EAST LANSING, Mich. – Makenna Marisa scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Penn State women’s basketball team close out a 79-71 win at Michigan State on Monday at the Breslin Center. Penn State improved to 11-15 overall and 5-11 in the Big Ten. Michigan State dropped to 14-12 overall and 8-7 in conference play.
Marisa earned her fifth 30-point game of the season with 32 points, including 14-of-15 from the free throw line. She added six assists. Marisa now holds fifth all-time at Penn State with five career 30-point games and has the third-most 30-point games in a season at PSU behind only Kelly Mazzante in 2001-02 (12) and 2002-03 (9).
Niya Beverley contributed 12 points, while Leilani Kapinus had 11 points, six rebounds and two steals. Anna Camden collected 10 points, seven rebounds and a career-high seven blocks. Penn State shot 42 percent from the field, including 54 percent in the fourth quarter. The Lady Lions were 21-of-23 from the free throw line. Penn State had nine blocks.
Nia Clouden led Michigan State with 17 points, six rebounds and six assists. Matilda Ekh had 14 points, while DeeDee Hagemann registered 12. Tamara Farquhar had nine points and 12 rebounds. The Spartans shot 38 percent from the floor.
With Michigan State leading 5-3 in the first quarter, Kapinus scored four straight points and Marisa made a pair of free throws to give Penn State a 9-7 lead. Back-to-back buckets by Alisia Smith gave the Spartans an 11-9 advantage at the 5:40 mark. The Lady Lions re-took the lead and created some separation with a 20-6 run covering the next five minutes. Marisa tallied the first five points of the run. Beverley, Maddie Burke and Camden each added a three. A jumper by MSU’s Taiyier Parks ended the period with Penn State leading, 29-19.
Penn State extended its lead to 36-22 early in the second quarter with a pair of free throws and a three by Marisa to go with a jumper by Camden. Back-to-back jump shots by Farquhar, a jumper by Parks and a three by Ekh brough MSU back within nine, 40-31, with 1:29 remaining. Penn State held a 42-34 lead at the break.
The Lady Lions started the third quarter on a quick 6-2 run, with layups by Kapinus, Beverley and Hagans, to extend their lead to 48-36. A pair of layups by Parks and a three by Ekh helped the Spartans to climb back within five, 48-43, at the 5:19 mark. Penn State responded with a three by Kelly Jekot and a layup by Marisa to bring the lead back to double-digits, 53-43. Jumpers by Hagemann and Clouden and a free throw by Jayla James cut the MSU deficit in half, 53-48, before a layup by Beverley beat the buzzer at the end of the quarter. Penn State led 55-48 after three.
Marisa tallied 14 points in the fourth quarter to help the Lady Lions close out the victory. A 10-4 run early in the quarter extended Penn State’s lead to 65-54 with 5:38 remaining. Marisa scored seven of the 10 with a Beverley three included in the run. Michigan State chipped away at the deficit with a three by Hagemann, with 2:26 remaining, brought the Spartans within two, 69-67. A three-point play by Marisa extended the lead back to two possessions, 72-67, After a free throw by MSU’s Farquhar, Marisa hit a pair of her own to hold a 74-68 advantage. Clouden hit a three to bring Michigan State back within three 74-71, with 41 seconds left. Beverley snuck behind the Spartans’ defense to put PSU back up by five, 76-71. Three free throws by Kapinus sealed the victory.
Penn State continues a three-game week on Thursday, February 24 at Ohio State. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on B1G+.
The Lady Lions return home for Senior Day on Sunday against Minnesota. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. on B1G+.
Penn State 79, Michigan St. 71
PENN STATE (11-15)
Camden 4-8 0-0 10, Beverley 5-8 0-0 12, Jekot 1-3 2-2 5, Kapinus 3-7 5-6 11, Marisa 8-18 14-15 32, Brigham 0-0 0-0 0, Burke 2-8 0-0 5, Hagans 2-7 0-0 4, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Totals: 25-59 21-23 79
MICHIGAN ST. (14-12)
Smith 3-8 2-2 8, Clouden 6-14 2-2 17, Ekh 5-12 0-0 14, Farquhar 3-9 3-4 9, Hagemann 5-13 0-0 12, Parks 4-9 1-3 9, Jacqmain 0-2 0-0 0, James 0-1 2-4 2, Rewers 0-1 0-0 0, Totals: 26-69 10-15 71
Penn State 29 13 13 24 — 79
Michigan St. 19 15 14 23 — 71
3-point goals: Penn State 8-27 (Camden 2-4, Beverley 2-5, Jekot 1-3, Kapinus 0-1, Marisa 2-6, Burke 1-6, Hagans 0-2), Michigan St. 9-24 (Clouden 3-7, Ekh 4-8, Farquhar 0-1, Hagemann 2-7, Jacqmain 0-1). Assists: Penn State 15 (Marisa 6), Michigan St. 21 (Clouden 6). Fouled out: Michigan St. Hagemann. Rebounds: Penn State 37 (Camden 7, Jekot 7), Michigan St. 41 (Farquhar 13). Total fouls: Penn State 15, Michigan St. 16. Technical fouls: None. A: 2,985.
