Notre Dame 68, Virginia Tech 55 Oral Roberts 71, W. Illinois 55 UMKC 62, St. Thomas (MN) 57
SOUTHWEST
Florida Gulf Coast 71, Cent. Arkansas 44 Houston Baptist 66, Northwestern St. 51 Lamar 53, Texas Rio Grande Valley 39 Nicholls 47, Incarnate Word 43 Texas A&M 77, Arkansas 64 Texas A&M-CC 56, New Orleans 46 UTEP 75, North Texas 62
FAR WEST
CS Northridge 53, UC San Diego 45 Cal Baptist 92, New Mexico St. 64 Cal Poly 61, Cal St.-Fullerton 52 Gonzaga 79, Pacific 38 Grand Canyon 64, Seattle 59 Idaho 82, S. Utah 63 Long Beach St. 74, CS Bakersfield 63 Montana 61, Weber St. 59 Montana St. 73, Idaho St. 68 N. Colorado 59, Portland St. 51 North Dakota 73, Denver 64, OT Pepperdine 64, Loyola Marymount 60 Portland 75, BYU 64 Sacramento St. 76, N. Arizona 62 Saint Mary’s (Cal) 78, Santa Clara 73 Sam Houston St. 74, Dixie St. 72, OT San Francisco 61, San Diego 48 Stanford 76, UCLA 48 Stephen F. Austin 68, Utah Valley St. 53 UC Irvine 58, UC Santa Barbara 31
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
BOSTON RED SOX — Announced the hiring of Anthony Iapoce as senior hitting coordinator and Jonathan Jenkins as mental skills coordinator. Promoted Lance Zawadzki and Reed Gragnani as hitting coordiantors. Announced Darren Fenster as infield coordinator, the promotion of Corey Wimberly to outfield/baserunning coordinator and Ralph Treuel to player development pitching advisor. Promoted Jordan Elkary to coordinator, baseball development, Kevin Avilla to minor league rehab coordinator, Joel Harris to minor league athletic training coordinator, Kirby Rezter to minor league strength conditioning coordinator and Jeffery Dolan to minor league strength and condition rehab. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Announced the promotion of Scott Steinmann to hitting performance coach. Rick Rodriguez to assistant pitching rehab coordinator, Derek Clovis to sport performance rehab coordinator and Leo Bejaran-Specht as coordinator of educational and cultural programs. SEATTLE MARINERS — Named Brooke Sullivan vice president people and culture. Announced Austin Knight as manager, Michael Fransoso as hitting coach, Nathnah Bannister as pitching coach, Ryan Scott as bench coach and Dan Lanberry as athletic trainer for Low-A West Modesto.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
INDIANA PACERS — Signed F Lance Stephenson to a rest-of-season contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
CHICAGO BEARS — Announced the hiring of Andrew Janocko as quarterbacks coach, Tyke Tolbert as receivers coach/passing game coordinator and David Overstreet II as assistant defensive backs coach. DENVER BRONCOS — Promoted Darren Mougey to assistant general manager. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Announced the hiring of Ryan Ficken as special teams coordinator.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.