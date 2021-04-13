Major League Baseball
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 6 3 .667 _ New York 2 3 .400 2 Atlanta 4 6 .400 2½ Miami 3 6 .333 3 Washington 2 5 .286 3
W L Pct GB Cincinnati 7 3 .700 _ Milwaukee 6 4 .600 1 St. Louis 5 5 .500 2 Chicago 4 6 .400 3 Pittsburgh 3 7 .300 4
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 8 2 .800 _ San Diego 8 3 .727 ½ San Francisco 6 4 .600 2 Arizona 4 7 .364 4½ Colorado 3 7 .300 5
San Diego 6, Pittsburgh 2 Milwaukee 6, Chicago Cubs 3 Miami 5, Atlanta 3, 10 innings Washington 5, St. Louis 2 Cincinnati 3, San Francisco 0 Oakland 9, Arizona 5 Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, ppd.
Oakland (Luzardo 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Anderson 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 0-0), 4:10 p.m., 1st game San Diego (Snell 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Kuhl 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Miami (López 0-1) at Atlanta (Fried 0-0), 7:20 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 0-1) at Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-0), 7:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Nola 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 1-0), 7:40 p.m., 2nd game Washington (Strasburg 0-0) at St. Louis (Flaherty 1-0), 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 1-1) at San Francisco (Gausman 0-0), 9:45 p.m. Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Bauer 1-0), 10:10 p.m.
Washington at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 1:40 p.m. Cincinnati at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m. San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
W L Pct GB Boston 6 3 .667 _ New York 5 5 .500 1½ Tampa Bay 5 5 .500 1½ Baltimore 4 5 .444 2 Toronto 4 6 .400 2½
W L Pct GB Cleveland 5 4 .556 _ Minnesota 5 4 .556 _ Chicago 5 5 .500 ½ Kansas City 4 4 .500 ½ Detroit 4 6 .400 1½
W L Pct GB Los Angeles 7 3 .700 _ Houston 6 4 .600 1 Seattle 5 4 .556 1½ Oakland 4 7 .364 3½ Texas 3 7 .300 4
Tampa Bay 1, Texas 0 N.Y. Yankees 3, Toronto 1 Detroit 6, Houston 2 Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 3 L.A. Angels 10, Kansas City 3 Oakland 9, Arizona 5 Boston at Minnesota, ppd. Seattle at Baltimore, ppd.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-1) at Minnesota (Maeda 1-0), 2:10 p.m. Oakland (Luzardo 0-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m. Seattle (Sheffield 0-1) at Baltimore (Means 1-0), 4:05 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 0-0) at Toronto (Ryu 0-1), 7:07 p.m. Texas (Gibson 1-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-1), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Margevicius 0-1) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-1), 7:35 p.m., 2nd game Cleveland (Bieber 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 1-0), 8:10 p.m. Detroit (Boyd 1-1) at Houston (Odorizzi 0-0), 8:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Bundy 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 1-0), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 1:07 p.m. Boston at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Detroit at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 37 17 .685 — Brooklyn 36 17 .679 ½ Boston 28 26 .519 9 New York 28 27 .509 9½ Toronto 21 33 .389 16
W L Pct GB Atlanta 29 25 .537 — Miami 28 25 .528 ½ Charlotte 27 25 .519 1 Washington 20 33 .377 8½ Orlando 17 37 .315 12
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 33 20 .623 — Indiana 25 27 .481 7½ Chicago 22 31 .415 11 Cleveland 19 34 .358 14 Detroit 16 38 .296 17½
W L Pct GB Dallas 29 24 .547 — Memphis 27 25 .519 1½ San Antonio 26 26 .500 2½ New Orleans 25 29 .463 4½ Houston 14 40 .259 15½
W L Pct GB Utah 40 14 .741 — Denver 34 20 .630 6 Portland 31 22 .585 8½ Oklahoma City 20 33 .377 19½ Minnesota 14 40 .259 26
W L Pct GB Phoenix 38 15 .717 — L.A. Clippers 37 18 .673 2 L.A. Lakers 33 21 .611 5½ Golden State 26 28 .481 12½ Sacramento 22 32 .407 16½
Philadelphia 113, Dallas 95 New York 111, L.A. Lakers 96 San Antonio 120, Orlando 97 Memphis 101, Chicago 90 New Orleans 117, Sacramento 110 Washington 125, Utah 121 Golden State 116, Denver 107 Phoenix 126, Houston 120 Brooklyn at Minnesota, ppd
Atlanta at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Charlotte, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Utah, 9 p.m. Boston at Portland, 10 p.m. Miami at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 42 27 11 4 58 146 126 N.Y. Islanders 42 27 11 4 58 125 98 Pittsburgh 42 27 13 2 56 146 118 Boston 39 21 12 6 48 109 104 N.Y. Rangers 41 19 16 6 44 133 112 Philadelphia 41 19 16 6 44 122 148 New Jersey 40 14 20 6 34 103 132 Buffalo 41 10 25 6 26 98 144
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 41 28 11 2 58 141 101 Carolina 41 27 10 4 58 133 102 Florida 42 26 12 4 56 133 115 Nashville 43 23 19 1 47 112 121 Chicago 43 20 18 5 45 122 135 Dallas 40 15 14 11 41 111 104 Columbus 44 15 20 9 39 112 145 Detroit 44 15 23 6 36 99 140
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 42 29 9 4 62 150 98 Vegas 41 28 11 2 58 132 94 Minnesota 40 24 13 3 51 119 109 St. Louis 41 19 16 6 44 119 128 Arizona 43 19 19 5 43 116 134 San Jose 41 18 19 4 40 113 137 Los Angeles 41 16 19 6 38 112 121 Anaheim 43 13 23 7 33 97 137
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 42 28 11 3 59 141 109 Winnipeg 42 25 14 3 53 136 113 Edmonton 42 25 15 2 52 134 120 Montreal 39 18 12 9 45 122 110 Calgary 41 17 21 3 37 108 124 Vancouver 37 16 18 3 35 100 120 Ottawa 43 14 25 4 32 116 161 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment.
Ottawa 4, Winnipeg 2 Montreal 4, Toronto 2 Chicago 4, Columbus 3, OT Detroit 3, Carolina 1 Colorado 4, Arizona 2 Vegas 4, Los Angeles 2 Anaheim 4, San Jose 0 St. Louis at Minnesota, ppd
Buffalo at Boston, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, ppd Philadelphia at Washington, 7 p.m. Calgary at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Tampa Bay at Nashville, 8 p.m. Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Colorado at St. Louis, 7:30 p.m. Arizona at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Vegas at Los Angeles, 10 p.m. Anaheim at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
American Hockey League
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 18 13 4 1 0 27 58 39 Hartford 15 8 6 1 0 17 54 46 Bridgeport 15 3 11 1 0 7 30 57
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 26 19 5 1 1 40 85 61 Manitoba 24 11 11 2 0 24 72 69 Toronto 21 10 10 0 1 21 67 70 Stockton 21 9 11 1 0 19 63 65 Belleville 20 7 12 1 0 15 47 69
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 20 15 4 0 1 31 86 54 Texas 25 11 12 2 0 24 74 85 Iowa 22 9 9 4 0 22 65 82 Cleveland 15 9 5 1 0 19 58 42 Grand Rapids 16 8 6 2 0 18 51 46 Rockford 20 7 12 1 0 15 58 77
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 21 14 5 2 0 30 66 50 Lehigh Valley 18 12 3 2 1 27 61 53 Syracuse 17 10 6 1 0 21 63 49 Rochester 17 8 6 2 1 19 55 65 WB/Scranton 20 7 8 3 2 19 57 69 Binghamton 19 4 9 5 1 14 50 72 Utica 11 6 4 0 1 13 37 38
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 24 18 6 0 0 36 80 55 San Diego 29 17 12 0 0 34 97 92 Bakersfield 24 14 9 0 1 29 84 67 San Jose 23 9 8 4 2 24 65 76 Colorado 21 10 8 2 1 23 63 63 Ontario 27 9 15 3 0 21 85 107 Tucson 23 9 13 1 0 19 64 77 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Manitoba 5, Belleville 1
Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. Chicago at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. Bakersfield at Stockton, 9 p.m. Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m. Bakersfield at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at San Diego, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Cleveland at Rochester, 6:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Hershey, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Thursday’s Games Hartford at Bridgeport, 1 p.m. San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m. Tucson at Henderson, 10 p.m. Transactions BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League HOUSTON ASTROS — Recalled RHP Jake Odorizzi from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Cristian Javier to the alternate training site. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Placed RHP Jesse Hahn on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Jake Newberry from the alternate training site. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Ben Rowen. Recalled INF Jack Mayfield and RHP Pedro Strop from the alternate training site. Placed INF Anthony Rendon on the 10-day IL retroactive to April 11. Optioned RHP Jaime Barria to alternate training site. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Erik Swanson from the alternate training site. Placed LHP Anthony Misiewicz on the 10-day IL. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Brent Honeywell to the alternate training site. Recalled RHP Trevor Richards from the alternate training site. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated LHP Robbie Ray from the 10-day IL and OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. from the COVID-19 IL. Optioned INF Santiago Espinal and RHP Joel Payamps to the alternate training site. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF Josh Redick on a minor league contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Placed RHPs Jason Adam, Dan Winkler and Brandon Workman on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled LHPs Justin Steele and Brad Wieck from the alternate training site. MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Recalled LHP Angel Perdomo from the alternate training site. Optioned RHP Eric Yardley to the alternate training site. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated 1B Josh Bell, INF Josh Harrison and OF Kyle Schwarber from the IL. Optioned INF Luis Garcia and OF Yadiel Hernandez to the alternate training site and placed on taxi squad. Reassigned RHP Ryne Harper and LHP T.J. MdFarland to the alternate training site. Designated C Jonathan Lucroy for assignment. Minor League Baseball Frontier League EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed RHP Logan Sawyer. NEW JERESY JACKALS — Traded RHP Yeison Medina to Ottawa. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed RHP Dylan Prohoroff. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Fined Sacramento G De’Aaron Fox for public criticism of the officiating following an April 10 game at Utah. NEW YORK KNICKS — Signed C Norvel Pelle to a 10-day contract. ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Robert Franks to a 10-day contract. FOOTBALL National Football League CINCINNATI BENGALS — Acquired TE Thaddeus Moss on waivers from Washington. HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived C Beau Benzschawer and WR Steven Mitchell. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DT Michael Bennett on waivers. Re-instated OL Dustin Woodard to the active roster. Released DL Michael Barnett. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed DE Abdullah Anderson. HOCKEY National Hockey League NHL — Suspended Nashville C Michael McCarron two games for illegal check. ANAHEIM DUCKS — Designated RW David Backes for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned C Chase De Leo to San Diego (AHL). ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled D Jordan Gross and LW Michael Bunting from the taxi squad. BOSTON BRUINS — Traded LW Anders Bjork to Buffalo for C Curtis Lazar and LW Taylor Hall and a 2021 second-round draft pick. Acquired D Mike Reilly from Ottawa in exchange for a 2022 third-round draft pick. Recalled D Jack Ahcan from the taxi squad. BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled C Arttu Ruotsalainen from the taxi squad. CALGARY FLAMES — Acquired LW Emil Heineman and a 2022 second-round draft pick from Florida for F Sam Bennett and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick. Signed RW Walker Duehr to a two-year, entry-level contract. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Acquired D Jani Hakanpaa and a 2022 sixth-round draft pick from Anaheim for D Haydn Fleury. Recalled Ds Jake Gardiner and Jake Bean from the taxi squad. Assigned RW Spencer Smallman and D Joey Keane to Chicago (AHL). CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Traded C Matthew Highmore to Vancouver for C Adam Gaudette. Traded C Carl Soderberg to Colorado for C Josh Dickinson and RW Ryder Rolston. Traded D Madison Bowey and a 2021 fifth-round draft pick to Vancouver in exchange for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick. Traded C Mattias Janmark to San Jose for D Nick DeSimone. Recalled D Riley Stillman and RWs Brett Connolly and Mike Hardman from the taxi squad. COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled D Jacob MacDonald from suspension. Recalled Ds Keaton Middleton and Kyle Burroughs and C Liam O’Brien from the taxi squad. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled RWs Kole Sherwood and Ryan MacInnis and D Andrew Peeke from to the taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Acquired D Sami Vatanen off waivers from New Jersey. Designated LW Tanner Kero for assignment to the taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Jared McIsaac to Grand Rapids (AHL) after activating him from injured reserve. Traded RW Anthony Mantha to Washington for LWs Richard Panik and Jakub Vrana, a 2021 first-round draft pick and a 2022 second-round draft pick. Traded D Jon Merrill to Montreal for Hayden Verbeek and a 2021 fifth-round draft pick. Waived Ds Danny DeKeyser and Alex Biega. Recalled LWs Givani Smith and Taro Hirose and C Frans Nielsen and D Gustav Lindstrom from the taxi squad. EDMONTON OILERS — Designated LWs James Neal and Tyler Ennis for assignment to the taxi squad. FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed D Brandon Montour on IR COVID-19 protocol. Signed RW Nikita Gusev to a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Extended LW Alex Iafallo for four years. Designated Ds Christian Wolanin and Kale Clague for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned D Austin Strand, RW Matt Luff and C Lisa Anderson to Ontario (AHL). MINNESOTA WILD — Designated LW Nico Sturm, RW Kyle Rau and C Joseph Cramarossa for assignment to the taxi squad. Signed RW Nick Swaney to a one-year, entry-level contract. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Designated D Otto Leskinen, G Cayden Primeau to the taxi squad. Recalled D Xavier Ouellet, G Cayden Primeau and C Jake Evans from the taxi squad. Assigned LWs Lukas Vejdemo and Brandon Baddock to Laval (AHL). Waived D Victor Mete. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned D Josh Healey to a one-year, two-way contract to Chicago (AHL). Waived D Josh Healey. Recalled LW Tanner Jeannot from the taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Traded D Dmitry Kulikov to Edmonton in exchange for a conditional 2022 fourth-round draft pick. Waived D Sami Vatanen. Designated RW Nicholas Merkley for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled RW Marian Studenic from the taxi squad. NEW YORK ISLANDERS — Assigned G Ken Appleby to Bridgeport (AHL). Acquired D Braydon Coburn from Ottawa in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Recalled RW Oliver Wahlstrom from the taxi squad. NEW YORK RANGERS — Recalled D Anthony Bitetto and RWs Vitali Kravstov and Kaapo Kakko from the taxi squad. Designated RW Johnny Brodzinksi for assignment to the taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Traded D Erik Gudbranson to Nashville for D Brandon Fortunato and a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Waived D Cody Goloubef. Designated C Clark Bishop for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled LW Alex Formenton from the taxi squad. Claimed D Victor Mete off waivers from Montreal. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Traded LW Michael Raffi to Washington for Vegas’ 2021 fifth-round draft pick. Traded D Erik Gustafsson to Montreal for St. Louis’ 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Recalled C Tanner Laczynski from the taxi squad. Designated C Tanner Laczynski and RW Wade Allison for assignment to the taxi squad. Agreed to terms with C Scott Laughton on a five-year contract extension. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Acquired RW Jeff Carter from Los Angeles for 2022 third-round and 2023 fourth-round draft picks. Designated LW Drew O’Connor for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned RW Josh Currie to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Traded D Fredrik Claesson to Tampa Bay for G Magnus Chrona. Traded F Antti Suomela to Toronto for F Alexander Barabanov. Designated LWs Jeffrey Viel and John Leonard and C Antti Suomela for assignment to the taxi squad. Assigned C Frederik Handemark to San Jose (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled Fs Mitchell Stephens and Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse (AHL). Designated D Ben Thomas for assignment to the taxi squad. TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Acquired D Ben Hutton from Anaheim in exchange for a 2022 fifth-round draft pick. Acquired F Nick Foligno from Columbus for a 2021 first-round draft pick. Acquired F Stefan Noesen from San Jose for a 2021 fourth-round draft pick. Acquired G David Rittich from Calgary for a 2022 third-round draft pick. Designated D Martin Marincin for assignment to the taxi squad. Recalled LW Nicholas Robertson from Toronto (AHL). VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Traded D Jordie Benn to Winnipeg for a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Recalled D Nicolas Hague from the taxi squad. Designated D Nick Holden for assignment to the taxi squad. WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Traded D Jonas Siegenthaler to New Jersey for a 2021 third-round draft pick. Designated LW Daniel Carr for assignment to the taxi squad. WINNIPEG JETS — Recalled LW Kristian Vesalainen from the taxi squad. Minor League American Hockey League AHL — Suspended Chicago F Sheldon Rempel two games for a slashing incident in an April 9 game at Iowa. HERSHEY BEARS — Recalled G Hunter Shepard from South Carolina (ECHL). ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Recalled F Chad Yetman from loan to Indy (ECHL). SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled D Alex Rauhauser from Greenville (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Frank DiChiara to Greenville. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Loaned G Stefanos Lekkas to Rochester (AHL). INDY FUEL — Loaned F Brent Gares to Rochester (AHL). JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Logan Drackett as EBUG. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Loaned D Miles Gendron to Colorado (AHL). WICHITA THUNDER — Activated F Charlie Combs from reserve. Placed F Peter Crinella on reserve. SOCCER Major League Soccer INTER MIAMI CF — Signed G Nick Marsman to a contract through the 2023 season and is eligible to play in July. MONTEREY FC — Named Ramiro Corrales to technical staff. NASHVILLE SC — Extended the contract of head coach Gary Smith through the 2023 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.