Women’s lacrosse
Lycoming 14, DeSales 9Notes:
Junior Tess Arnold scored a career-high five goals, including three in the fourth quarter, to lead Lycoming, which posted a critical 14-9 win over DeSales in MAC Freedom action at UPMC Field on Wednesday. Arnold, who also added an assist, three ground balls, three draw controls and two caused turnovers, was one of five Warriors (7-7, 3-3 MAC Freedom) to finish with two scores, as the balanced scoring attack helped Lycoming move into the fifth and final spot in the MAC Freedom Championship with two conference games remaining. Senior Emma Lehr, a Danville High grad, first-year Kailey Stocker, first-year Katie Maguire and senior Erika Boyer each had two goals. Lehr added two ground balls and four draw controls, Maguire grabbed eight draws and two ground balls and Boyer notched three assists against DeSales (6-8, 2-3).
Men’s lacrosseDeSales 26, Lycoming 11Notes:
Notching his third hat trick of the season, junior Rory Hines led Lycoming with three goals and groundball, but DeSales separated in the third quarter to post a MAC Freedom win on Wednesday at the Billera Hall Turf Fields. First-year Joey Hoover, a Selinsgrove High grad, scored twice for the Warriors (7-8, 3-3 MAC Freedom) against DeSales (7-5, 3-2).
BaseballEast Division W L Pct GB
New York 7 5 .583 _ Toronto 7 5 .583 _ Tampa Bay 7 6 .538 ½ Boston 6 6 .500 1 Baltimore 4 8 .333 3
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 6 5 .545 _ Cleveland 6 5 .545 _ Kansas City 5 5 .500 ½ Detroit 4 7 .364 2 Minnesota 4 8 .333 2½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 8 5 .615 _ Seattle 7 5 .583 ½ Oakland 7 6 .538 1 Houston 6 6 .500 1½ Texas 2 9 .182 5 ___
East Division W L Pct GB
New York 9 4 .692 _ Atlanta 6 8 .429 3½ Washington 6 8 .429 3½ Philadelphia 5 8 .385 4 Miami 4 7 .364 4
Central Division W L Pct GB
St. Louis 7 3 .700 _ Milwaukee 8 5 .615 ½ Chicago 6 6 .500 2 Pittsburgh 5 7 .417 3 Cincinnati 2 11 .154 6½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 9 3 .750 _ Colorado 8 4 .667 1 San Francisco 8 4 .667 1 San Diego 9 5 .643 1 Arizona 4 8 .333 5 ___
AMERICAN LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Boston 2, Toronto 1 N.Y. Yankees 4, Detroit 2 Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5 Kansas City 4, Minnesota 3 L.A. Angels 7, Houston 2 Seattle 6, Texas 2 Oakland 2, Baltimore 1 Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, ppd.
Wednesday’s Games
Cleveland 11, Chicago White Sox 1, 1st game Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings Cleveland 2, Chicago White Sox 1, 2nd game Baltimore 1, Oakland 0 N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3 L.A. Angels 6, Houston 0 Toronto 6, Boston 1 Kansas City 2, Minnesota 0 Seattle 4, Texas 2
Thursday’s Games
Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-1), 1:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Detroit (Pineda 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Toronto (Gausman 0-1) at Boston (Houck 1-0), 1:35 p.m. Minnesota (Ryan 1-1) at Kansas City (Greinke 0-0), 2:10 p.m. Baltimore (Wells 0-1) at Oakland (Blackburn 1-0), 3:37 p.m. Texas (Hearn 0-1) at Seattle (Gonzales 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Boston at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m. Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m. Kansas City at Seattle, 9:40 p.m. Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m. ___
NATIONAL LEAGUETuesday’s Games
Washington 6, Arizona 1, 1st game N.Y. Mets 5, San Francisco 4, 10 innings, 1st game Washington 1, Arizona 0, 2nd game St. Louis 5, Miami 1 Milwaukee 5, Pittsburgh 2 N.Y. Mets 3, San Francisco 1, 2nd game Tampa Bay 6, Chicago Cubs 5 Colorado 6, Philadelphia 5 San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2 Atlanta 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee 4, Pittsburgh 2 L.A. Dodgers 5, Atlanta 1 Philadelphia 9, Colorado 6 San Diego 6, Cincinnati 0 Tampa Bay 8, Chicago Cubs 2, 6 innings St. Louis 2, Miami 0 Arizona 11, Washington 2 San Francisco 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Thursday’s Games
San Francisco (DeSclafani 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 0-0), 1:10 p.m. Arizona (Davies 0-1) at Washington (Rogers 1-1), 4:05 p.m. St. Louis (Hicks 1-0) at Miami (López 1-0), 6:40 p.m. Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0) at Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-1), 7:40 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m. Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. San Francisco at Washington, 7:05 p.m. Colorado at Detroit, 7:10 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, 9:40 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
NBA Playoff GlancePLAY-INFIRST ROUNDTuesday, April 12
Brooklyn 115, Cleveland 108 Minnesota 109, L.A. Clippers 104
Wednesday, April 13
Atlanta 132, Charlotte 103 New Orleans 113, San Antonio 103
PLAY-INSECOND ROUNDFriday, April 15
Atlanta 107, Cleveland 101 New Orleans 105, L.A. Clippers 101
FIRST ROUND(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)Saturday, April 16
Utah 99, Dallas 93 Minnesota 130, Memphis 117, Minnesota leads series 1-0 Philadelphia 131, Toronto 111 Golden State 123, Denver 107
Sunday, April 17
Miami 115, Atlanta 91, Miami leads series 1-0 Boston 115, Brooklyn 114, Boston leads series 1-0 Milwaukee 93, Chicago 86, Milwaukee leads series 1-0 Phoenix 110, New Orleans 99, Phoenix leads series 1-0
Monday, April 18
Philadelphia 112, Toronto 97, Philadelphia leads series 2-0 Dallas 110, Utah 104, Series tied 1-1 Golden State 126, Denver 106, Golden State leads series 2-0
Tuesday, April 19
Miami 115, Atlanta 105 Memphis 124, Minnesota 96 New Orleans 125, Phoenix 114
Wednesday, April 20
Boston 114, Brooklyn 107 Philadelphia 104 Toronto 101, OT Chicago 114, Milwaukee 110
Thursday, April 21
Memphis at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 10 p.m.
Friday, April 22
Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, April 23
Philadelphia at Toronto, 2 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 4:30 p.m. Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 10 p.m.
Sunday, April 24
Milwaukee at Chicago, 1 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 3:30 p.m. Miami at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 9:30 p.m.
Monday, April 25
Boston at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Utah at Dallas, 9:30 p.m. x-Toronto at Philadelphia, 8 p.m.
Tuesday, April 26
x-Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m. x-Minnesota at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. x-New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Wednesday, April 27
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
Thursday, April 28
x-Philadelphia at Toronto, TBD x-Miami at Atlanta, TBD x-Dallas at Utah, TBD x-Phoenix at New Orleans, TBD
Friday, April 29
x-Boston at Brooklyn, TBD x-Milwaukee at Chicago, TBD x-Memphis at Minnesota, TBD x-Golden State at Denver, TBD
Saturday, April 30
x-Atlanta at Miami, TBD x-Toronto at Philadelphia, TBD x-Utah at Dallas, TBD x-New Orleans at Phoenix, TBD
Sunday, May 1
x-Brooklyn at Boston, TBD x-Chicago at Milwaukee, TBD x-Minnesota at Memphis, TBD x-Denver at Golden State, TBD
NHLEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Florida 76 55 15 6 116 320 220 x-Toronto 77 51 20 6 108 300 237 x-Tampa Bay 76 46 22 8 100 253 216 x-Boston 76 47 24 5 99 236 205 Detroit 77 30 37 10 70 218 294 Buffalo 78 29 38 11 69 219 278 Ottawa 77 29 41 7 65 210 251 Montreal 77 20 46 11 51 197 297
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Carolina 77 49 20 8 106 256 190 x-N.Y. Rangers 77 50 21 6 106 238 191 x-Pittsburgh 77 43 23 11 97 254 215 x-Washington 77 43 23 11 97 266 229 N.Y. Islanders 76 35 31 10 80 210 213 Columbus 77 35 36 6 76 247 285 New Jersey 76 27 42 7 61 234 280 Philadelphia 77 23 43 11 57 198 283
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
z-Colorado 77 55 16 6 116 298 212 x-Minnesota 76 48 21 7 103 283 235 x-St. Louis 77 46 20 11 103 290 222 Nashville 77 44 28 5 93 247 227 Dallas 77 43 29 5 91 223 232 Winnipeg 77 35 31 11 81 235 248 Chicago 77 26 40 11 63 208 276 Arizona 77 22 49 6 50 189 296
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
x-Calgary 77 47 20 10 104 275 193 Edmonton 77 45 26 6 96 269 237 Los Angeles 78 41 27 10 92 224 227 Vegas 78 42 31 5 89 250 232 Vancouver 77 38 28 11 87 233 217 Anaheim 78 30 34 14 74 220 255 San Jose 76 30 34 12 72 198 243 Seattle 76 26 44 6 58 200 262 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division z-clinched conference
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 3, Winnipeg 0 Toronto 5, Philadelphia 2 Minnesota 2, Montreal 0 Detroit 4, Tampa Bay 3 Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, OT Boston 3, St. Louis 2, OT Ottawa 4, Vancouver 3, SO Nashville 3, Calgary 2, SO Los Angeles 2, Anaheim 1 San Jose 3, Columbus 2
Wednesday’s Games
Edmonton 5, Dallas 2 Seattle 3, Colorado 2 Chicago 4, Arizona 3, OT Vegas 4, Washington 3, OT
Thursday’s Games
Boston at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Buffalo at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Detroit at Florida, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Montreal, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Carolina, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Tampa Bay, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Calgary, 9 p.m. Chicago at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. St. Louis at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Ottawa at Columbus, 7 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Colorado at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
