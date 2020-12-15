Steph Shamburg scored a game-high 28 points on this date eight years ago as the Warrior Run girls basketball team topped Mifflinburg during its visit to Union County.
A junior, Shamburg scored 14 points in each half as the Defenders came out on top, 62-31. She was 12 for 12 from the charity stripe. Tay Parker added a dozen points for the victors. Abby Fisher and Rachel grow each tallied seven points.
Sara Stauffer scored 14 points to lead the Wildcats.
The win pushed Warrior Run to 4-0 after the early season matchup while Mifflinburg fell to 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.