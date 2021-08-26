Little League Baseball

Little League World SeriesAt South WilliamsportThursday, Aug. 19

Hawaii 9, Connecticut 1 Ohio 1, Tennessee 0 Nebraska 5, New Jersey 2 California 10, New Hampshire 2

Friday, Aug. 20

Oregon 8, Pennsylvania 2 Michigan 8, Florida 0 South Dakota 2, Louisiana 0 Texas 6, Washington 0

Saturday, Aug. 21

New Hampshire 4, Tennessee 1 New Jersey 11, Connecticut 4 Washington 1, Florida 0 Louisiana 5, Pennsylvania 3

Sunday, Aug. 22

California 9, Ohio 0 Hawaii 11, Nebraska 3

Monday, Aug. 23

Michigan 6, Texas 5 South Dakota 3, Oregon 0 Ohio 8, Louisiana 2

Tuesday, Aug. 24

Texas 2, New Jersey 1 New Hampshire 14, Oregon 6

Wednesday, Aug. 25

Ohio 4, New Hampshire 3 Texas 10, Nebraska 0 South Dakota 1, California 0 Hawaii 2, Michigan 0

Today’s games

Michigan vs. Texas, 3 p.m. California vs. Ohio, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 28

Semifinal South Dakota vs. Ohio/California, 12:30 p.m. Semifinal Hawaii vs. Texas/Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 29

Consolation, 10 a.m. Championship, 3 p.m.

Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 68 58 .540 _ Philadelphia 63 63 .500 5 New York 61 65 .484 7 Washington 54 71 .432 13½ Miami 52 75 .409 16½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 78 49 .614 _ Cincinnati 69 59 .539 9½ St. Louis 64 61 .512 13 Chicago 56 73 .434 23 Pittsburgh 46 81 .362 32

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 82 44 .651 _ Los Angeles 79 47 .627 3 San Diego 68 59 .535 14½ Colorado 58 69 .457 24½ Arizona 43 85 .336 40

Wednesday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 5, Colorado 2, 7 innings, 1st game St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4 San Francisco 3, N.Y. Mets 2 Arizona 5, Pittsburgh 2 Miami 4, Washington 3, 10 innings Colorado 13, Chicago Cubs 10, 10 innings, 2nd game Milwaukee 4, Cincinnati 1 L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Cincinnati (Gray 5-6) at Milwaukee (Anderson 4-7), 2:10 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 1-7) at Philadelphia (Eflin 4-7), 7:05 p.m. St. Louis (Mikolas 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 4-10), 7:05 p.m. San Francisco (Wood 10-4) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-2), 7:10 p.m. Washington (Corbin 7-12) at Miami (Hernandez 0-1), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Dodgers (Scherzer 11-4) at San Diego (Darvish 7-7), 9:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 79 48 .622 _ New York 7 4 52 .587 4½ Boston 72 56 .563 7½ Toronto 66 59 .528 12 Baltimore 39 86 .312 39

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 73 55 .570 _ Cleveland 62 62 .500 9 Detroit 61 67 .477 12 Kansas City 56 70 .444 16 Minnesota 55 71 .437 17

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 75 52 .591 _ Oakland 70 57 .551 5 Seattle 69 58 .543 6 Los Angeles 63 65 .492 12½ Texas 44 82 .349 30½

Wednesday’s Games

St. Louis 3, Detroit 2, 10 innings Houston 6, Kansas City 5, 10 innings Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 4 Cleveland 7, Texas 2 Toronto 3, Chicago White Sox 1 Baltimore 10, L.A. Angels 6 Minnesota 9, Boston 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Angels (Barria 2-2) at Baltimore (Akin 0-8), 1:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Rodón 9-5) at Toronto (Ryu 12-6), 3:07 p.m. Minnesota (Gant 4-7) at Boston (Sale 2-0), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Lyles 6-10) at Cleveland (Hentges 1-4), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 8-4) at Oakland (Kaprielian 7-4), 9:40 p.m. Kansas City (Keller 8-12) at Seattle (Kikuchi 7-7), 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Toledo (Detroit) 55 42 .567 — Omaha (Kansas City) 53 44 .546 2 St. Paul (Minnesota) 53 45 .541 2½ Columbus (Cleveland) 45 51 .469 9½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 45 52 .464 10 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 42 56 .429 13½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 40 57 .412 15

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 57 37 .606 — Buffalo (Toronto) 56 38 .596 1 Worcester (Boston) 51 46 .526 7½ Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 43 53 .448 15 Rochester (Washington) 41 54 .432 16½ Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 38 58 .396 20

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 63 34 .649 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 57 41 .582 6½ Jacksonville (Miami) 55 43 .561 8½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 52 46 .531 11½ Memphis (St. Louis) 46 52 .469 17½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 39 57 .406 23½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 36 61 .371 27

Wednesday’s Games

Louisville 6, Indianapolis 2 Rochester 7, Syracuse 1, 1st game Syracuse 5, Rochester 0, 2nd game Toledo 4, St. Paul 2 Durham 9, Charlotte 2 Worcester 9, Buffalo 4 Jacksonville 8, Norfolk 2 Scranton/WB 10, Lehigh Valley 3 Omaha 10, Iowa 3 Gwinnett 5, Nashville 4, 10 innings Columbus 3, Memphis 2

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m. St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m. Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m. Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Nashville, 8:05 p.m. Omaha at Iowa, 808 p.m. Columbus at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 57 40 .588 — Portland (Boston) 55 40 .579 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 45 48 .484 10 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 44 51 .463 12 Reading (Philadelphia) 38 60 .388 19½ Hartford (Colorado) 32 64 .333 24½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Akron (Cleveland) 60 37 .619 — Bowie (Baltimore) 57 39 .594 2½ Altoona (Pittsburgh) 51 45 .531 8½ Erie (Detroit) 52 46 .531 8½ Richmond (San Francisco) 50 48 .510 10½ Harrisburg (Washington) 37 60 .381 23

Wednesday’s Games

Reading 9, Portland 7 Richmond 6, Altoona 0 Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2 Erie 6, Bowie 1 Akron 5, Somerset 3 Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 5

Thursday’s Games

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m. Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m. Hartford at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Akron at Somerset, 7:05 p.m. Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 61 36 .629 — Aberdeen (Baltimore) 49 47 .510 11½ Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 43 52 .453 17 Wilmington (Washington) 43 54 .443 18 Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 37 59 .385 23½

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 68 30 .694 — Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 61 37 .622 7 Greenville (Boston) 52 45 .536 15½ Hickory (Texas) 44 51 .463 21½ Rome (Atlanta) 43 54 .443 23½ Asheville (Houston) 41 52 .441 23½ Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 36 61 .371 30½

Wednesday’s Games

Aberdeen 2, Brooklyn 1, 1st game Brooklyn 1, Aberdeen 0, 2nd game Greesboro 12, Asheville 4 Hudson Valley 4, Winston-Salem 0 Jersey Shore 12, Wilmington 4 Greenville 5, Hickory 4, 11 innings Bowling Green 8, Rome 6

Thursday’s Games

Greesboro at Asheville, 6:35 p.m. Hudson Valley at Winston-Salem, 7 p.m. Aberdeen at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Hickory at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Rome at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Central Division

W L Pct. GB Carolina (Milwaukee) 60 38 .612 — Down East (Texas) 58 40 .592 2 Fayetteville (Houston) 44 54 .449 16 Kannapolis (Chicago White Sox) 28 70 .286 32

North Division

W L Pct. GB Salem (Boston) 58 40 .592 — Delmarva (Baltimore) 55 43 .561 3 Lynchburg (Cleveland) 48 50 .490 10 Fredericksburg (Washington) 34 64 .347 24

South Division

W L Pct. GB Charleston (Tampa Bay) 68 30 .694 — Myrtle Beach (Chicago Cubs) 49 49 .500 19 Columbia (Kansas City) 45 53 .459 23 Augusta (Atlanta) 41 57 .418 27

Wednesday’s Games

Kannapolis 3, Lynchburg 2 Down East 5, Fayetteville 4 Myrtle Beach 8, Columbia 3 Fredericksburg 4, Carolina 3 Charleston 9, Augusta 1

Thursday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m. Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Lynchburg at Kannapolis, 7 p.m. Fayetteville at Down East, 7 p.m. Columbia at Myrtle Beach, 7:05 p.m. Delmarva at Salem, 7:05 p.m. Carolina at Fredericksburg, 7:05 p.m. Charleston at Augusta, 7:05 p.m.

WNBA EASTERN CONFERENCE

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB x-Connecticut 18 6 .750 — Chicago 12 12 .500 6 New York 11 15 .423 8 Washington 9 14 .391 8½ Atlanta 6 18 .250 12 Indiana 5 18 .217 12½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB Las Vegas 17 7 .708 — x-Seattle 18 8 .692 — Minnesota 15 9 .625 2 Phoenix 14 10 .583 3 Dallas 10 14 .417 7 Los Angeles 10 14 .417 7 x-clinched playoff spot

Wednesday’s Games

Phoenix 106, New York 79

Thursday’s Games

Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Phoenix at New York, 8 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Indiana, 1 p.m. Dallas at Washington, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m. Major League Soccer Eastern Conference W L T Pts GF GA New England 15 3 4 49 44 26 Orlando City 9 4 7 34 30 24 Philadelphia 8 5 8 32 27 20 Nashville 7 2 11 32 32 20 New York City FC 9 6 4 31 34 19 CF Montréal 7 7 7 28 27 26 D.C. United 8 10 3 27 32 31 Atlanta 6 6 9 27 25 26 Columbus 6 9 6 24 22 27 New York 6 9 4 22 23 24 Inter Miami CF 6 9 4 22 21 31 Chicago 5 11 5 20 23 33 Cincinnati 3 8 8 17 19 34 Toronto FC 3 12 6 15 25 44 Western Conference W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 12 3 6 42 35 17 Sporting Kansas City 11 4 6 39 36 21 Colorado 11 4 4 37 29 19 LA Galaxy 11 8 2 35 32 32 Minnesota United 7 6 7 28 22 23 Real Salt Lake 7 7 6 27 30 23 San Jose 6 7 8 26 24 29 Portland 7 10 3 24 27 39 Los Angeles FC 6 9 5 23 25 28 Vancouver 5 7 8 23 23 30 FC Dallas 5 9 7 22 25 30 Austin FC 5 11 4 19 17 24 Houston 3 8 10 19 23 32 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Friday, August 27 Cincinnati at Columbus, 6:30 p.m. Toronto FC at CF Montréal, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Orlando City, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, August 28 Nashville at Atlanta, 3:30 p.m. Chicago at New York, 6 p.m. LA Galaxy at Los Angeles FC, 7 p.m. New England at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, 9 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 9 p.m. Sunday, August 29 FC Dallas at Austin FC, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 10:30 p.m. Friday, September 3 New York City FC at Nashville, 7:30 p.m. New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Portland at Houston, 8 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at Los Angeles FC, 10 p.m. Saturday, September 4 Austin FC at Vancouver, 7 p.m. Columbus at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Cincinnati, 8 p.m. FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 8 p.m. Colorado at San Jose, 10 p.m. NWSL W L T Pts GF GA Portland 10 3 2 32 23 9 North Carolina 8 4 3 27 22 9 Washington 6 5 4 22 19 18 Reign FC 7 7 1 22 20 17 Gotham FC 5 4 6 21 17 14 Orlando 5 5 6 21 19 19 Chicago 6 7 3 21 16 22 Houston 5 6 3 18 17 20 Louisville 4 7 4 16 13 22 Kansas City 2 10 4 10 9 25 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie. Wednesday, August 25 Kansas City 2, Louisville 1 Portland 2, Gotham FC 1 Saturday, August 28 Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m. Sunday, August 29 North Carolina at Washington, 5 p.m. Orlando at Gotham FC, 5 p.m. Louisville at Houston, 7 p.m. Portland at Reign FC, 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 1 Reign FC at Houston, 8 p.m. Saturday, September 4 Chicago at Gotham FC, 7 p.m. Reign FC at Louisville, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Portland, 10:30 p.m. Sunday, September 5 Houston at Orlando, 6 p.m. North Carolina at Kansas City, 7 p.m. Transactions BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned RHP Konner Wade to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Recalled RHP Conner Greene from Norfolk. Released 3B Maikel Franco. CLEVELAND INDIANS — Placed RHP Triston McKenzie on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 22. Recalled LHP Logan Allen from Columbus (Triple-A East). DETROIT TIGERS — Sent SS Niko Goodrum to Lakeland (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated 3B Alex Bregman from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Jacob Wilson to Sugar Land (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contracts of RHPs Jake Petricka and Elvis Peguero from Salt Lake (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Recalled INF Kean Wong from Salt Lake. Placed RHPs Dylan Bundy, Austin Warren and LHP Reid Detmers on the 10-day IL. NEW YORK YANKEES — Optioned CF Jonathan Davis to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). SEATTLE MARINERS — Reinstated RHP Casey Stadler from the paternity list. Optioned RHP Keynan Middleton to Tacoma (Triple-A West). TEXAS RANGERS — Placed RHP Dane Dunning on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of LHP Jake Latz from Round Rock (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated RHP Joakim Soria from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Connor Overton to Buffalo (Triple-A East). National League CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Jake Jewell from Iowa (Triple-A East). Sent RHPs Adbert Alzolay and Jonathan Holder to Iowa on rehab assignments. CINCINNATI REDS — Placed RHP Tejay Antone on the 10-day IL. Recalled 3B Max Schrock from Louisville (Triple-A East). Released RHP Michael Feliz. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled 1B Joshua Fuentes from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). LOS ANGELES DODGER — Reinstated Joe Kelly from the 10-day IL. Optioned LHP Victor Gonzalez to Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). MIAMI MARLINS — Designated RHP Bryan Mitchell for assignment. Recalled RHP Edward Cabrera from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent RHP Jandel Gustave to Nashville (Triple-A East). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent OF Jorge Bonifacio outright to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Reinstated RHP Bryse Wilson from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP J.T. Brubaker on the 10-day IL. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Placed RHP Jack Flaherty on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Junior Fernandez from Memphis (Triple-A East). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Sent RHP Trey Wingenter to Fort Wayne (High-A Central) on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Reiss Knehr to El Paso (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from El Paso. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Reinstated RHP Johnny Cueto from the 10-day IL. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Named Nick Van Exel assistant coach. MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Traded G Patrick Beverley to Minnesota in exchange for Gs Jarrett Culver and F Juancho Hernangomez. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Bryn Forbes. Women’s National Basketball Association WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed C Megan Gustafson for the remainder of the season. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Re-signed CB Luq Barcoo. Placed LB Jamell Garcia-Williams on injured reserve. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed WR Steven Sims. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed K Dominik Eberle. Waived LB Nate Hall and S LaDarius Wiley. CHICAGO BEARS — Released LB Austin Calitro from IR with an injury settlement. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Tegray Scales. Waived CB Robert Jackson. Activated K Cody Parkey from IR. Claimed TE Kyle Markway off waivers from Los Angeles Rams. Waived DE Romeo McKnight. DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated K Greg Zuerlein from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed DL Abdullah Anderson and CB Stephen Denmark. Placed WR Devin Funchess on IR. Released WR Chris Blair. Waived WR DeAndre Thompkins and TE Isaac Nauta from IR with injury settlements. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed CB Rasul Douglas. Placed WR Taywan Taylor on injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Released DE Damonte Moore from IR with an injury settlement. Placed TE Noah Togiai on injured reserve. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Claimed OL Badara Traore off waivers from Chicago. Waived OL Garret McGhin. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed DT Darius Stills on injured reserve. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed LB Nate Evans. Waived DL T.J. Smith. Placed DT Chris Okoye on injured reserve. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Waived LS Steven Wirtel. Acquired RB Sony Michel from New England in exchange for an undisclosed 2022 draft pick and an undisclosed 2023 draft pick. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Robert Foster on injured reserve. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived T Evin Ksiezarczyk. Waived K Riley Patterson with an injury settlement. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released WR Marvin Hall from IR with an injury settlement. NEW ORLEANS — Placed LB Marcus Willoughby on injured reserve. NEW YORK GIANTS — Activated TE Kyle Rudolph from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Released QB Clayton Thorson from IR with a settlement. Placed CB Montre Hartage and TE Cole Hikutini on injured reserve. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed DE Joe Ostman on injured reserve. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed Antoine Brooks Jr. on injured reserve. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Activated S Jaquiski Tartt from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released TE Luke Willson. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed T Chidi Okeke on injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed OLB Harold Landry on the COVID-19 list. Claimed OL Derwin Gray off waivers from Jacksonville. Waived DB Maurice Smith. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed T Rick Leonard on injured reserve. Canadian Football League CFL — Fined Edmonton WR Greg Ellingson for an illegal low block in an August 19 game against BC Lions. Fined LB Brandon Pittman for a tourist hit in an August 19 game agaisnt BC Lions. Fined Montreal DB Greg Reid for making contact with an official in an August 20 game against Calgary. Fined OL Tony Washington for a chop-block in an August 20 game against Calgary. Fined Saskatchewan DL Makana Henry for spearing in an August 21 game against Ottawa. HOCKEY National Hockey League NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Ryan Martin assistant general manager and general manager of Hartford (AHL). SOCCER Major League Soccer COLUMBUS CREW — Waived G Matt Lampson. NEW YORK RED BULLS — Signed D Sean Nealis to a three-year contract with an option for an additional year. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Named Jon Scheer director of scouting. COLLEGE PRINCETON — Named John Mack athletic director.

