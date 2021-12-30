College football
Monday, Dec. 27Quick Lane BowlDetroit
W. Michigan 52, Nevada 24
Military BowlAnnapolis, Md.
Boston College (6-6) vs. East Carolina (7-5), canceled
Tuesday, Dec. 28Birmingham BowlBirmingham, Ala.
No. 21 Houston 17, Auburn 13
SERVPRO First Responder BowlDallas
Air Force 31, Louisville 28
Liberty BowlMemphis, Tenn.
Texas Tech 34, Mississippi St. 7
UCLA (8-4) vs. No. 18 NC State (9-3), canceled
Guaranteed Rate BowlPhoenix
Minnesota 18, West Virginia 6
Wednesday, Dec. 29Fenway BowlBoston
Virginia (6-6) vs. SMU (8-4), canceled
Maryland 54, Virginia Tech 10
Cheez-It BowlOrlando, Fla.
No. 19 Clemson 20, Iowa St. 13
No. 14 Oklahoma 47, No. 15 Oregon 32
Thursday, Dec. 30Duke’s Mayo BowlCharlotte, N.C.
South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6), 11:30 a.m. (ESPN)
Purdue (8-4) vs. Tennessee (7-5), 3 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 11 Michigan St. (10-2) vs. No. 13 Pittsburgh (11-2), 7 p.m. (ESPN)
Wisconsin (8-4) vs. Arizona St. (8-4), 10:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Friday, Dec. 31College Football Playoff SemifinalOrange BowlMiami Gardens, Fla.
No. 2 Michigan (12-1) vs. No. 3 Georgia (12-1), 7:30 p.m. (ESPN)
College Football Playoff SemifinalCotton Bowl ClassicArlington, Texas
No. 1 Alabama (12-1) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati (13-0), 3:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Gator BowlJacksonville, Fla.
No. 20 Wake Forest (10-3) vs. Rutgers (5-7), 10 a.m. (ESPN)
Washington St. (7-5) vs. TBD, Noon (CBS)
Arizona BowlTucson, Ariz.
Cent. Michigan (8-4) vs. Boise St. (7-5), 2 p.m. (Barstool Sports)
Saturday, Jan. 1Outback BowlTampa, Fla.
No. 22 Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn St. (7-5), Noon (ESPN2)
No. 17 Iowa (10-3) vs. No. 25 Kentucky (9-3), 1 p.m. (ABC)
Fiesta BowlGlendale, Ariz.
No. 5 Notre Dame (11-1) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma St. (11-2), 1 p.m. (ESPN)
Rose BowlPasadena, Calif.
No. 7 Ohio St. (10-2) vs. No. 10 Utah (10-3), 5 p.m. (ESPN)
No. 6 Baylor (11-2) vs. No. 8 Mississippi (10-2), 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)
Tuesday, Jan. 4Texas BowlHouston
LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas St. (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
College Football Championship Indianapolis Semifinal winners, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 23 9 .719 — Philadelphia 18 16 .529 6 New York 17 18 .486 7½ Boston 16 19 .457 8½ Toronto 14 17 .452 8½
W L Pct GB Miami 22 13 .629 — Charlotte 19 17 .528 3½ Washington 17 17 .500 4½ Atlanta 15 19 .441 6½ Orlando 7 28 .200 15
W L Pct GB Chicago 22 10 .688 — Milwaukee 23 13 .639 1 Cleveland 20 14 .588 3 Indiana 14 21 .400 9½ Detroit 5 28 .152 17½
W L Pct GB Memphis 22 14 .611 — Dallas 16 18 .471 5 San Antonio 14 19 .424 6½ New Orleans 13 22 .371 8½ Houston 10 25 .286 11½
W L Pct GB Utah 25 9 .735 — Denver 17 16 .515 7½ Minnesota 16 18 .471 9 Portland 13 21 .382 12 Oklahoma City 12 22 .353 13
W L Pct GB Golden State 27 7 .794 — Phoenix 27 7 .794 — L.A. Clippers 18 17 .514 9½ L.A. Lakers 17 19 .472 11 Sacramento 15 21 .417 13
New York 94, Detroit 85 Charlotte 116, Indiana 108 L.A. Clippers 91, Boston 82 Chicago 131, Atlanta 117 Memphis 104, L.A. Lakers 99 Phoenix 115, Oklahoma City 97 Utah 120, Portland 105 Sacramento 95, Dallas 94 Miami at San Antonio, ppd Thursday’s Games Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 9:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 31 21 6 4 46 103 84 Toronto 30 20 8 2 42 98 76 Florida 30 19 7 4 42 108 90 Detroit 31 15 13 3 33 88 104 Boston 26 14 10 2 30 71 69 Buffalo 31 10 16 5 25 85 108 Ottawa 28 9 17 2 20 79 101 Montreal 32 7 21 4 18 71 114
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 32 19 6 7 45 113 84 Carolina 29 21 7 1 43 95 62 N.Y. Rangers 31 19 8 4 42 89 81 Pittsburgh 30 17 8 5 39 91 76 Philadelphia 30 13 12 5 31 80 97 Columbus 28 14 13 1 29 91 95 New Jersey 31 11 15 5 27 86 108 N.Y. Islanders 26 8 12 6 22 57 77
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 32 18 9 5 41 110 87 Minnesota 30 19 9 2 40 112 92 Nashville 31 19 11 1 39 92 84 Colorado 27 17 8 2 36 115 91 Winnipeg 30 14 11 5 33 90 87 Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85 Chicago 30 11 15 4 26 72 97 Arizona 30 6 21 3 15 63 117
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 33 21 12 0 42 120 101 Anaheim 33 17 9 7 41 105 92 Calgary 28 15 7 6 36 87 62 Edmonton 30 18 12 0 36 103 94 San Jose 31 16 14 1 33 86 92 Los Angeles 31 14 12 5 33 83 85 Vancouver 32 15 15 2 32 84 92 Seattle 31 10 17 4 24 86 111 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
New Jersey 4, Buffalo 3 Florida 4, N.Y. Rangers 3 Washington 5, Nashville 3 St. Louis 4, Edmonton 2 Philadelphia 3, Seattle 2, OT Vancouver 2, Anaheim 1, OT Boston at Ottawa, ppd Chicago at Winnipeg, ppd Detroit at N.Y. Islanders, ppd Pittsburgh at Toronto, ppd Dallas at Colorado, ppd
Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Florida, 7 p.m. Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Calgary at Seattle, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Vancouver at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Edmonton at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Ottawa, ppd Anaheim at Vegas, 3 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Dallas, ppd Winnipeg at Calgary, ppd
Men’s college basketball
EAST Bryant 80, CCSU 76 Cairn 76, Moravian 67 DeSales 96, Neumann 56 Drew 66, Hood 64 Emory 91, Wis.-Whitewater 70 Franklin & Marshall 72, Alfred 62 Juniata 88, Bryn Athyn 50 Lehigh 70, Eastern 63 Mary Washington 77, Goucher 48 Merrimack 74, St. Francis (NY) 64 Miami (Ohio) 91, Buffalo 81 New Paltz 86, W. Connecticut 79 Oswego St. 59, RPI 46 Providence 70, Seton Hall 65 Rowan 110, John Carroll 91 Sacred Heart 69, LIU 65 St. John Fisher 84, Medaille 72 Stony Brook 87, Farmingdale St. 57 Syracuse 80, Cornell 68 Wagner 72, St. Francis (Pa.) 64 Wesleyan (Conn.) 108, Wilkes 87 SOUTH Alabama 73, Tennessee 68 Auburn 70, LSU 55 Centre 72, Piedmont 69 Elon 79, Northeastern 62 Furman 81, Samford 49 Gardner-Webb 77, Georgia 60 Jacksonville 98, Carver 45 Kentucky 83, Missouri 56 Louisville 73, Wake Forest 69 Miami 91, NC State 83 Mississippi St. 81, Arkansas 68 Morehead St. 63, E. Illinois 50 Oglethorpe 89, Spalding 61 Tulane 85, Memphis 84 UNC-Wilmington 70, Delaware 68 VMI 80, Wofford 73 William & Mary 63, Hofstra 62 MIDWEST Bluffton 86, Adrian 82 Carroll (Wis.) 70, Simpson 62 Cent. Michigan 72, Kent St. 69 Findlay 98, Ohio Christian 65 Hope 87, Central College 70 Indiana St. 107, Midway 51 Iowa 92, W. Illinois 71 Kansas 88, Nevada 61 Loras 93, Bethany Lutheran 72 Luther 77, Dallas Crusaders 56 Lycoming 75, Wilmington (Ohio) 73 Lynchburg 94, Muskingum 90 Michigan St. 81, High Point 68 Missouri Western 78, Friends Falcons 50 NW Missouri St. 85, Saint Mary Spires 59 Nazareth 78, Edgewood 72 Ohio Northern 87, Ohio Wesleyan 83 Otterbein 63, Olivet 60 Purdue 104, Nicholls 90 St. Norbert 79, Northland 42 St. Thomas (MN) 97, North Central 45 Toledo 83, W. Michigan 56 Tufts 81, Carthage 70 Wis.-Oshkosh 78, Calvin 56 Wis.-Platteville 74, Beloit 46 Wis.-Stout 75, Ripon 49 Wis.-Superior 77, Whittier 75 Wisconsin 89, Illinois St. 85 SOUTHWEST SMU 74, Tulsa 69 St. Mary’s (Texas) 103, Ecclesia 45 Texas A&M 85, Cent. Arkansas 59 FAR WEST Air Force 49, Utah St. 47 BYU 65, Westminster (Utah) 53 George Fox 69, Nebraska Wesleyan 68
Women’s college basketball
EAST Bryant 60, CCSU 53 Buffalo 92, Cent. Michigan 75 Cornell 82, Lock Haven 48 Fairleigh Dickinson 2, Mount St. Mary’s 0 Holy Cross 63, Navy 53 Lafayette 59, Colgate 37 Sacred Heart 2, LIU Brooklyn 0 Wagner 65, St. Francis (Pa.) 56 SOUTH Charleston Southern 67, Winthrop 54 E. Illinois 91, Morehead St. 64 Furman 47, SC State 32 Gardner-Webb 64, High Point 50 Grambling St. 61, New Orleans 49 Longwood 76, NC A&T 45 Richmond 90, Coppin St. 50 South Florida 70, Jacksonville 57 UNC-Asheville 69, Radford 60 MIDWEST Toledo 69, Kent St. 60 Xavier 77, Butler 55 SOUTHWEST Baylor 86, North Texas 65 Oklahoma 89, Wichita St. 67 College hockey EAST Bowling Green 2, Yale 1 Mass.-Lowell 3, St. Lawrence 2 MIDWEST Middle Tennessee 0, Michigan 0, OT W. Michigan 3, Michigan St. 1 Providence 2, Wisconsin 2, 2OT
Transactions
BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Frontier League NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed LHP/RHP Mizuki Akatsuka and INF Edward Salcedo. OTTAWA TITANS — Traded INF Kevin Rolon to Sussex County. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF/1B Jordan McArdle. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Chris Clemons and F Cameron Oliver to 10-day contracts. BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Shaquille Harrison to a 10-day contract. CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed G Malik Newman to a 10-day contract. DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Micah Potter to a 10-day contract. LOS ANGELES CLIPPERS — Signed F James Ennis III to a 10-day contract. OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Signed F Jalen Hoard to a 10-day contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Activated P Andy Lee from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LBs Ezekiel Turner and Tanner Vallejo to return from injured reserve to practice. Released P Ryan Winslow from the practice squad. Signed RB Tavien Feaster, CBs Nate Brooks and Isaiah Johnson to the practice squad. Placed LB Devon Kennard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OLB Jordan Brailford to the practice squad. Placed TE Hayden Hurst, OT Willie Beavers, S Jaylinn Hawkins and DL Jonathan Bullard on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Claimed QB Matt Barkley off waivers from Carolina. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Activated OLBs Justin Houston, Tyus Bower, S Geno Stone, ILBs Chris Board and Kristian Welch from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated T David Sharpe and QB Chris Streveler from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. BUFFALO BILLS — Activated WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, OL Jon Feliciano and DE A.J. Epenesa from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Placed OLB Haason Reddick and QB P.J. Walker on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated G Dennis Daley and OLs Pat Elflein and Austin Larkin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Austin Larkin from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Blake Haubeil to the practice squad. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Xavier Crawford and DB Teez Tabor on injured reserve. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Designated G Xavier Su’a-Filo to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed LB Germaine Pratt on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated WR Mike Thomas from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed QB Nick Mullens on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed K Chris Blewitt to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated S Malik Hooker, DT Trysten Hill, RB JaQuan Hardy and WR Brandon Smith from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Devante Bond to the practice squad. Designated WR Naoh Brown to return from injured reserve to practice. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed WR Tim Patrick, S Caden Sterns and OT Calvin Anderson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Tyrie Cleveland on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed DT Akeen Spence to the practice squad. Activated C Lloyd Cushenberry III from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Activated WRs Trinity Benson, Quintez Cephus and T Matt Nelson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DE Michael Brockers, WR Geronimo Allison and G Halapoulivaati Vaitai on the reserve/COVID-19 list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated CB Jaire Alexander from injured reserve. Promoted T/G Cole Van Lanen from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed S Henry Black, P Corey Bojorquez, TE Tyler Davis, and DL Kingsley Keke on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Aaron Adeoye, T Adrian Ealy, CB Jayson Stanley and RB Kerrith Whyte to the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Activated K Ka’imi Fairbairn, WR Brandin Cooks, OL Justin Britt, G Lane Taylor, LBs Kamu Grugier-Hill, Neville Hewitt, Eric Wilson, OLB Jordan Jenkins, DBs Eric Murray, A. J. Moore, DL Roy Lopez, DEs Derek Rivers, Jonathan Greenard, DTs Jaleel Johnson and Maliek Collins from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Phillip Dorsett and C Cole Toner on injured reserve. Placed LB Ron’Dell Carter, WR Chris Moore and K Dominik Eberle on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed OL Sam Cooper to the practice squad. Activated DB Cre’Von LeBlanc from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated Gs Mark Glowinski, Quenton Nelson, DE Kemoko Turay and CB Rock Ya-Sin from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated TE Farrod Green from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed QB James Morgan and TE Eli Wolf on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed OL Cam Robinson, WR Jaydon Mickens, S Rudy Ford and DB Dylan Moses on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Tyrell Adams. Placed WR Josh Hammond on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated K Harrison Butker, CB Rashad Fenton, P Tommy Townsend and S Armani Watts from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated RB Jerick McKinnon to return from injured reserve to practice. Activated LB Darius Harris from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed TE Darren Waller and DT Kendal Vickers on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Roderic Teamer, OL Jermaine Eluemunor and CB Brandon Facyson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Justin March-Lillard and LB Kyle Wilber. Designated TE Derek Carrier to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Asmar Bilal to the practice squad. Placed G Lester Cotton and G Jeremiah Poutasi on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated OLB Joey Bosa, C Corey Linsley, LB Cole Christiansen, WR Jalen Guyton, DB Kemon Hall and S Trey Marshall from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RT Storm Norton and LB Kenneth Murray on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Kyler Fackerell and DB Mark Webb to return from injured reserve to practice. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Signed TE Kyle Marway to the practice squad. Placed RB Raymond Calais on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TE Cethan Carter, CB Justin Coleman, LB Duke Riley, C Greg Mancz and OL Robert Jones from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed C Spencer Pulley on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Brennan Scarlett to return from injured reserve to practice. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DE Patrick Jones II on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated RB Dalvin Cook from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Tye Smith from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR Adam Thielen on injured reserve. Designated TE Ben Ellefson to return from injured reserve to practice. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Activated RB Rhamondre Stevenson and LB Harvey Langi from the reserve/COVIC-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated QBs Taysom Hill, Trevor Sieman, LBs Kwon Alexander, Demario Davis, Kaden Elliss, G James Carpenter, DBs J.T. Gray, Jeff Heath, OT Jordan Mills, DT Christian Ringo and TE Adam Trautman from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed S Marcus Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed DT Dexter Lawrence on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Keion Crossen, DB Adoree’ Jackson and WR John Ross from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated LB Trent Harris to return from injured reserve to practice. Signed LB Omari Cobb to the practice squad. NEW YORK JETS — Activated QB Joe Flacco, TE Kenny Yeboah, RB Michael Carter II, DB Lamar Jackson, DT Johnathan Marshall, DLs Foley Fatukasi, Tanzel Smart, LB Noah Dawkins and S Hamsah Nasirildeen from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB Javin White. Signed TE Josh Perkins and TE Brandon Dillon to the practice squad. Placed DB Ken Webster on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Activated T Le’Raven Clark, T Andre Dillard, DEs Tarron Jackson and Ryan Kerrigan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated WR Rico Bussey from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed QB Tyler Bray, LB Mark Nzeocha and P Colby Wadman to the practice squad. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed RB Adrian Peterson on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB D.J. Reed, DT Bryan Mone and CB Mike Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LT Taylor Lewan from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OL Cedric Ogbuehi from the practice squad. Signed WR Caleb Scott to the practice squad. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Placed CB Darryl Roberts on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT David Steinmetz and OL Beau Benzschawel on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Michael Carcone, D Vladislav Kolyachonok, G Josef Korenar and LW Bokondji Imama to Tucson (AHL). BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled D Casey Fitzgerald from Rochester (AHL). Reassigned D Ethan Prow to the taxi squad. Placed D Jacob Bryson in COVID-19 protocol. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Designated RW Stefan Noesen for assignmnet with taxi squad. CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Recalled G Arvid Soderblom from Rockford (AHL) to the taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Placed LW Jamie Benn, C Luke Glendening and D Ryan Suter on COVID-19 protocols. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned D Luke Witkowski and G Victor Brattstrom to Grand Rapids (AHL). EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled G Ilya Konovalov from Bakersfield (AHL) to the taxi squad. Returned G Stuart Skinner to Bakersfield. MINNESOTA WILD — Acquired F Nolan Stevens from St. Louis in exchange for F Will Bitten. Recalled D Calen Addison from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled F Michael McCarron from the taxi squad. Recalled G Tomas Vomacka from Florida (ECHL) to the taxi squad. NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Placed F Jimmy Vesey on COVID-19 protocols. Recalled Fs Jesper Boqvist and Marian Studenic from the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Remi Elie from Syracuse (AHL) to the taxi squad. American Hockey League HARTFORD WOLFPACK — Signed D Michael Brodzinski, G Brandon Kasel and C Aaron Luchuk to player try-out contracts (PTO). LAVAL ROCKET — Recalled D Charles-David Beaudoin, Fs Justin Ducharme and Shawn St-Amant from Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Recalled D Xavier Bouchard, C Robert Carpenter and D Jake McLaughlin from Florida (ECHL). ONTARIO REIGN — Signed LW Nick Pastujov and D David Drake to player try-out contracts (PTO. ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Recalled G Mat Robson from Cincinnati (ECHL). SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Loaned RW Drew Callin to Worcester (ECHL). Returned LW Blake Christensen to Worcester. Released C Jacob Hayhurst and LW Jordan Lavallee-Smotherman from player try-out contracts (PTO). WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON PENGUINS — Recalled G Tommy Nappier from Wheeling (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Acquired G Trevor Babin as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Loaned G Brandon Kasel to Utica (AHL). Loaned G Joel Rumpel to Iowa (AHL). ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated Fs Chad Butcher and Zach hall from injured reserve. Placed D Ben Owen on reserve. ATLANTA GLADIATORS — Signed G Joe Murdaca. Placed D Dalton Thrower on the commissioner’s exempt list. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Scott Kirton. Suspended F Jimmy Lodge. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Signed D Matt Salera and F Matt Harrington. Activated F Dylan Vander Esch from injured reserve. Activated F Russell Jordan from reserve. Placed F Blake Winiecki on the commissioner’s exempt list. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Signed G Tommy Proudlock and D Dillon Hill. Released G Alex Zion as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). IDAHO STEELHEADS — Signed F Nick DeVito and G Jake Kupsky. Placed G Matt Jurusik, Fs Youheni Aksiantsiuk and Shawn McBride on the commisioner’s exempt list. INDY FUEL — Loaned D Mike Lee to Hartford (AHL). JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed Fs Bauer Neudecker, Nick Ford and G Justin Kapelmater. KALAMAZOO WINGS — Loaned D Brenden Miller to Iowa (AHL). KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Acquired G Mario Vrab as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Signed F Ryan Galt, Placed F Jesse Mychan on injured reserve. MAINE MARINERS — Suspended F Westin Michaud. Traded F Devon Paliani to Worcester. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Signed F Nick Pastorious. Released F Alexandre Goulet. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Placed D Paul Meyer on the commissioner’s exempt list. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated D Richie Boyd from the commissioner’s exempt list. RAPID CITY RUSH — Placed D Kenton Helgesen on the commissioner’s exempt list. READING ROYALS — Signed G Tristan Cote-Cazenave. Activatted F Brayden Low from the commissioner’s exempt list. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Logan Flodell. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Signed G Max Milosek. Loaned D Butrus Ghafari to Rochester (AHL). TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Released Fs Christophe Losier and Andre Bouvet-Morrissette. Signed F Thomas Ethier. UTAH GRIZZLIES — Acquired G Hayden Stewart. Activated F Quinn Ryan from reserve. Placed F Matthew Boucher on reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned D Matt Foley to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). Loaned D David Drake to Rochester (AHL). WICHITA NAILERS — Acquired G Ky Nixon as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Loaned F Peter Crinella to Springfield (AHL). Loaned G Evan Cuitenhuis to Bakersfield (AHL). WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed Fs Ted Hart and Brian Hart. Placed F Nolan Vesey on the commissioner’s exempt list.
