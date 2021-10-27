Boys
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Season records: 14-1-1, 8-0 Heartland-I (1st place)
Class 2A seed: No. 1
2021 season results
9/4, at Moravian Academy, W 1-0
9/8, at Crestwood, W 2-0
9/14, at Shikellamy, W 7-3
9/16, Selinsgrove, W 5-0
9/18, Camp Hill, W 3-0
9/21, at Mifflinburg, W 5-0
9/25, at Susquehannock, T 1-1 (2 OT)
9/30, Danville, W 3-0
10/2, State College, L 4-1
10/4, at Midd-West, W 1--0
10/6, at Williamsport, W 1-0
10/9, Loyalsock, W 7-1
10/11, Central Mountain, W 6-0
10/14, Central Columbia, W 3-0
10/15, Jersey Shore, W 12-0
10/19, Milton, W 3-1
District 4 Class 2A Quarterfinal
10/30, vs. 8 Montoursville or 9 Loyalsock, TBA
-----
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Season records: 8-9-1, 3-4-1 Heartland-I (6th place)
District 4 Class 3A seed: No. 4
2021 season results
9/7, at Shamokin, W 4-1
9/9, at Montoursville, L 2-1 (OT)
9/11, vs. Jersey Shore, W 1-0
9/11, at Midd-West, L 5-0
9/14, Danville, L 3-1
9/16, at Midd-West, L 6-0
9/18, at Altoona, L 5-2
9/21, Lewisburg, L 5-0
9/30, at Selinsgrove, L 5-0
10/4, Williamsport, T 0-0 (2 OT)
10/6, Jersey Shore, W 2-0
10/7, at Hughesville, W 2-1
10/9, at Bloomsburg, W 2-1
10/11, Milton, L 2-1
10/14, Montgomery, W 6-0
10/16, Shikellamy, W 2-0
10/18, at Central Columbia, L 1-0 (2 OT)
10/20, at Central Mountain, W 1-0
District 4 Class 3A semifinal
10/30, vs. No. 1 Danville (14-4), TBA
-----
Milton Black Panthers
Season records: 15-2-1, 8-0 Heartland-II (1st place)
Class 2A seed: No. 3
2021 season results
9/7, Central Mountain, W 4-2
9/9, at Williamsport, L 3-1
9/14, Montoursville, W 6-1
9/16, Central Columbia, W 3-0
9/21, at Warrior Run, W 4-1
9/25, Muncy, W 5-1
9/27, Loyalsock, W 1-0
9/28, at Hughesville, W 7-2
9/30, Bloomsburg, W 10-0
10/2, at Jersey Shore, W 4-0
10/4, at Shamokin, W 7-0
10/6, Southern Columbia, W 4-3 (2 OT)
10/11, at Mifflinburg, W 2-1
10/13, at Central Columbia, T 0-0 (OT)
10/14, at Danville, W 3-1
10/16, Line Mountain, W 10-1
10/19, at Lewisburg, L 3-1
10/21, Shikellamy, W 2-0
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal
10/30, vs. No. 6 Wellsboro (9-5-2), TBA
-----
Warrior Run Defenders
Season records: 10-6, 8-2 Heartland-II (2nd place)
Class 2A seed: No. 5
2021 season results
9/3, vs. Jersey Shore, L 4-3 (OT)
9/4, vs. Bloomsburg, W 6-1
9/8, Selinsgrove, L 2-1
9/11, at Danville, L 3-0
9/14, Southern Columbia, W 2-0
9/18, at Central Columbia, L 2-1
9/21, Milton, L 4-1
9/23, Central Columbia, W 5-2
9/25, at Central Mountain, W 3-2
9/28, Montoursville, W 4-0
9/29, at Loyalsock, W 2-1
10/6, Bloomsburg, W 7-2
10/9, at Midd-West, L 2-1 (2 OT)
10/11, at Shamokin, W 7-2
10/13, Jersey Shore, W 5-2
10/19, at Hughesville, W 3-0
District 4 Class 2A Quarterfinal
10/30, vs. No. 4 South Williamsport (13-2), TBA
------------------------------------------------
Girls
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Season records: 8-6-3, 4-1-2 HAC-I (3rd place)
Class 2A seed: No. 8
2021 season results
9/4, Dallas, L 5-3
9/11, at Southern Columbia, L 2-1
9/13, at Shikellamy, T 0-0 (2 OT)
9/20, at Mifflinburg, L 4-1
9/25, Benton, L 3-1
9/27, at Shamokin, L 3-1
9/29, Montoursville, T 0-0 (2 OT)
10/2, State College, W 2-0
10/5, at Midd-West, W 1-0
10/7, at Williamsport, T 1-1 (2 OT)
10/9, at Minersville, W 11-1
10/12, Central Mountain, W 1-2
10/14, at Central Columbia, L 3-0
10/16, East Juniata, W 3-0
10/18, Jersey Shore, W 5-0
10/20, Warrior Run, L 4-2
10/23, Selinsgrove, W 3-0
District 4 Class 2A first round
10/27, vs. No. 9 Warrior Run (10-8), 4 p.m.
-----
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Season records: 17-1, 9-0 Heartland-I (1st place)
Class 3A seed: No. 1
2021 season results
9/4, vs. Lake-Lehman, W 6-0
9/4, vs. Central Columbia, L 3-0
9/8, Jersey Shore, W 8-1
9/11, at Warrior Run, W 3-0
9/13, Montoursville, W 2-1
9/16, at Midd-West, W 4-1
9/20, Lewisburg, W 4-1
9/25, at Hughesville, W 2-0
9/27, Shikellamy, W 2-0
9/29, at Selinsgrove, W 3-1
10/2, Loyalsock, W 10-0
10/5, Williamsport, W 3-1
10/6, at Shamokin, W 4-0
10/9, at Southern Columbia, W 4-2
10/13, at Line Mountain, W 5-1
10/16, Danville, W 8-0
10/18, Benton, W 7-2
10/20, at Central Mountain, W 7-2
District 4 Class 3A semifinal
10/30, vs. No. 4 Athens (9-8), TBA
-----
Milton Black Panthers
Season records: 14-3-1, 7-2 Heartland-II (2nd place)
Class 2A seed: No. 3
2021 season results
9/4, Millville, W 6-3
9/7, at Central Mountain, W 3-0
9/9, Jersey Shore, W 5-0
9/11, at North Pocono, W 4-0
9/13, at Danville, W 3-1
9/18, at North Pocono, W 10-0
9/20, at Hughesville, W 2-1 (OT)
9/27, at Loyalsock, T 1-1 (2 OT)
9/29, Central Columbia, L 2-1 (2 OT)
10/2, Shamokin, L 3-2
10/5, at Warrior Run, W 2-1
10/7, Southern Columbia, W 2-0
10/9, Wellsboro, W 5-0
10/12, at Bloomsburg, L 2-1 (OT)
10/16, Line Mountain, W 7-2
10/19, Towanda, W 12-0
10/21, at Wyalusing Valley, W 2-0
10/23, Mount Carmel, W 5-2
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal
10/30, vs. No. 6 Hughesville (11-6-1), TBA
-----
Warrior Run Defenders
Season records: 10-8, 3-5 Heartland-II (7th place)
Class 2A seed: No. 9
2021 season results
9/4, Central Mountain, W 3-0
9/8, at Selinsgrove, W 3-2 (OT)
9/11, Mifflinburg, L 3-0
9/13, Southern Columbia, L 3-1
9/15, at Central Columbia, L 4-2
9/20, vs. Towanda, W 7-0
9/22, at Danville, W 5-0
9/25, Millville, W 2-0
9/27, Hughesville, 2-0
9/29, at Loyalsock, 3-1
10/5, Milton, L 2-1
10/11, Bloomsburg, L 1-0
10/12, at Mount Carmel, L 3-1
10/14, at Shikellamy, L 4-2
10/16, vs. Jersey Shore, W 5-0
10/18, Midd-West, W 2-1 (OT)
10/20, at Lewisburg, W 4-2
10/21, South Williamsport, L 2-0
District 4 Class 2A first round
10/27, at No. 8 Lewisburg (8-6-3), 4 p.m.
-----
Meadowbrook Christian School Lions
Season records: 10-8-1, 5-4-1 ACAA (3rd place East Division)
Class A seed: No. 12
2021 season results
9/3, Montgomery, W 8-0
9/4, Wyalusing, L 5-0
9/9, Lourdes Regional, W 4-2
9/10, at Columbia County Chr., L 5-2
9/13, Columbia Montour Vo-Tech, W 9-0
9/17, at Grace Prep, W 8-0
9/20, Belleville Mennonite, W 5-0
9/21, Northumberland Chr., L 2-1
9/24, at Juniata Christian, L 4-3
9/27, Grace Prep, W 8-0
9/30, at Millville, L 4-2
10/2, at Muncy, L 1-0 (OT)
10/4, Juniata Christian, T 3-3 (OT)
10/8, at Northumberland Christian, L 6-1
10/12, at Belleville Mennonite, W 3-0
10/14, Columbia County Christian, W 9-2
ACAA Tournament Quarterfinal
10/21, Blair County Christian, W 7-1
ACAA Tournament Semifinal
10/22, Northumberland Christian, L 8-1
ACAA Tournament 3rd place game
10/23, Johnstown Christian, W 2-0
District 4 Class A First Round
10/27, at No. 5 Benton (12-5), 4 p.m.
