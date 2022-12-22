UNIVERSITY PARK – Former Nittany Lion standout and Pro Football Hall of Famer Franco Harris passed away Wednesday. He was 72.

Harris, who was a three-time Penn State Football letterman, played a significant role in the Nittany Lions' 29-4 mark from 1969-71. He teamed with All-American Lydell Mitchell to form one of the nation's top running back tandems. Following his stellar collegiate career, Harris was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 12 overall pick of the 1972 NFL Draft where he teamed with former Penn State teammate Jack Ham to bring four Super Bowl titles to Pittsburgh.

