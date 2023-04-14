DANVILLE — The Black Panther baseball team dropped a 15-5, six-inning decision to Danville on Thursday, with Carson Persing pitching and hitting the Ironmen to victory.
Persing recorded 3 singles in the effort, also pitching 5 innings in a game that the Ironmen won via the mercy rule in the 6th inning.
The Ironmen (4-2-1) scored 10 runs in the 2nd inning, thanks in large part to sloppy defensive play by the Black Panthers (2-4), who recorded 5 errors in the contest.
Milton refused to quit, scratching a run back in the 3rd inning before putting four runs on the scoreboard in the 5th.
Ethan Rhodes knocked in the run in the 3rd inning with an RBI double, knocking in Monty Fisher.
Rhodes and Luke Goodwin recorded RBI hits in the 4th while Quinn Keister knocked in another run with a sacrifice bunt.
Goodwin started on the bump for Milton, though he wouldn’t survive the 2nd inning onslaught. Logan Shrawder came out of the bullpen to pitch the 2nd and 3rd innings, while Chase Knarr would finish out the game for the Black Panthers.
Danville scored 2 runs in the 5th and 3 in the 6th, triggering the mercy rule on an gap-splitting double by Lincoln Diehl.
Milton coach Cory Burkholder was proud of the way his team dug in and extended the ballgame.
“We’re learning how to battle,” said the first-year coach. “You just got to find ways to put everything together for complete games.”
Burkholder previously coached six seasons at St. John Neumann, who the Black Panthers will travel to on Saturday.
“There’s a lot of history, but it’s just a game at this point,” said Burkholder. “We need a win.”
Burkholder won three District IV titles with the Golden Knights, compiling an overall record of 60-50.
“I’m excited to go back but I don’t want to make it about myself,” said Burkholder. “It’s about the kids and winning ballgames.”
Persing lasted 5 innings for the Ironmen, allowing 4 earned runs while striking out 7 batters. Schultz pitched the 6th and eventually final inning.
Eight out of nine Milton batters recorded a hit in the loss.
Danville 15, Milton 5 (6 innings)
Danville 0(10)0 023 – 15-12-1
Persing, Shultz and M. Raup. Luke Goodwin, Logan Shrawder, Chase Knarr and Aiden Keiser.
WP: Persing. LP: Goodwin.
Top Danville hitters: Persing 3-for-3, 3 RBI; Shultz, 3-for-5, 3 RBI; Diehl 2-for-5, double, 2 RBI; McCarthy 1-for-2, triple, 3 walks, RBI; Roney, 1-for-2, RBI; C. Raup, 1-for-3, walk.
Top Milton hitters: Ethan Rhodes, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI; Avery Reiff, 2-for-3; Quinn Keister, 1-for-2, double, RBI; Monty Fisher, 1-for-2, double; Goodwin, 1-for-3, double, RBI, Lytle, 1-for-3; Shrawder, 1-for-3; Tillson, 1-for-3.
