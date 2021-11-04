HERSHEY — Lewisburg has long been a cross country power. The history is impressive, but the recent run for the Green Dragons is truly on the verge of making history.
A third-straight state championship Saturday would mark the first time in school history any sport won three-straight state titles.
The two-time defending Class 2A Dragons are paced by senior Jacob Hess, a three-time District 4 champion who finished second at last year’s state meet. Hess and his teammates, junior Thomas Hess, senior Connor Murray, freshman Jonathan Hess, senior Bryce Ryder and sophomores Kieran Murray and Liam Shabahang will attempt the history-making feat when the 2A boys race steps off at 12:30 p.m. from the Parkview Course at Hershey.
Hess clocked an impressive 15:39 to take gold last week at Bloomsburg. He finished a full 21 seconds ahead of Danville’s Rory Lieberman.
Getting back to the medal stand at states will be tough for Hess as the stacked field includes last year’s champion, Gary Martin, a senior out of Archbishop Wood. Wood clocked in at 15:44 to win the District 12 meet nearly a minute ahead of Landsdale Catholic’s Anthony Gargani, a senior who finished 24th at states a year ago.
Last year’s third-place finisher, senior Weber Long, of Greenscastle-Antrim, posted a personal-best 15:45 to claim District 3 gold last week. He topped Lampeter-Strasburg junior Colin Whitacker, who took 12th at states last year, by 13 seconds.
Looking at the team race, last year’s runners-up to Lewisburg, Central Cambria, won the District 6 championship again in Reedsville. Aiden Lechleitner was the top Red Devil, finishing second in 17:04. Devon Morgan was fourth, Cody Roberts was eighth, Elijah Wandel 11th and Dom Kuntz 12th.
Four Red Devils from last year’s second-place squad graduated. Morgan was eighth as a sophomore a year ago and Lechleitner 22nd.
Last year’s third-place team, District 3’s Kennard-Dale, lost two to graduation and finished fifth at last week’s district meet. District 3 will be represented by champions Lampeter-Strasburg and second-place Greencastle-Antrim.
Also in the field Saturday will be Milton sophomore Ryan Bickhart, who finished 11th (17:05) at last week’s district meet at Bloomsburg University.
