There’s no better time to set a PR (personal record) than in the postseason. Lewisburg’s Calvin Bailey did just that, and did so with a 10-second best (4:19.87) in the mile to take gold Saturday at the PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships at Williamsport Area High School.
“It was really big for the team,” said Bailey. And, it was. The Dragons claimed the 3A team title with 165 points. Williamsport was second (133.5), Danville third (116) and Shikellamy fourth (115).
But a little gold is enticing for the individual as well.
“Coach asked me if I wanted time or the win, and I was thinking I’m a material kind of guy, let’s get the gold,” Bailey said with a laugh.
Now it’s on to states, to be held Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University. Class 2A competes Friday, followed by 3A on Saturday. Only the champions and those with state-qualifying marks advance to Shippensburg from the 3A class.
“I look forward to it,” he said. “With our depth, the way we work out and practice every day, hitting our splits, we’re looking for a good day.”
Bailey was but one of four gold medalists the Green Dragons had on the day.
Thomas Hess won the 800 (1:56.76) in a 1-2-3 finish for the Dragons. Gianluca Perrone was second (1:57.95) and Elijah Adams third (2:00.45).
“I was super nervous running with my teammates,” said Thomas. “It’s nerve wracking. I knew that I had to put it all out there. It felt awesome.”
Adam Seasholtz cleared 14-9 to win the pole vault, an eight-inch improvement over his previous PR.
“I didn’t expect it,” admitted Seasholtz. “Having good competition pushes you.”
Seasholtz used a bigger pole Saturday and feels he can improve at states.
“I hope to go over 15 and get another PR, that’s the dream.”
Zachary Gose took gold in the shot put with a heave of 146-10. Not bad for someone in his first year of throwing.
Brother, and former Green Dragon standout Josh Gose, served as a volunteer coach for the Dragons and convinced his younger brother to give it a try.
“He’s the only reason I came out,” said Zachary, who set a PR with Saturday’s throw. “I had a base of 125 (coming into districts). I’ll have the same gameplan (for states), go long and work from there.”
Lewisburg’s Jacob Hess stuck with Williamsport’s J. Henry Lyon throughout the 3,200, and took second with a state-qualifying time of 9:19.63. Lyon won in 9:12.71.
“Henry is a great athlete,” said Hess. “We’ve been planning for districts and didn’t want to peak. It’s helpful to know we can go faster, but it would have been nice to win, get a better position at states. I want a better time at states.”
Along with Hess, Lewisburg’s Alan Daniel took fourth (9:51.85) and Bryce Ryder was sixth (10:07.19). Hess is also headed to states with a qualifying time in the 1,600 (4:21.73).
Lewisburg’s Cam Michaels finished second and posted a state-qualifying time in the 100 (11.09). The Green Dragon credited champion Chase Michaels (10.97) with pushing him.
“I was ranked up there for districts, then (in preliminaries) Chase really got me,” said Michaels. “It forced me to come in and work on my start.
“I’m pretty excited (for states), but I’m never satisfied. I want to keep working on my start, and keep getting better.”
The Dragons 4x400 took second to Shamokin in the day’s final event.
Elsewhere in 3A competition, Mifflinburg’s John Antonyuk was second in the shot (44-8) and Gose fourth (43-5). Mifflinburg’s Austin Osman was seventh. Antonyuk was fourth in the javelin (144-6).
Lewisburg’s Anthony Bhangdia took third (22-1) in the long jump and teammate James Koconis third in the 400 (51.43). Bailey was sixth in the 400 (52.11).
On the 2A side, where the top-two advance to states Friday, Milton’s Cole Goodwin took silver in the discus (139-11) to punch his ticket to states. Goodwin feels he has more in the tank as he heads to Shippensburg.
“It’s exciting,” he said. “I feel good with where I’m at. I’m hoping for a 145 at states.”
Warrior Run’s Spencer Tanner is headed to states after finishing tied for second in the high jump (5-11). Teammate Nathan McCormack was sixth in the triple jump (40-4.25). Caden Dufrene was eighth in the 3,200.
Milton’s 4x100 relay took fifth (45.55). Chris Aviles was fifth in the 100 (11.29). Anthony Wendt tied for seventh in the high jump (5-9).
Warrior Run’s Kaden Majcher took third in the pole vault (12-6) and teammate Max Kennel was fifth (12-0).
Goodwin took fourth in the shot put (45-6.25) with teammate Nolan Miller in eight.
Southern Columbia won the 2A title (113.5) followed by Mount Carmel (55) and Milton (49.5). Warrior Run was 12th.
District 4 Track and Field Championships Saturday at Williamsport
Boys 2A
Top-two advance, plus state qualifiers (SQ)
3,200: 1. Logan Strawser, East Juniata, 9:40.49; 2. Hunter Foust, Hughesville, 9:40.74; 3. Noah Shedden, NP-Mansfield, 10:10.85; 4. Evan Laudenslager, South Williamsport, 10:17.00; 5. Kenneth Draper, Hughesville, 10:19.63; 6. Connor Dahl, Athens, 10:21.62; 7. Matt Gorsline, Athens, 10:24.55; 8. Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run, 10:26.55 110H: 1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 14.10 (district record); 2. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 15.43; 3. Dustin Hagin, Troy, 15.44 (SQ); 4. Rowan Smith, East Juniata, 15.81; 5. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 16.15; 6. Brock Weaver, South Williamsport, 16.51; 7. Brett Mercer, Central Columbia, 16.86; 8. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 17.04 100: 1. Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 10.88; 2. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 11.19; 3. Chris Aviles, Milton, 11.24 (SQ); 4. Idris Ali, Loyalsock, 11.26 (SQ); 5. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 11.39; 6. Joseph Grab, Wellsboro, 11.39; 7. Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing, 11.49; 8. Anthony Nanton, Hughesville, 11.62 4x100: 1. Southern Columbia, 42.51 (district record); 2. Wellsboro, 44.69; 3. Mount Carmel, 45.36; 4. Wyalusing, 45.41; 5. Milton, 45.55; 6. East Juniata, 46.41; 7. Central Columbia, 46.68; 8. Athens, 46.92 1,600: 1. Port Habalar, South Williamsport, 4:30.31; 2. Owen Cummings, Williamson, 4:34.25; 3. Logan Strawser, East Juniata, 4:35.43; 4. Kyle Anthony, Athen, 4:36.93; 5. Joshua Woodley, Bloomsburg, 4:39.78; 6. Joshua Lamey, Northumberland Christian, 4:46.90; 7. Noah Shedden, NP-Mansfield, 4:46.45; 8. Eli Swan, Midd-West, 4:46.64 800: 1. Quaid Molino, South Williamsport, 39.95; 2. Ronan Serrano, Bloomsburg, 50.87; 3. Keanu Singh, Loyalsock, 51.58; 4. Ridge Spencer, Troy, 51.82; 5. Hayden Swinehart, South Williamsport, 51.85; 6. Nathaniel Long, Mount Carmel, 51.88; 7. Caleb Seeger, East Juniata, 52.36; 8. Owen Solomon, Midd-West, 52.73 200: 1. Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 21.95; 2. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 22.39; 3. Chris Aviles, Milton, 22.81 (SQ); 4. Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing, 23.03; 5. Joseph Grab, Wellsboro, 23.16; 6. Ridge Spencer, Troy, 23.38; 7. Jack Poirer, Wellsboro, 23.51; 8. Tristen Stelen, Montoursville, 23.66 4x400: 1. Southern Columbia, 3:27.88; 2. Loyalsock, 3:29.92; 3. South Williamsport, 3:34.63; 4. Midd-West, 3:38.59; 5. Milton, 3:40.18; 6. Mount Carmel, 3:41.01; 7. Athens; 8. East Juniata 300H: 1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 39.95; 2. Rowan Smith, East Juniata, 41.54; 3. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 41.69; 4. Duncan Kerr, Williamson, 42.22; 5. Dustin Hagin, Troy, 42.60; 6. Coy Shaffer, East Juniata, 42.82; 7. Samuel Rudy, Wellsboro, 43.81; 8. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 43.94 Discus: 1. Asher Ellis, Athens, 149-10; 2. Cole Goodwin, 139-11; 3. Matthew Scicchitano, Mount Carmel, 134-10; 4. Daniel Seeley, NE Bradford, 133-7; 5. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel, 132-10; 6. Jacob Palfreyman, Wyalusing, 120-3; 7. Zach Barnes, Montoursville, 117-4; 8. Zach Belles, 117-0. Triple jump: 1. Idris Ali, Loyalsock, 430.5; 2. Jake Davis, Southern Columbia, 41-11.5; 2. Logan Lambert, 41-3; 4. Andrew Reed, Loyalsock, 40-7.5; 5. Alex Morrison, Southern Columbia, 40-7; 6. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run, 40-4.25; 7. Pedro Feliciano, 39-6.5; 8. Mike Widom, Bloomsburg, 39-5 High jump: 1. Michael Balichik, Mount Carmel, 5-11; 2T. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 5-11; 2T. Grady Cobb, Wyalusing, 5-11; 4. Russell Gump, Central Columbia, 5-11; 5T. Caiden Williams, Canton, 5-9; 5T. Kyle Christman, Southern Columbia, 5-9; 7T. Anthony Wendt, Milton, 5-9; 7T. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 5-9 Shot put: 1. Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel, 48-2.75; 2. Garrett Carter, Central Columbia, 46-11 3. Asher Ellis, Athens, 46-11; 4. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 45-6.25; 5. Jacob Palfreyman, Wyalusing, 43-4; 7. Brayden Brown, Montoursville, 42-8; 8. Nolan Miller, Milton, 42-6.5 Pole vault: 1. Brayden McKibben, Montoursville, 13-0; 2. Aaron Willia, Bloomsburg, 12-6; 3. Kaden Majcher, Warrior Run, 12-6; 4. Bryce Eberhart, Montoursville, 12-6; 5. Max Kennel, Warrior Run, 12-0; 6. Bobby Benjamin, Sayre, 11-6; 7. Brett Mercer, Central Columbia, 11-6; 8. Mitchell Mos, Towanda, 11-6 Team scores: 1. Southern Columbia 113.5; 2. Mount Carmel 55; 3. Milton 49.5; 4. Loyalsock 48; 5T. Athens, South Williamsport 46; 7. East Juniata 40; 8. Montoursville 39.5; 9. Wyalusing 38; 10. Bloomsburg 33; 11. Hughesville 29; 12. Warrior Run 24; 13. Williamson 22; 14T. Central Columbia, Troy 20; 16. Wellsboro 19; 17. Montgomery 14; 18. NP-Mansfield 12; 19. Midd-West 11; 20. Towanda 7; 21. NE Bradford 5; 22. Sayre 4; 23. Canton 3.5; 24. Northumberland Christian 3
Boys 3A
Champions advance, plus state qualifiers (SQ)
