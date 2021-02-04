MILTON — For the Milton to get by stubborn Shamokin, Black Panthers coach Josh Anspach knew he would need solid efforts from freshman Alex Hoffman and Quinn Keister. Both came through in a big way in the first round of action in a tri-meet with the Indians and Montoursville in the Jungle Wednesday night.
Hoffman helped stake Milton to an early 18-0 lead with his 12-3 major decision over Colton Lynch in what appeared to be a toss-up bout at 160 pounds and Keister’s first-period fall over Ayden Mikulak at 126 clinched the Black Panthers 36-24 victory over the Indians.
“They are freshmen who are going out there and competing,” Anspach said. “They have a tremendous effort every match and effort will win you a lot of high school wrestling matches. They don’t quit and they keep wrestling in every match. They are getting better, day-by-day.”
Montoursville enjoyed a two-victory night with a 66-6 triumph over Shamokin before handling Milton, 54-22, in the nightcap.
Hoffman, who upped his record to 10-6 with his pair of wins, converted four takedowns in his win over Lynch, a promising sophomore who carried a 5-2 record into the evening.
His win followed a forfeit to T.J. Walter at 138, an 18-3 technical fall from Kyler Crawford at 145 thanks to six takedowns and three sets of back points at 145, and a strong third period ride from Chase Hoffman at 152 that protected an 8-7 win.
Shamokin got a surprise fall at 172 but Milton responded with a fall from Aven Ayala (189) and Nathan Rauch (215) to push the lead to 30-6.
But the Indians responded with a decision at 285, a forfeit at 113, and a pin at 113 to cut the lead to 30-21.
That’s when Keister ended Shamokin’s comeback hopes with his fall in 1:59.
Alex Hoffman added a win against Montoursville, a team with four returning state medal winners. He converted a pair of takedowns before pinning Evan Bloon in 2:56.
“Alex did a good job of transition wrestling with an escape, a takedown, and a turn right to the fall,” Anspach said. “That’s what it takes.”
The Black Panthers also got pins from Jason Valladares (172) and Aiden Keiser (132) and a major decision from Crawford.
“Montoursville is a seasoned team,” Anspach said. “I thought Nathan Rauch competed with a state runner-up (Dylan Bennett) at 215 for about 5 minutes (before getting pinned in 5:21). That’s the kind of guys we are going to be wrestling over the next few weeks. We’ll make adjustments and try to get better.”
Milton 36, Shamokin 24at Shamokin138:
T.J. Walter, M, won by forfeit
145:
Kyler Crawford, M, tech fall Brian Long, 18-3
152:
Chase Hoffman, M, dec. Tyler Whary, 8-7
160:
Alex Hoffman, M, major dec. Colton Lynch, 12-3
172:
Ryan Zulkowski, S, pinned Valladares, 5:59
189:
Aven Ayala, M, pinned Micah Miller, :45
215:
Nathan Rauch, M, pinned Robert Harvey, 1:10
285:
Zack Kinsey, S, dec. Paul Rohland, 6-2
106:
No match
113:
Reese Alleman, S, won by forfeit
120:
Wade Alleman, S, pinned Ryan Bickhart, :35
126:
Quinn Keister, M, pinned Ayden Mikulak, 1:59
132:
Collin Bozza, S, dec. Aiden Keiser, 7-5
Montoursville 52, Milton 22at Shamokin152:
Isaac Cory, Mtv, pinned Chase Hoffman, 1:33
160:
Alex Hoffman, Mil, pinned Evan Bloom, 2:56
172:
Jason Valladares, Mil, pinned Calevb Moser, 1:35
189:
Cael Crebs, Mtv, pinned Aven Ayala, :37
215:
Dylan Bennett, Mtv, pinned Nathan Rauch, 5:32
285:
Lane Stutzman, Mtv pinned Paul Rohland, 4:16
106:
Jackson Watkins, Mtv, won by forfeit
113:
Brandon Wentzel, Mtv, won by forfeit
120:
Cole Johnson, Mtv, pinned Ryan Bickhart, :56
126:
Hunter Miller, Mtv, major dec. Quinn Keister, 14-3
132:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.