LEWISBURG - A pair of young squads took to the track for Lewisburg in Wednesday's Heartland-II meet
Jonathan Hess won the 1600 (4:43.51) and 3200 (10:14.77)
Thomas Hess won the 400 (50.13) and 1600R and 3200R
Kieran Murray won the 800 (2:04.17) and 3200R
Girls
Asha Hohmuth won the 100 (13.12), 200 (27.21), 400R, 1600R
Baylee Espinosa won the 800 (2:30.16) and 1600 (5:27.04), 1600R
Maddy Moyers won the 1600R and 3200R
Ron Hess
I was extremely pleased with our performance tonight. We are a young team and it’s tough to know how are new athletes are going to perform, especially in our first meet.
The meet turned out better than I had expected. I felt it was one that we would win, but wasn’t sure we would win in that strong of a fashion. Montoursville had a lot of boys that were as good as our top athletes but we had quite a bit more depth. And the depth played a strong factor in our win. a few of the other close events went our way as well.
Thomas Hess had an incredible first meet. He ran four events. He broke the school record in the 400 with a 50.1 and then ran in the 800 only minutes later in a 2:04. Then he ran the winning anchor leg in the 4 x 4 with a blazing split of 49.3. Tyler kitchens, who is a sophomore had a strong meet as well. He placed first in the long jump and was second in both the 300 hurdles and 110 hurdles. We had two shot-putters right around the 40 mark as well. Also, there were a ton PR’s and that really makes me excited.
This meet was a perfect opportunity for this team to get started. Since we had a bye the first week, the athletes were really excited to compete. I’m looking forward to seeing a lot of the young guys find their place and fill the roles of those we lost from last year. I think this meet will will help with confidence and courage for future competition.
Mike Espinosa
Our team is 41% 9th graders, so our first full-squad meet of the season was a huge learning experience for much of the team—not only about how to compete, but also how a track and field meet works and how to be a great teammate. Between the wonderful leadership of our returning athletes and the wide-eyed enthusiasm of our new athletes, today was a memorable meet for our program.
We had some truly standout performances. Asha Hohmuth had herself a day as a double individual winner and double relay winner. Hazel Buonopane set a new PR and cleared 10-6 in the pole vault.
Three of our javelin throwers launched over 90 feet. Maddy Ikeler led our hurdlers with an excellent time in the 100 hurdles, and Layla Lachhab PR’d by more than half a foot to win the long jump.
Our young athletes in the field events and on the track made me so proud today with their positive attitudes and willingness to learn and grow. I truly want this team to be defined by their character as much, or even more so, than their accomplishments on the results page. Today was a good start.
Alanna Jacob’s 3200 was almost a :45 PR. After running through injury last spring, her opening performance today was a longtime coming and truly well deserved.
Boys
Lewisburg 98, Montoursville 51
100: 1. Mason Winslow, M, 11.48; 2. Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez, L; 3. Quinn Winslow, M.
200: 1. M. Winslow, M, 22.66; 2. Sanchez Rodriguez, L; 3. Winslow, M.
400: 1. Thomas Hess, L, 50.13; 2. M. Winslow, M; 3. Q. Winslow, M.
800: 1. Kieran Murray, L, 2:04.17; 2. T. Hess, L; 3. Noah Hepler, M.
1600: 1. Jonathan Hess, L, 4:43.51; 2. Weston Fry, M; 3. Micah Zook, L.
3200: 1. J. Hess, L, 10:14.77; 2. Justin Nolt, L; 3. Jonah Carney, L.
110HH: 1. Josiah Schans, M, 15.82; 2. Tyler Kitchens, L; 3. Haneef Shavers, L.
300H: 1. Schans, M, 40.38; 2. Kitchens, L; 3. Kristopher Gruver, L.
400R: Lewisburg (Daniel Leao, Shavers, Nick Coleman, Sanchez Rodriguez), 46.80.
1600R: Lewisburg (Alexander Gilmore, M. Zook, Owen VanKirk, T. Hess), 3:41.89.
3200R: Lewisburg (Gilmore, Nolt, Murray, T. Hess), 9:45.70.
High jump: 1. Jackson Ramsey, L, 5-6; 2. Grayson Wynings, L.
Pole vault: 1. Bryce Eberhart, M, 12-0; 2. Ezra Zook, L; 3. Michael Hernandez, L.
Long jump: 1. Kitchens, L, 17-6; 2. E. Zook, L; 3. Robert McTammany, L.
Triple jump: 1. E. Zook, L, 37-5 ¾; 2. McTammany, L; 3. Dalton Doane, M.
Shot put: 1. Jacob Gose, L, 40-10 ½; 2. Kenneth Rivera, L; 3. Nate Fisher, M.
Discus: 1. Fisher, M, 124-0; 2. Rivera, L; 3. Gose, L.
Javelin: 1. Eberhart, M, 122-0; 2. Doane, M; 3. Fisher, M.
Girls
Lewisburg 99, Montoursville 47
100: 1. Asha Hohmith, L, 13.12; 2. Josslyn Davis, M; 3. Jillian Irion, M.
200: 1. Hohmuth, L, 27.21; 2. Maddy Moyers, L; 3. Davis, M.
400: 1. Kate Batkowski, L, 1:06.30; 2. Laila Shreck, M; 3. Addison Altoft, L.
800: 1. Baylee Espinosa, L, 2:30.16; 2. Jenna Binney, L; 3. Lauren Schwartz, L.
1600: 1. Espinosa, L, 5:27.04; 2. Alanna Jacob, L; 3. Maisy Havens, M.
3200: 1. Jacob, L, 11:45.01; 2. Maya Sak, L; 3. Theo Wilkinson, L.
100H: 1. Maddie Ikeler, L, 16.22; 2. Emma Cline, M; 3. Julia Opperman, L.
300H: 1. Cline, M, 48.91; 2. Ikeler, L; 3. Opperman, L.
400R: Lewisburg (Hohmuth, Moyers, Torrence Spicher, Caroline Blakeslee), 51.83.
1600R: Lewisburg (Hohmuth, Moyers, Espinosa, Blakeslee), 4:19.55.
3200RL Lewisburg (Batkowski, J. Binney, Jacob, Schwartz), 11:07.85.
High jump: 1. Jayden Phillips, M, 4-6; 2. Ikeler, L; 3. Emma Trupp, L.
Pole vault: 1. Hazel Buonopane, L, 10-6; 2. Kendall Sims, M; 3. Spicher, L.
Long jump: 1. Layla Lachhab, L, 14-8; 2. Maddie Still, L; 3. Lila Phillips, M.
Triple jump: 1. Phillips, M, 29-3.
Shot put: 1. Anna Baylor, M, 28-4; 2. Ellie Maeulen, M; 3. Grace Bruckhart, L.
Discus: 1. Baylor, M, 89-6; 2. Bruckhart, L; 3. McKenna Meadows, L.
Javelin: 1. Still, L, 101-10; 2. Maeulen, M; 3. Teagan Osunde, L.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.