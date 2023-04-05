MILTON — The Milton Black Panthers ran their first dual meet on the new track at Alumni Stadium, but Williamsport spoiled the day by taking identical 100-50 victories in both boys and girls on Tuesday.
Milton's boys won five events and the girls team had four wins on the day.
Ryan Bickhart led the way for the Black Panthers with wins in the 800 (2:04.43) and the 1600 (4:34.69), plus Xzavier Minium won the 100 (11.74) and was second in the 200.
In addition, Milton got wins from Joel Langdon in the high jump (6-0) and Connor Snyder in the javelin (168-7).
On the girls side, Morgan Reiner won the javelin (121-2) and Mackenzie Lopez was second in the event. Lopez, however, won the 300 hurdles (48.64) and was also second in the 100 hurdles.
Other wins for the girls came from Jayden Mather in the 3200 (13:38.53) and Sara Dewyer in the long jump (15-8 1/2).
Milton next competes at Jersey Shore on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
Girls
Williamsport 100, Milton 50
100: Keyana Springman, W, 13.55; 2. Natalia Mills, W; 3. Navaeh Entz, W. 200: 1. Elizabeth Shultz, W, 28.05; 2. Entz, W; 3. Keturah Rice, M. 400: 1. Shultz, W, 1:02.94; 2. Entz, W; 3. Nadia Kelchner, W. 800: 1. Anna Harstead, W, 2:46.24; 2. Adelyn Bush, M; 3. Kiley Long, M. 1600: 1. Ella Wilson, W, 6:13.78; 2. Emma East, M; 3. Jayden Mather, M. 3200: 1. Mather, M, 13:38.53; 2. East, M; 3. Linah Van Emrik, W. 100H: 1. Anyae Grissom, W, 16.32; 2. Mackenzie Lopez, M; 3. Lydia Crawford, M. 300H: 1. Lopez, M, 48.64; 2. Grissom, W; 3. Dajea Batchler, W. 400R: Williamsport (Entz, Grissom, Adrianna Clemens, Mills), 51.69. 1600R: Williamsport, 4:41.24. 3200R: Williamsport (Harstead, Shultz, Wilson, Van Emrik), 11:27.06. High jump: 1. Najiyah Smith, W, 4-8; 2. Jayanah Jones, M; 3. Rice, M. Pole vault: 1. Ar’rianna Claiborne, W, 8-6; 2. Morgan Reiner, M; 3. Kelise Morales, M. Long jump: 1. Sara Dewyer, M, 15-8 ½; 2. Mills, W; 3. Aliana Ayala, M. Triple jump: 1. Smith, W, 32-7 ¾; 2. Claiborne, W; 3. Ayala, M. Shot put: 1. Luseane Ma’afu, W, 36-9 ½; 2. Taniyah Martin, W; 3. Mills, W. Discus: 1. Martin, W, 91-6; 2. Ma’afu, W; 3. McKenah Sagan, W. Javelin: 1. Reiner, M, 121-2; 2. Lopez, M; 3. Amelia Gainer, M.
Boys
Williamsport 100, Milton 50
100: 1. Xzavier Minium, M, 11.74; 2. Angelo Casas, W; 3. Yazhir Slaughter, W. 200: 1. Casas, W, 23.49; 2. Minium, M; 3. Umar Starks, W. 400: 1. Casas, W, 52.21; 2. Aiden Everett, W; 3. Izayah Minium, M. 800: 1. Ryan Bickhart, M, 2:04.43; 2. William Pence-Kieser, W; 3. Owen Trump, W. 1600: 1. Bickhart, M, 4:34.69; 2. Ethan Holcomb, W; 3. Patrick Nardi, W. 3200: 1. Holcomb, W, 10:09.85; 2. Nardi, W; 3. Rex Farr, M. 110HH: 1. Calder Diakite, W, 16.04; 2. Joel Langdon, M; 3. Alexander Haswell, W. 300H: 1. Aiden Turner, W, 43.40; 2. Diakite, W; 3. Ashton Krall, M. 400R: Williamsport (Chris White, Turner, Slaughter, Starks), 45.08. 1600R: Williamsport (Casas, Turner, Everett, Pence-Kieser), 3:34.64. 3200R: Williamsport (Holcomb, Nardi, Pence-Kieser, Trump), 8:53.46. High jump: 1. Langdon, M, 6-0; 2. Anthony Wendt, M; 3. Everett, W. Pole vault: 1. Indigo Koch, W, 12-0; 2. Wendt, M; 3. Trey Locke, M. Long jump: 1. Slaughter, W, 20-2 ¾; 2. X. Minium, M; 3. Krall, M. Triple jump: 1. Everett, W, 40-8; 2. Jakiha Kline, W; 3. Krall, M. Shot put: 1. Nariq Burks, W, 44-4; 2. Brycen Delker, W; 3. Evan Kime, W. Discus: 1. Alonzo Rice, W, 114-8; 2. Nazir Washington-Ruley, W; 3. Jonathan Hackenburg, M. Javelin: 1. Connor Snyder, M, 168-7; 2. Jace Brandt, M; 3. Burks, W.
Mifflinburg swept by Shamokin
COAL TOWNSHIP - The Wildcats finished second to the Indians in both the boys and girls tri-meets at Kemp Memorial Stadium. Shamokin's boys won 82-14 and the girls team took a 65-41 victory.
Getting wins for Mifflinburg on the girls side were Maria Darrup in the 3200 (14:02.08), Jayda Tilghman in the 100 hurdles (17.26) and 300 hurdles (51.55), Elizabeth Sheesley in the long jump (15-2 1/2) and Katrina Bennage in the javelin (103-8).
On the boys side, Collin Dreese won the 1600 (4:55.21), and the Wildcats took the 400 relay (3:42.37)
Mifflinburg returns to action Thursday afternoon at the Breslin Invitational at the Silver Bowl in Mount Carmel.
Girls
Team standings: 1. Shamokin, 65; 2. Mifflinburg, 41; 3. Meadowbrook Christian, 3.
100: 1. Christine Horning, S, :13.82; 2. Sierra Klinger, S; 3. Jasmine Doebler, MF. 200: 1. Klinger, S, :28.11; 2. Abby Schuler, MC; 3. Ally Shaffer, MF. 400: 1. Alexis Bressi, S, 1:02.65; 2. Natalie Osborne, MF; 3. Taylor Rothermel, S. 800: 1. Kamryn Kramer, S, 2:31.49; 2. Bressi, S; 3. Taylor Beachy, MF. 1600: 1. Kramer, S, 5:43; 2. Maria Darrup, MF; 3. Laura Darrup, MF. 3200: 1. M. Darrup, MF, 14:02.08; 2. L. Darrup, MF; 3. Chloe Masser, S. 100 hurdles: 1. Jayda Tilghman, MF, :17.26; 2. Madi Lippay, S; 3. Lydia Knepp, MF. 300 hurdles: 1. Tilghman, MF, :51.55; 2. Knepp, MF; 3. Shakira Moyer, MF. 4x100: 1. Shamokin, :53.32; 2. Mifflinburg; 3. Meadowbrook Christian. 4x400: 1. Shamokin, 4:31.08; 2. Mifflinburg. 4x800: 1. Shamokin, 11:48.60. High jump: 1. Lippay, S, 5-0.25; 2. Elizabeth Sheesley, MF; 3. Marissa Allen, MF. Pole vault: T1. Mya Slodysko, S; Queenlyn Zartman, S, 7-6; 3. Cassidy McClintock, MF. Long jump: 1. Sheesley, MF, 15-2.5; 2. Horning, S; 3. Erica Stauffer, MC. Triple jump: 1. Lippay, S, 32-2.5; 2. Carly Nye, S; 3. Isabella Manley, S. Shot put: 1. Elizabeth Zalar, S, 29-5.75; 2. Cassandra Drumheiser, S; 3. Katrina Bennage, MF. Discus throw: 1. Payten Puttmann, S, 99-3; 2. Meg Shively, MF; 3. Madysyn Nolter, S. Javelin throw: 1. Bennage, MF, 103-8; 2. Shively, MF; 3. Abigail Noll, S.
Boys
Team standings: 1. Shamokin, 82; 2. Mifflinburg, 14; 3. Meadowbrook Christian, 4.
100: 1. Jason Alderson, S, :11.66; 2. Arnold Troup, MF; 3. Ben Reitz, MF. 200: 1. Colton Lynch, S, :23.55; 2. Benny Delbaugh, S; 3. Jace Ginck, S. 400: 1. Jayden McKeen, S, :53.91; 2. Joshua Reimer, MF; 3. Isaiah Mumford, S. 800: 1. Tyler Kerstetter, S, 2:09.09; 2. Jude Sterling, MC; 3. Noah Kerstetter, S. 1600: 1. Collin Dreese, MF, 4:55.21; 2. T. Kerstetter, S; 3. Sterling, MC. 3200: 1. Anthony Feudale, S, 12:15.51; 2. Westin Muchler, S. 110 hurdles: 1. Angel Riveras Cruz, S, :17.09; 2. Jace Shipe, S; 3. Bryant Groff, MF. 300 hurdles: 1. Shipe, S, :45.01; 2. Riveras Cruz, S; 3. Kaiden Parker, S. 4x100: 1. Shamokin, :44.95; 2. Mifflinburg. 4x400: 1. Mifflinburg, 3:42.37; 2. Shamokin. 4x800: 1. Shamokin, 10:59. High jump: 1. Chase Pensyl, S, 6-1; 2. Ryder Zulkowski, S; 3. Jacob Reed, MC. Pole vault: 1. Parker, S, 8-6; 2. Ginck, S; 3. Nathan Erdman, S. Long jump: 1. Alderson, S, 19-8; 2. Pensyl, S; 3. Mumford, S. Triple jump: 1. Alderson, S, 40-9.5; 2. Landen Murray, MF; 3. McKeen, S. Shot put: 1. Eric Zalar, S, 42-7; 2. Blake Hockenbroch, S; 3. Ben Reitz, S. Discus throw: 1. Hockenbroch, S, 135-3; 2. Zalar, S; 3. Alex Wilk, S. Javelin throw: 1. McKeen, S, 134-9; 2. Brett Nye, S; 3. Erdman, S.
