WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Penn State women's basketball team made a strong comeback attempt, fueled by 19 points from Makenna Marisa, but fell short, 81-77, at Purdue on Wednesday night at Mackey Arena. The Lady Lions are now 9-14 overall and 3-10 in Big Ten play, while Purdue improved to 14-10 overall and 5-8 in conference.
Marisa earned her fourth 30-point game of the season, finishing with 31 points. She went 10-of-11 from the free throw line and added seven rebounds and seven assists. Shay Hagans added nine points, while Anna Camden had eight. Niya Beverley and Kayla Thomas each had eight points off the bench. Leilani Kapinus had seven points, six rebounds and four steals. Penn State shot 42 percent from the floor, including 58 percent in the fourth quarter. PSU went 15-of-16 at the free throw line.
Marisa's four 30-point games this season are the most by a Lady Lion since Teniya Page had four such games in 2016-17.
Penn State tallied 16 steals, its most in a Big Ten game since 17 against Michigan State on February 10, 2013. Penn State forced 24 turnovers in the game.
Purdue was led by Madison Layden's 20 points and seven rebounds. Rickie Woltman contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Abbey Ellis had 12 points and seven assists. The Boilermakers shot 52 percent from the field.
Penn State ended the first quarter on a 9-2 run, concluding on a buzzer-beater by Beverley, to hold a 22-13 lead after the quarter. After Purdue took an early 6-2 lead, Penn State responded with an 11-1 run to take a 13-7 lead. Marisa had six points during that run, while Beverley hit a three and Brigham added two free throws. Purdue closed the deficit to 13-11 before Beverley hit a jumper to ignite the 9-2 run, which included layups by Thomas and Kapinus.
Purdue had a similar run to begin the second quarter, tallying 10 of the first 13 points of the period. Layden and Cassidy Hardin hit threes during that stretch, closing the difference to 25-23 Penn State. A layup by Kelly Jekot and four points by Thomas helped Penn State to maintain a lead until a jumper and a pair of free throws by Woltman gave Purdue a 32-31 lead. Purdue went into the break with a 34-33 advantage.
The Boilermakers had a hot start in the third quarter with an 11-4 run, including five by Woltman and four by Layden, to give them a 45-37 lead at the 4:34 mark. Penn State climbed back within five after a three-point play by Marisa and a layup by Brigham. However, Purdue concluded the period on a 10-3 run to take a 57-45 lead into the fourth quarter.
Marisa tallied 19 points in the fourth quarter to lead a furious Penn State comeback as the blue and white scored 32 in the quarter. Purdue extended its lead to 60-45, Penn State went on an 11-5 run, including nine points by Marisa to bring Penn State within single-digits, 65-56, with 6:31 remaining. Ninety seconds later, Penn State went on a 9-0 run, including a three-point play and a three-pointer by Marisa and a three-point play by Hagans, to cut the deficit to 69-67 with 4:04 left. Layup by Hagans, Camden, Marisa and Hagans kept Penn State within one possession until Purdue's Layden hit a jumper to give the Boilermakers an 80-75 lead. A pair of free throws by Marisa brought PSU back within three, but a free throw by Hardin sealed the game with five seconds left.
The Lady Lions travel to Rutgers on Sunday, Feb. 13 for a Big Ten contest. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. on B1G+. Penn State earned a 52-48 win over Rutgers earlier this season.
Purdue 81, Penn St. 77
PENN STATE (9-14)
Camden 4-7 0-0 8, Hagans 4-5 1-1 9, Jekot 1-4 0-0 2, Kapinus 3-9 0-0 7, Marisa 9-24 10-11 31, Brigham 1-2 2-2 4, Beverley 3-6 0-0 8, Burke 0-3 0-0 0, Sabel 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 3-6 2-2 8, Totals 28-67 15-16 77
PURDUE (14-10)
Woltman 6-10 6-7 18, Ellis 5-11 2-2 12, Hardin 3-4 1-2 9, Layden 8-16 2-2 20, Terry 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 5-9 0-0 10, Smith 2-6 3-3 8, Learn 1-1 0-0 2, Totals 31-59 14-16 81
Penn St. 22 11 12 32 — 77
Purdue 13 21 23 24 — 81
3-point goals: Penn State 6-17 (Camden 0-1, Jekot 0-3, Kapinus 1-2, Marisa 3-6, Beverley 2-3, Burke 0-2), Purdue 5-16 (Ellis 0-3, Hardin 2-3, Layden 2-6, Moore 0-1, Smith 1-3). Assists: Penn State 15 (Marisa 7), Purdue 20 (Ellis 7). Fouled out: None. Rebounds: Penn State 27 (Marisa 7), Purdue 40 (Woltman 11). Total fouls: Penn State 16, Purdue 13. Technical fouls: None. A: 2,902.
