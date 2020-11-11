DANVILLE — Despite the fact that Lewisburg’s boys soccer team has state title aspirations, it’s always been the mindset of the Green Dragons to take one game at a time and not look too far ahead.
But after a great start, and an even better finish against District 2 champ Wyoming Seminary in Tuesday’s PIAA Class 2A first-round matchup, it’s now time for Lewisburg to start thinking about its next contest.
The Green Dragons scored twice in the first eight minutes of the game before they tacked on four more goals in the second half to roll to a 6-0 victory over the Blue Knights at Danville High’s Ironmen Stadium.
District 4 champ Lewisburg (19-0) will now face District 11 champion Notre Dame Green Pond in the quarterfinals on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
“It’s huge to kind of set the tone of what we want to do. These guys do have kind of a goal in mind, but we’re not looking too far forward — it’s the next game. Whoever we get (in the quarterfinals) we’re going to be ready for and kind of know as much as we can about them and get ourselves prepared,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell.
“Each game is kind of a new challenge, and hopefully we’ve played enough good teams along the way to kind of learn our lessons and go, ‘Oh, this team is going to be like them, and this team is going to be like them,’ so its easier to relay messages to (my players). Playing teams like (Class 4A) Williamsport and (Class 3A) Selinsgrove kind of helped us prepare for games like this.”
An indirect kick by Lucas Jordan resulted in Lewisburg scoring just 71 seconds into the game.
Jordan’s kick found its way to Eli Adams, who then dished it off to Alan Daniel with a header for the goal and a quick lead.
“The ball came in and Eli knew his angle wasn’t that good and he’s really knowledgeable, so he passed the ball back to me and I was just kind of like, ‘Ooh, I can hit this’, and so I just went for it and it worked out,” said Daniel. “The first 10 minutes I think we came out really strong and that set the tone for the rest of the match, and we just carried the momentum through (the rest of the game).”
A little more than six minutes following Daniel’s goal Anthony Bhangdia made the score 2-0 by scoring off another assist from Adams.
“It was a good day. My touch was on and it was a good game,” said Adams. “It felt good (helping us get out to 2-0 lead). I like to try to get those far post balls and get them back across, so it worked very well in the beginning there. Alan just had an amazing shot, so that was really satisfying.”
Getting out to a quick lead was the game plan going into the game for Kettlewell and his Green Dragons.
“It was definitely big (to score early). It was kind of one of our focuses — to come in and try to own the first 10 minutes,” said Kettlewell. “If we can do that we can set the tone, and if we can get a good chance to score in the first 10 minutes it can definitely change a game.”
Lewisburg let up a little bit following those two goals, but the Green Dragons got back on track when Bhangdia beat a defender to the left post before chipping the ball past Wyoming Seminary goalkeeper Gavin Flanley for a 3-0 lead with 29:08 remaining.
“I thought (Anthony’s) goal did (get us back on track), and I thought the goal was really huge (for us) in the second half,” said Kettlewell. “It kind of relaxed us and it kind of broke (Wyoming Seminary’s) backs a little bit. Their energy dropped after that goal went in and we were then able to move the ball around and pick and choose our moments to attack.”
Six minutes later Jack Dieffenderfer scored off a Nick Passaniti assist before Adams took a Ben Liscum corner kick to find the back of the net to help turn the game into a rout.
“I think we just have incredible depth and we just keep working for 80 minutes, and other teams just don’t have that around here,” said Adams. “We’re able to just go and go and go until teams break, and that’s just what we do and it works every game.”
Lewisburg’s final goal was tallied by Passaniti with 4:16 left, and it just proves the fact that the Green Dragons are a scoring machine and they can get production out of a lot of people.
“We kind of looked at Wyoming Seminary, and they are a well-organized and very defensive-minded team,” said Kettlewell. “We scored two great goals in the first half, and then they kind of took it to us and we lost a little focus in the first half but then we were able to kind of refocus ourselves and work on some small little things in the second half to open up the scoring.”
PIAA Class 2A Quarterfinalat Danville Area High SchoolLewisburg 6, Wyoming Seminary 0First half
Lew-Alan Daniel, assist Eli Adams, 38:49. Lew-Anthony Bhangdia, assist Adams, 32:48.
Second half
Lew-Bhangdia, assist Caleb Kim, 29:08. Lew-Jack Dieffenderfer, assist Nick Passaniti, 23:04. Lew-Adams, assist Ben Liscum (corner kick), 22:21. Lew-Passaniti, unassisted, 4:16.
Shots: Lewisburg, 12-1; Corners: Lewisburg, 8-2; Saves: Lewisburg, Tony Burns, 1; Wyoming Seminary (Gavin Flanley), 6.
