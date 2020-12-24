On this date in 1999, the Milton Black Panthers won the Tiger Holiday Classic in Chapel Hill, N.C.
The Panthers were powered by Mike Malaney's championship at 103 pounds, Zachary Anspach's title at 130 and Tom Snyder's championship at 215.
Christopher Provencher (112) finished second after falling 5-4 in the championship bout. Eric Snyder (125) took third and Sean Reese (135) finished fourth. Brady Snyder (171) was third and Ryan Koch (119) finished fifth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.