UNIVERSITY PARK – Former Nittany Lion standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris passed away Wednesday. He was 72.
Harris, who was a three-time Penn State Football letterman, played a significant role in the Nittany Lions' 29-4 mark from 1969-71. He teamed with All-American Lydell Mitchell to form one of the nation's top running back tandems. Following his stellar collegiate career, Harris was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 12 overall pick of the 1972 NFL Draft where he teamed with former Penn State teammate Jack Ham to bring four Super Bowl titles to Pittsburgh.
“Our thoughts are with Franco Harris’ wife, Dana, and we send our deepest condolences to his entire family, his friends, the Steelers organization and all whose lives were impacted by Franco,” said Penn State Football Head Coach James Franklin. “His professional career and accomplishments speak for itself as a Pro Football Hall of Famer, four-time Super Bowl Champion and nine-time Pro Bowl selection, but it was his toughness and team-first approach as a Nittany Lion that will long be remembered by Penn Staters. Franco was a true steward of the Blue & White and he will be sorely missed.”
The Most Valuable Player of Super Bowl IX, Harris was selected to nine Pro Bowls during his tremendous 13-year NFL career. He topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark in eight seasons and joined Ham on the NFL's All-Decade Team for the 1970's. Harris spent 12 seasons with the Steelers and finished his career with Seattle in 1984.
Friday marks the 50th anniversary of Harris’ "Immaculate Reception" in the final seconds of the 1972 AFC divisional playoff game against the Oakland Raiders was voted as the greatest play in NFL history. The Pittsburgh Steelers are scheduled to retire Harris’ No. 32 jersey at Saturday’s game against the Raiders as part of the celebration of the anniversary of the “Immaculate Reception.”
A product of Mount Holly, N.J., Harris was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1990.
He currently sits in the top 20 in program history with 2,002 career rushing yards. He scored 24 touchdowns on the ground during his Nittany Lion career. In 1989, he was inducted into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame.
A 1972 Penn State graduate, Harris was a long-time supporter of Special Olympics. Harris also served as the honorary chair for the first Special Olympics Pennsylvania state Summer Games, held annually on Penn State's University Park campus.
AP source: Mets swoop, snatch Correa for $315M, 12-year deal
Carlos Correa is headed to the free-spending New York Mets with a $315 million, 12-year contract after his pending deal with the San Francisco Giants came apart over concerns about an ankle injury sustained eight years ago.
The agreement with the Mets was confirmed to The Associated Press on Wednesday by a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. Correa had reached a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants on Dec. 13.
San Francisco on Monday announced a news conference for the following day, then called it off Tuesday morning and told Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, the team needed more time to examine medical records. Boras asked the Giants to set a deadline to finalize the deal. When a 1 p.m. PST deadline was set and passed, Boras reopened talks with other clubs.
Houston announced on June 25, 2014, that Correa had surgery a day earlier after breaking his right fibula that June 20 while sliding into third base for Class A Lancaster. The injury ended Correa’s season.
Correa, an All-Star shortstop, would play third base for the Mets, with buddy Francisco Lindor remaining at shortstop.
Correa’s addition would increase the Mets’ luxury tax payroll next year to about $394 million, putting them on track to pay a record tax of about $120 million — nearly triple the current high of $44 million set by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers. The estimates would change if Correa’s deal contains deferred money or if New York trades players.
Correa would cost the Mets $49.88 million next year in salary and tax, if there is no deferred money in the deal.
New York won 101 regular-season games last season, the second-most in franchise history, and lost to San Diego in the wild-card playoff round.
Correa, the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year, has a .279 career batting average with 155 homers and 553 RBIs in eight big league seasons. He also has been a stellar postseason performer, with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 games.
Just about the only knock on Correa's resume is durability. He has played at least 150 games in a season only once because of various injuries.
Correa hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in his one season with Minnesota.
He was selected by Houston with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft, and he played a key role in the Astros’ rise from the bottom of the AL West to the franchise’s first World Series title in 2017.
The Astros’ championship was tainted by a sign-stealing scheme, and Correa has been booed lustily in some cities since the scandal surfaced.
Aaron Judge becomes Yanks captain, with Derek Jeter at side
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge stood for photo after photo as if at a wedding. And in a way it was: He had gotten hitched to the New York Yankees for the rest of his baseball life.
Judge posed with his wife, parents, Yankees management, agents and even Derek Jeter and Willie Randolph, and discussed his $360 million, nine-year contract and owner Hal Steinbrenner's decision to appoint him the team's 16th captain — the first since Jeter retired.
“It's family. The fans are family,” Judge said, thinking about joining Lou Gehrig, Joe DiMaggio, Mickey Mantle, Jeter and Mariano Rivera as Yankees lifers. “Just getting this chance to build this relationship with everybody, that's what I'm all about.”
Just before opening day, Judge had turned down the Yankees’ offer of $213.5 million over seven years through 2029. Steinbrenner called Judge on Oct. 24 — the day after Houston eliminated the Yankees in the AL playoffs — to jumpstart talks, and invited the outfielder to his home in Tampa, Florida.
Judge, the reigning American League MVP after setting an AL record with 62 homers, gets $40 million annually, a full no-trade provision and a hotel suite on road trips.
New York had six previous captains in the Steinbrenner family era: Thurman Munson (1976-79), Graig Nettles (1982-84), Randolph (1986-88), Ron Guidry (1986-89), Don Mattingly (1991-95) and Jeter (2003-14).
Judge homered in his first big league at-bat in 2016, and the 6-foot-7 outfielder has become a larger-than-life figure in the Bronx. He was voted AL Rookie of the Year in 2017 and helped New York reach the playoffs in each of the last six seasons. A four-time All-Star, Judge hit .311 this year and tied for the major league lead with 131 RBIs.
Charges dropped against ex-NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown
Dec 21, 2022 05:17 PM
By FREIDA FRISAROAssociated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — No charges will be filed against former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown following an apparent domestic incident at a Tampa home in late November, prosecutors said Wednesday.
Investigators completed a review of all available evidence and decided to drop the misdemeanor battery charges, the Hillsborough County State Attorney's Office said in a statement. A warrant for Brown's arrest also has been recalled.
Tampa police enlisted the state attorney's office's assistance to determine whether there was probable cause to arrest Brown, 34, after a verbal altercation on Nov. 28. A police report said Brown threw a shoe at a woman, attempted to evict her from the home and locked her out.
“Based on the facts and circumstances known to both agencies from extensive on-scene interviews by law enforcement of the alleged victim, it was determined that probable cause existed to issue an arrest warrant on one count of misdemeanor first degree battery," the state attorney's statement said.
Investigators sought an in-person statement under oath from the woman prior to making a final charging decision, which included the possibility of upgrading the charge to a felony. But during a Dec. 16 interview, the accuser recanted her previous allegations “regarding Mr. Brown's intent to strike her or cause her bodily harm," the statement said.
Investigators analyzed the new information provided by the accuser, along with the body camera video from the scene, an investigation by Child Protective Services investigation and the denial of a temporary protection order. The state attorney's office then “determined we could not prove beyond a reasonable doubt a battery took place," the statement said.
The agency said that cases involving domestic violence “are often difficult and involve conflicting evidence."
Brown’s contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was terminated a few days after he tossed his equipment into the stands and left in the middle of a Jan. 2 game. Brown had said he was pressured to play injured, but then-Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians said Brown was upset about not getting the ball enough.
Brown has a long history of troubled behavior on and off the field, including being accused by two women of sexual assault, one of whom said Brown raped her. In the 2021 season, he served a three-game suspension for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status.
He was also suspended for eight games in 2020 for multiple violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policy, after pleading no contest to burglary and criminal mischief charges related to a fight with a moving truck driver outside his South Florida home that year.
Brown started his career with the Steelers and was named to the All-Pro team four times and selected for seven Pro Bowls during his nine seasons in Pittsburgh. He was later traded to the Raiders but never played in a regular-season game because he was released following several off-field incidents. Then New England signed him but released him a few weeks later after a second woman in 10 days accused him of sexual misconduct.
