Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 62 38 .620 _ Tampa Bay 61 42 .592 2½ Toronto 56 45 .554 6½ Boston 53 47 .530 9 New York 53 47 .530 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 54 48 .529 _ Cleveland 49 51 .490 4 Detroit 46 54 .460 7 Chicago 41 60 .406 12½ Kansas City 29 73 .284 25
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 59 42 .584 _ Houston 57 44 .564 2 Los Angeles 51 49 .510 7½ Seattle 50 50 .500 8½ Oakland 28 74 .275 31½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 64 34 .653 _ Miami 54 47 .535 11½ Philadelphia 53 47 .530 12 New York 46 53 .465 18½ Washington 41 59 .410 24
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 56 45 .554 _ Cincinnati 55 47 .539 1½ Chicago 48 51 .485 7 St. Louis 45 56 .446 11 Pittsburgh 44 56 .440 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 57 42 .576 _ Arizona 54 47 .535 4 San Francisco 54 47 .535 4 San Diego 48 53 .475 10 Colorado 40 60 .400 17½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Diego 1 N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 5 Baltimore 5, Tampa Bay 3 Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4 Minnesota 5, Chicago White Sox 4, 12 innings Houston 3, Oakland 2 L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5 Toronto 4, Seattle 3 Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, San Francisco 1 Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2 Kansas City 5, Cleveland 3 Minnesota 4, Seattle 3, 10 innings Houston 10, Texas 9 Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 6-4) at Detroit (Rodriguez 6-5), 6:40 p.m. Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Kansas City (Greinke 1-10) at Cleveland (Civale 3-2), 7:10 p.m. Seattle (Kirby 9-8) at Minnesota (López 5-6), 7:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m. Texas (TBD) at Houston (France 5-3), 8:10 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m. Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. L.A. Angels at Detroit, 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Detroit 3, San Diego 1 Washington 6, San Francisco 1 Cincinnati 7, Arizona 3 Miami 3, Colorado 2, 10 innings Atlanta 4, Milwaukee 2 Philadelphia 8, Cleveland 5, 10 innings Chicago Cubs 7, St. Louis 2 Texas 8, L.A. Dodgers 4 L.A. Angels 7, Pittsburgh 5 Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 1
Monday’s Games
Detroit 5, San Francisco 1 Baltimore 3, Philadelphia 2 Colorado 10, Washington 6 Milwaukee 3, Cincinnati 2 Pittsburgh 8, San Diego 4 St. Louis 10, Arizona 6 Toronto 6, L.A. Dodgers 3, 11 innings
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Gibson 9-6) at Philadelphia (Walker 11-4), 6:40 p.m. Miami (Cabrera 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 3-3), 6:40 p.m. Colorado (Gomber 8-8) at Washington (Williams 5-5), 7:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Verlander 4-5) at N.Y. Yankees (Germán 5-6), 7:05 p.m. Atlanta (Morton 10-7) at Boston (TBD), 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 3-4) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 4-8), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Abbott 5-2) at Milwaukee (Burnes 9-5), 8:10 p.m. Pittsburgh (Hill 7-9) at San Diego (Snell 6-8), 9:40 p.m. St. Louis (Matz 1-7) at Arizona (TBD), 9:40 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m. Toronto (Bassitt 10-5) at L.A. Dodgers (Urías 7-6), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Washington, 12:05 p.m. Miami at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m. Cincinnati at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m. St. Louis at Arizona, 3:40 p.m. Pittsburgh at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Toronto at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m. Baltimore at Philadelphia, 6:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
SoccerWomen’s World Cup Glance GP W D L GF GA Pts
Switzerland 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 New Zealand 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Norway 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Philippines 1 0 0 1 0 2 0
Thursday, July 20
New Zealand 1, Norway 0
Friday, July 21
Philippines 0, Switzerland 2
Tuesday, July 25
New Zealand vs. Philippines, 0530 GMT Switzerland vs. Norway, 0800 GMT
Sunday, July 30
Switzerland vs. New Zealand, 0700 GMT Norway vs. Philippines, 0700 GMT
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Australia 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Canada 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Nigeria 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Ireland 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Thursday, July 20
Australia 1, Ireland 0
Friday, July 21
Nigeria 0, Canada 0
Wednesday, July 26
Canada vs. Ireland, 1200 GMT
Thursday, July 27
Australia vs. Nigeria, 1000 GMT
Monday, July 31
Canada vs. Australia, 1000 GMT Ireland vs. Nigeria, 1000 GMT
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Japan 1 1 0 0 5 0 3 Spain 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Costa Rica 1 0 0 1 0 3 0 Zambia 1 0 0 1 0 5 0
Friday, July 21
Spain 3, Costa Rica 0
Saturday, July 22
Zambia 0, Japan 5
Wednesday, July 26
Japan vs. Costa Rica, 0500 GMT Spain vs. Zambia, 0730 GMT
Monday, July 31
Japan vs. Spain, 0700 GMT Costa Rica vs. Zambia, 0700 GMT
GP W D L GF GA Pts
United States 1 1 0 0 3 0 3 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 Portugal 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Vietnam 1 0 0 1 0 3 0
Saturday, July 22
United States 3, Vietnam 0
Sunday, July 23
Netherlands 1, Portugal 0
Thursday, July 27
United States vs. Netherlands, 0100 GMT Portugal vs. Vietnam, 0730 GMT
Tuesday, Aug. 1
Portugal vs. United States, 0700 GMT Vietnam vs. Netherlands, 0700 GMT
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Denmark 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 England 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 China 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 Haiti 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Saturday, July 22
England 1, Haiti 0 Denmark 1, China 0
Friday, July 28
England vs. Denmark, 0830 GMT China vs. Haiti, 1100 GMT
Tuesday, Aug. 1
China vs. England, 1100 GMT Haiti vs. Denmark, 1100 GMT
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Sweden 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 Italy 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 Argentina 1 0 0 1 0 1 0
Sunday, July 23
Sweden 2, South Africa 1
Monday, July 24
Italy 1, Argentina 0
Friday, July 28
Argentina vs. South Africa, 0000 GMT
Saturday, July 29
Sweden vs. Italy, 0730 GMT
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Argentina vs. Sweden, 0700 GMT South Africa vs. Italy, 0700 GMT
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Brazil 1 1 0 0 4 0 3 France 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Jamaica 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 Panama 1 0 0 1 0 4 0
Sunday, July 23
France 0, Jamaica 0
Monday, July 24
Brazil 4, Panama 0
Saturday, July 29
France vs. Brazil, 1000 GMT Panama vs. Jamaica, 1230 GMT
Wednesday, Aug. 2
Panama vs. France, 1000 GMT Jamaica vs. Brazil, 1000 GMT
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Germany 1 1 0 0 6 0 3 Colombia 1 1 0 0 2 0 3 South Korea 1 0 0 1 0 2 0 Morocco 1 0 0 1 0 6 0
Monday, July 24
Germany 6, Morocco 0
Tuesday, July 25
Colombia 2, South Korea 0
Sunday, July 30
South Korea vs. Morocco, 0430 GMT Germany vs. Colombia, 0930 GMT
Thursday, Aug. 3
South Korea vs. Germany, 1000 GMT Morocco vs. Colombia, 1000 GMT
ROUND OF 16Saturday, Aug. 5
1A () vs. 2C (), 0500 GMT 1C () vs. 2A (), 0800 GMT
Sunday, Aug. 6
1E () vs. 2G (), 0200 GMT 1G () vs. 2E (), 0900 GMT
Monday, Aug. 7
1D () vs. 2B (), 0730 GMT 1B () vs. 2D (), 1030 GMT
Tuesday, Aug. 8
1H () vs. 2F (), 0800 GMT 1F () vs. 2H (), 1100 GMT
QUARTERFINALFriday, Aug. 11
W49 () vs. W51 (), 0100 GMT W50 () vs. W52 (), 0730 GMT
Saturday, Aug. 12
W53 () vs. W55 (), 0700 GMT W54 () vs. W56 (), 1030 GMT
SEMIFINALTuesday, Aug. 15
W57 () vs. W58 (), 0800 GMT
Wednesday, Aug. 16
W59 () vs. W60 (), 1000 GMT
3RD PLACE FINALSaturday, Aug. 19
L61 (Wwc) () vs. L62 (Wwc) (), 0800 GMT
FINALSunday, Aug. 20
