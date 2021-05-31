ANNVILLE — Lebanon Valley College recognized the spring student-athletes who competed for the Flying Dutchmen athletic teams during the 2021 spring season.
Local students include:
• Alexander Sabo, of Lewisburg, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in exercise science at The Valley. Sabo was a member of the men’s outdoor track and field team. The men’s outdoor track and field team racked up seven medals at the 2021 Outdoor Championships en route to a fourth-place finish out of 15 teams. Sabo received the following postseason award(s): All-Middle Atlantic Conference Third Team (decathlon); USTFCCCA Division III Outdoor Track & Field All-Region. Sabo was named all-region for the decathlon. At the MAC Championships, Sabo placed third to win the bronze medal and his 4,997 points were the most in his career and the fifth-most in LVC history.
• Veronica John, of Winfield, a graduate of Selinsgrove Area High School, is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in criminal justice. John was a member of the women’s lacrosse team. LVC’s women’s lacrosse team went 6-7 in 2021 and advanced to the MAC Commonwealth Quarterfinals where they fell to eventual MACC runner-up, Stevenson, by a 15-12 margin.
• Anthony Bennage, of Mifflinburg, is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in actuarial science. Bennage was a member of the baseball team. LVC’s baseball team enjoyed one of its most successful seasons in recent memory in 2021. The Flying Dutchmen compiled a 21-12 overall record and 16-6 mark in conference action. LVC defeated Stevenson in the MACC quarterfinals and Stevenson in the semifinals to reach their first conference championship since 2002.
