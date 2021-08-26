Little League Baseball
Little League World SeriesAt South WilliamsportThursday, Aug. 19
Hawaii 9, Connecticut 1 Ohio 1, Tennessee 0 Nebraska 5, New Jersey 2 California 10, New Hampshire 2
Friday, Aug. 20
Oregon 8, Pennsylvania 2 Michigan 8, Florida 0 South Dakota 2, Louisiana 0 Texas 6, Washington 0
Saturday, Aug. 21
New Hampshire 4, Tennessee 1 New Jersey 11, Connecticut 4 Washington 1, Florida 0 Louisiana 5, Pennsylvania 3
Sunday, Aug. 22
California 9, Ohio 0 Hawaii 11, Nebraska 3
Monday, Aug. 23
Michigan 6, Texas 5 South Dakota 3, Oregon 0 Ohio 8, Louisiana 2
Tuesday, Aug. 24
Texas 2, New Jersey 1 New Hampshire 14, Oregon 6
Wednesday, Aug. 25
Ohio 4, New Hampshire 3 Texas 10, Nebraska 0 South Dakota 1, California 0 Hawaii 2, Michigan 0
Today’s games
Michigan vs. Texas, 3 p.m. California vs. Ohio, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 28
Semifinal South Dakota vs. Ohio/California, 12:30 p.m. Semifinal Hawaii vs. Texas/Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 29
Consolation, 10 a.m. Championship, 3 p.m.
Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 58 .540 _ Philadelphia 63 63 .500 5 New York 61 65 .484 7 Washington 54 71 .432 13½ Miami 52 75 .409 16½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 78 49 .614 _ Cincinnati 69 59 .539 9½ St. Louis 64 61 .512 13 Chicago 56 73 .434 23 Pittsburgh 46 81 .362 32
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 82 44 .651 _ Los Angeles 79 47 .627 3 San Diego 68 59 .535 14½ Colorado 58 69 .457 24½ Arizona 43 85 .336 40
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 1st game St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2 Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 10, 10 innings, 2nd game Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1 L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Cincinnati (Gray 5-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-7), 2:10 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Philadelphia (Eflin 4-7), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Corbin 7-12) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 11-4) at San Diego (Darvish 7-7), 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 _ New York 7 4 52 .587 4½ Boston 72 56 .563 7½ Toronto 66 59 .528 12 Baltimore 39 86 .312 39
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 73 55 .570 _ Cleveland 62 62 .500 9 Detroit 61 67 .477 12 Kansas City 56 70 .444 16 Minnesota 55 71 .437 17
West Division
W L Pct GB Houston 75 52 .591 _ Oakland 70 57 .551 5 Seattle 69 58 .543 6 Los Angeles 63 65 .492 12½ Texas 44 82 .349 30½
Wednesday’s Games
St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings Houston 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4 Cleveland 7, Texas 2 Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1 Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 6 Minnesota 9, Boston 6, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Barria 2-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-8), 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 9-5) at Toronto (Ryu 12-6), 3:07 p.m. Minnesota (Gant 4-7) at Boston (Sale 2-0), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Lyles 6-10) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 8-12) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 55 42 .567 — Omaha (Kansas City) 53 44 .546 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 53 45 .541 2½ Columbus (Cleveland) 45 51 .469 9½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 45 52 .464 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 42 56 .429 13½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 40 57 .412 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 57 37 .606 — Buffalo (Toronto) 56 38 .596 1 Worcester (Boston) 51 46 .526 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 43 53 .448 15 Rochester (Washington) 41 54 .432 16½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 38 58 .396 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 63 34 .649 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 57 41 .582 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 55 43 .561 8½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 52 46 .531 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 46 52 .469 17½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 39 57 .406 23½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 36 61 .371 27
Wednesday’s Games
Louisville 6, Indianapolis 2 Rochester 7, Syracuse 1, 1st game Syracuse 5, Rochester 0, 2nd game Toledo 4, St. Paul 2 Durham 9, Charlotte 2 Worcester 9, Buffalo 4 Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 2 Scranton/WB 10, Lehigh Valley 3 Omaha 10, Iowa 3 Gwinnett 5, Nashville 4, 10 innings Columbus 3, Memphis 2
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 808 p.m. Columbus at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 57 40 .588 — Portland (Boston) 55 40 .579 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 45 48 .484 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 44 51 .463 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 38 60 .388 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 32 64 .333 24½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 60 37 .619 — Bowie (Baltimore) 57 39 .594 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 51 45 .531 8½ Erie (Detroit) 52 46 .531 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 50 48 .510 10½ Harrisburg (Washington) 37 60 .381 23
Wednesday’s Games
Reading 9, Portland 7 Richmond 6, Altoona 0 Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2 Erie 6, Bowie 1 Akron 5, Somerset 3 Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 5
Thursday’s Games
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m. Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m. Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 61 36 .629 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 49 47 .510 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 43 52 .453 17 Wilmington (Washington) 43 54 .443 18 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 37 59 .385 23½
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 68 30 .694 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 61 37 .622 7 Greenville (Boston) 52 45 .536 15½ Hickory (Texas) 44 51 .463 21½ Rome (Atlanta) 43 54 .443 23½ Asheville (Houston) 41 52 .441 23½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 36 61 .371 30½
Wednesday’s Games
Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game Brooklyn 1, Aberdeen 0, 2nd game Greesboro 12, Asheville 4 Hudson Valley 4, Winston-Salem 0 Jersey Shore 12, Wilmington 4 Greenville 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings Bowling Green 8, Rome 6
Thursday’s Games
Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Central Division
W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 38 .612 — Down East (Texas) 58 40 .592 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 44 54 .449 16 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 28 70 .286 32
North Division
W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 58 40 .592 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 55 43 .561 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 48 50 .490 10 Fredericksburg (Washington) 34 64 .347 24
South Division
W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 68 30 .694 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 49 49 .500 19 Columbia (Kansas City) 45 53 .459 23 Augusta (Atlanta) 41 57 .418 27
Wednesday’s Games
Kannapolis 3, Lynchburg 2 Down East 5, Fayetteville 4 Myrtle Beach 8, Columbia 3 Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 3 Charleston 9, Augusta 1
Thursday’s Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m. Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m. Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.
WNBA EASTERN CONFERENCE
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 18 6 .750 — Chicago 12 12 .500 6 New York 11 15 .423 8 Washington 9 14 .391 8½ Atlanta 6 18 .250 12 Indiana 5 18 .217 12½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB Las Vegas 17 7 .708 — x-Seattle 18 8 .692 — Minnesota 15 9 .625 2 Phoenix 14 10 .583 3 Dallas 10 14 .417 7 Los Angeles 10 14 .417 7 x-clinched playoff spot
Wednesday’s Games
Phoenix 106, New York 79
Thursday’s Games
Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Phoenix at New York, 8 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.