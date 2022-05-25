LEWISBURG – Head coach Dan Wirnsberger announced the Bucknell wrestling team’s eight-man incoming freshman class on Monday.
“I’m extremely excited to welcome the next generation of Bison wrestlers to Lewisburg,” Wirnsberger said. “This exceptional class brings with it a host of athletic and academic accolades. Each student-athlete has the potential to excel both on the mat and in the classroom.”
The class of 2026 includes two state champions, five state placewinners and seven team captains. The incoming freshmen hail from five different states: Pennsylvania (4), Connecticut, New York, Ohio and Oregon.
In 2021-22, the Bison went 12-6 (7-3 EIWA) and placed four wrestlers on the podium at the EIWA Championships. Notably, they won 10 of their first 12 duals to match the 1992-93 team for the best start in program history. For the 2022-23 campaign, they return Darren Miller, a two-time EIWA placewinner and 2021 NCAA qualifier. They also return an additional four EIWA placewinners: Vincent Andreano, Nick Delp, Mason McCready and Kurt Phipps.
Bucknell has lost the highly decorated Zach Hartman to graduation. Hartman, who went 96-26 (45-6 dual), graduated as a two-time All-American and four-time EIWA placewinner. He was the wrestling program’s second NCAA semifinalist, sixth All-American and fourth EIWA champion; in addition, he became the second male athlete to capture Bucknell’s Christy Mathewson Award, given to the outstanding athlete, and the Alvin F. Jackson, Jr. Memorial Scholar-Athlete Award, presented to the top scholar-athlete, for his graduating class.
The following is a rundown of Bucknell’s incoming class.
Chase Barlow, 165, Wallingford/Strath Haven
Before Bucknell: Lettered four times in wrestling and three times in football at Strath Haven. In wrestling, went 124-7 with 63 pins and became the first Panther to twice place at the PIAA Class AAA state tournament — placing fifth in 2022 at 160 pounds and seventh at 152 pounds in 2021. Graduated with school records in victories and pins.
Mikey Bartush, 197, Norwalk, Conn./Greens Farms Academy
Before Bucknell: Lettered in wrestling at Greens Farms Academy where he placed third at NHSCA junior nationals and earned a podium spot at multiple prep national tournaments. Bartush was ranked as high as 13th in the country.
Braden Bower, 141/149, Williamsport/Williamsport Area H.S.
Before Bucknell: Lettered four times in wrestling and once in football for the Millionaires. Qualified for three PIAA Class AAA state tournaments, was the King of the Mountain champion, was a two-time Top Hat champion, and he helped the Millionaires twice finish fourth as a team at the PIAA Class AAA state championships and win three district titles.
Riley Bower, 157, Williamsport/Williamsport Area H.S.
Before Bucknell: Lettered four times in wrestling and once in football for the Millionaires. In wrestling, Bower, the brother of Braden Bower, went 139-31 and twice placed at the PIAA Class AAA state tournament. He placed sixth in 2021 and seventh in 2022 at 145 pounds.
Riley Godek, 184/197, Corvallis, Ore./Crescent Valley
Before Bucknell: Lettered in wrestling at Crescent Valley High School and he helped the Raiders win four-straight OSAA 5A state titles. Was a two-time OSAA 5A state champion at 285 pounds and he won the Reser’s TOC heavyweight state title.
Hayden Linkerhof, 197/285, Corry/Corry Area
Before Bucknell: Lettered in wrestling and football at Corry Area High School. In wrestling, went 128-28 with 68 pins and twice placed at the PIAA Class AA state tournament. Linkerhof placed fifth in 2022 and seventh in 2021 at 215 pounds. He was also a two-time region, district and section champion.
Stephen Lukas, 133/141, Manorville, N.Y./Eastport-South Manor
Before Bucknell: Lettered five times in wrestling at Eastport-South Manor Junior-Senior High School. He became the school’s 10th state champion by winning a NYS Division I title at 132 pounds as a senior and Lukas was the lowest seeded champion in the state tournament that season.
Logan Shephard, 285, Navarre, Ohio/Perry
Before Bucknell: Lettered four times in wrestling, twice in track & field and once in football at Perry High School. Was selected as the Federal League’s Wrestler of the Year, and Shephard made All-Ohio, Academic All-Ohio and All-Federal League teams and he helped the Panthers win four Federal League wrestling championships, running their title streak to 24 years.
