Women’s basketball
Warriors fall to Stevens in MAC Freedom quarterfinals
First-year Ashley Yoh and sophomore Emily Lockard led No. 7-seeded Lycoming College with nine points each, but No. 2-seed Stevens Institute of Technology advanced with a 59-37 win. The Warriors finished the 2021-22 season 6-19 overall.
Men’s basketball
Ilodigwe leads Warriors past Aggies in MAC Freedom quarterfinals
Fifth-seeded Lycoming posted a 55-41 win over Delaware Valley in the MAC Freedom Championship quarterfinal at James Work Gymnasium. The Warriors move on to face top-seeded DeSales, who beat eighth-seeded King’s, 104-45, in a conference semifinal on Friday at 8 p.m. at DeSales’ Billera Hall. Senior Matt Ilodigwe led the Warriors (16-10) with 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists and junior DeAundre Manuel added 13 points and five boards. Sophomore Steven Hamilton added 10 points. Junior Dyson Harward finished with two points, but added 13 rebounds, four steals and three blocks and junior Mo Terry added nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 35 23 .603 — Boston 34 26 .567 2 Toronto 32 25 .561 2½ Brooklyn 31 28 .525 4½ New York 25 34 .424 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 38 21 .644 — Atlanta 28 30 .483 9½ Charlotte 29 31 .483 9½ Washington 27 31 .466 10½ Orlando 13 47 .217 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 38 21 .644 — Cleveland 35 23 .603 2½ Milwaukee 36 24 .600 2½ Indiana 20 40 .333 18½ Detroit 13 45 .224 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 41 19 .683 — Dallas 35 24 .593 5½ San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½ New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½ Houston 15 43 .259 25
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 36 22 .621 — Denver 33 25 .569 3 Minnesota 31 28 .525 5½ Portland 25 34 .424 11½ Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 48 10 .828 — Golden State 42 17 .712 6½ L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½ L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21 Sacramento 22 38 .367 27
Thursday’s Games
Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. Memphis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Denver at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Golden State at Portland, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Indiana, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Washington, 7 p.m. Toronto at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Dallas at Utah, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Phoenix, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 51 35 11 5 75 212 151 Tampa Bay 50 33 11 6 72 174 142 Toronto 50 32 14 4 68 179 141 Boston 50 29 17 4 62 145 139 Detroit 52 23 23 6 52 149 181 Ottawa 50 19 26 5 43 134 159 Buffalo 52 16 28 8 40 138 186 Montreal 52 12 33 7 31 121 197
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 50 35 11 4 74 176 121 Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140 N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 Columbus 50 26 23 1 53 167 183 N.Y. Islanders 46 19 20 7 45 116 128 Philadelphia 51 15 26 10 40 129 180 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 51 37 10 4 78 204 145 St. Louis 50 30 14 6 66 179 138 Minnesota 48 31 14 3 65 186 147 Nashville 51 29 18 4 62 159 147 Dallas 50 28 20 2 58 146 147 Winnipeg 51 22 20 9 53 147 153 Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 Arizona 51 13 34 4 30 116 189
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 49 30 13 6 66 169 114 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 Los Angeles 51 27 17 7 61 150 143 Edmonton 51 28 20 3 59 171 166 Anaheim 53 25 19 9 59 160 161 Vancouver 52 24 22 6 54 140 148 San Jose 50 22 22 6 50 134 158 Seattle 53 16 33 4 36 137 190 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Montreal 4, Buffalo 0 Colorado 5, Detroit 2 Dallas 3, Winnipeg 2, OT Tampa Bay 5, Edmonton 3 Los Angeles 3, Arizona 2
Thursday’s Games
Columbus at Florida, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Toronto, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Dallas at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 10 p.m. Calgary at Vancouver, 10 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Columbus at Carolina, 7 p.m. Buffalo at St. Louis, 8 p.m. New Jersey at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 48 27 14 5 2 61 156 148 Providence 41 22 13 3 3 50 124 108 Hartford 44 23 15 4 2 52 128 127 Charlotte 47 26 18 3 0 55 162 139 Hershey 49 25 18 3 3 56 147 139 WB/Scranton 48 21 21 2 4 48 122 145 Lehigh Valley 46 18 19 6 3 45 125 145 Bridgeport 49 18 22 5 4 45 130 149
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 44 30 9 5 0 65 160 116 Toronto 41 23 14 3 1 50 143 138 Laval 40 22 15 3 0 47 134 135 Rochester 47 24 18 3 2 53 160 169 Belleville 42 22 20 0 0 44 132 129 Syracuse 44 20 19 4 1 45 126 140 Cleveland 45 15 21 6 3 39 124 156
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 46 29 10 4 3 65 152 119 Manitoba 45 26 16 2 1 55 133 123 Milwaukee 51 26 20 3 2 57 154 152 Rockford 43 21 18 3 1 46 120 130 Grand Rapids 47 21 19 5 2 49 130 142 Iowa 46 20 20 4 2 46 130 133 Texas 43 16 18 5 4 41 130 147
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 41 29 8 3 1 62 146 106 Ontario 43 28 9 3 3 62 174 133 Bakersfield 41 21 12 4 4 50 138 126 Colorado 46 24 16 3 3 54 150 134 Henderson 42 23 16 2 1 49 131 122 Abbotsford 41 21 16 3 1 46 138 122 San Diego 40 16 22 2 0 34 112 134 Tucson 42 16 23 2 1 35 113 163 San Jose 44 15 28 1 0 31 131 186 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Belleville 4, Syracuse 1 WB/Scranton 3, Hershey 1 Texas 4, Iowa 2 Wednesday’s Games Grand Rapids 2, Cleveland 1 Laval 6, Toronto 4 Lehigh Valley 3, WB/Scranton 2 Springfield 5, Bridgeport 3 Milwaukee 6, Manitoba 2 Bakersfield 6, San Jose 3 Ontario 4, Henderson 1
Thursday’s Games
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m. Friday’s Games Bakersfield at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m. Hershey at Utica, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m. Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m. Hartford at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Iowa, 8 p.m. San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST
Albany (NY) 72, Maine 68 Army 73, Bucknell 60 Boston U. 76, Lafayette 60 Colgate 78, Holy Cross 71 Creighton 81, St. John’s 78 Davidson 74, Duquesne 50 Fordham 60, La Salle 54 Lehigh 78, American 61 Mass.-Lowell 67, Stony Brook 50 Navy 52, Loyola (Md.) 50 New Hampshire 83, NJIT 55 Providence 99, Xavier 92, 3OT Seton Hall 66, Butler 60 Towson 84, James Madison 65 UMBC 92, Hartford 85 Vermont 66, Binghamton 49
SOUTH
Auburn 77, Mississippi 64 Boston College 69, NC State 61 Cent. Arkansas 81, North Alabama 72 Chattanooga 83, ETSU 77 Clemson 80, Wake Forest 69 Duke 65, Virginia 61 East Carolina 64, South Florida 60 Florida Gulf Coast 82, Liberty 72, OT Gardner-Webb 60, UNC-Asheville 59 Georgia St. 82, Louisiana-Monroe 70 Hampton 68, Campbell 66 High Point 78, NC A&T 58 Houston 81, Tulane 67 Jacksonville 71, North Florida 39 Jacksonville St. 81, E. Kentucky 68 Kennesaw St. 75, Stetson 71 Kentucky 71, LSU 66 Longwood 71, Radford 66 Louisiana-Lafayette 82, Georgia Southern 69 Presbyterian 68, Charleston Southern 48 Samford 83, Furman 75 South Carolina 66, Mississippi St. 56 Texas St. 55, South Alabama 52 The Citadel 71, Mercer 67 Troy 59, Texas-Arlington 53 UCF 75, Cincinnati 61 UNC-Greensboro 73, W. Carolina 64 VCU 72, George Mason 66 Virginia Tech 62, Georgia Tech 58 Wofford 83, VMI 72
MIDWEST
Bellarmine 76, Lipscomb 73 Dayton 82, UMass 61 Drake 71, Valparaiso 65 Iowa St. 84, West Virginia 81 Loyola Chicago 82, Evansville 31 Michigan 71, Rutgers 62 Missouri St. 83, Bradley 67 N. Iowa 88, Indiana St. 82 Notre Dame 79, Syracuse 69 S. Illinois 90, Illinois St. 69 Wisconsin 68, Minnesota 67
SOUTHWEST
Appalachian St. 78, UALR 66 Coastal Carolina 74, Arkansas St. 69 SMU 75, Tulsa 61 Texas 75, TCU 66
FAR WEST
Colorado St. 61, Wyoming 55 Grand Canyon 85, Chicago St. 64 Washington St. 78, Washington 70 Women’s college basketball
EAST
American 61, Lehigh 52 Bucknell 79, Army 51 Buffalo 79, Ohio 65 Dayton 59, Saint Joseph’s 43 Hartford 74, UMBC 71 Hofstra 73, Coll. of Charleston 61 Holy Cross 62, Colgate 55 La Salle 67, Duquesne 66 Lafayette 58, Boston U. 52 Loyola (Md.) 56, Navy 42 Maine 49, Albany (NY) 45 Mass.-Lowell 70, Stony Brook 68 New Hampshire 58, NJIT 54 Penn 70, Cornell 57 Princeton 73, Columbia 53 Rhode Island 67, St. Bonaventure 54 UConn 69, Marquette 38 UMass 66, VCU 57 Vermont 65, Binghamton 60
SOUTH
Campbell 78, Winthrop 35 Davidson 51, George Washington 46 Elon 64, UNC-Wilmington 43 High Point 74, UNC-Asheville 62 Longwood 71, SC-Upstate 66 NC A&T 76, Charleston Southern 42 Richmond 79, Fordham 69 Saint Louis 58, George Mason 35 Tulane 67, SMU 58 UAB 57, UTSA 50
MIDWEST
Akron 72, Bowling Green 70 Ball St. 64, W. Michigan 56 Cincinnati 71, Memphis 58 Iowa St. 85, Kansas 59 Kent St. 61, Miami (Ohio) 52 N. Illinois 72, E. Michigan 65 Nebraska 80, Wisconsin 70 Texas 62, Kansas St. 51 Toledo 76, Cent. Michigan 52
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 65, Oklahoma St. 58 Houston 80, Temple 60 Oklahoma 92, TCU 57 West Virginia 73, Texas Tech 62
FAR WEST
Air Force 68, San Jose St. 59 Colorado 86, Oregon 83, 2OT Fresno St. 71, New Mexico 70 Weber St. 73, Portland St. 65
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
SEATTLE MARINERS — Announced international signings of RHPs Anderson Guevara, Luis Martinez and Eduardo Tovar from Venezuela.
Minor League
Frontier League
FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Released RHP Pablo Arevalo. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed INF Osvaldo Abreau and RHP Leonel Aponte. OTTAWA TITANS — Signed RHP Kevin Escoria. SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Sold the contract of RHP Isaiah Rivera to Minnesota (MLB). TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Aneudy Acosta. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Signed RHP Shane Kelso. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Brynn Martinez to a contract extension. Signed INF Daryl Myers.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
BOSTON CELTICS — Signed Fs Kelvin Martin and Malik Fitts to 10-day contracts. Women’s National Basketball Association ATLANTA DREAM — Signed G/F Maya Caldwell to a training camp contract.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
BALTIMORE RAVENS — Named Mike Devlin assistant offensive line coach, George Godsey tight end coach, Rob Leonard outside linebackers coach, Zach Orr inside linebackers coach and Ryan Osborn defensive quality control. BUFFALO BILLS — Re-signed CB Siran Neal to a three-year contract. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Named Kris Richard and Ryan Nielsen co-defensive coordinators, Darren Rizzi assistant head coach, Ronald Curry passing game coordinator, Doug Marrone offensive line coach and Kodi Burns wide receiver coach. TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with LB Justin Lawler on a contract.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reassigned G Arvid Soderblom to Rockford (AHL) on loan. COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Reassigned F Emil Bemstrom to Cleveland (AHL) on loan. DETROIT RED WINGS — Recalled C Joe Velano and LW Taro Hirose from Grand Rapids (AHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Reassigned F Owen Tippett to Charlotte (AHL)on loan. MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled F Mason Shaw from Iowa (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Waived C Marian Studenic. OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned G Filip Gustavsson and C Mark Kastelic to Belleville (AHL) on loan. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned C Connor Bunnaman and G Kirill Ustimenko to Lehigh Valley (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Recalled RW Kasper Bjorkqvist from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). SEATTLE KRAKEN — Reassigned G Antoine Bibeau from Charlotte (AHL) to Allen (ECHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled D Andrej Sustr from Syracuse (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled Ds Brennan Menell and Kristians Rubins from Toronto (AHL). Reassigned D Rasmus Sandin to Tornoto (AHL) on loan.
American Hockey League
CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Reassigned D Nolan Kneen to Allen (ECHL) on loan. Reassigned D Brandon Fortunato to Jacksonville (ECHL) on loan. LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Released RW Alexis D’Aoust and G Alex Sakellaropoulos from professional try out contracts (PTO). TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed D Andrew Nielsen to a professional tryout contract (PTO). UTICA COMETS — Reassigned G Mareks Mitens to Adirondack (ECHL) on loan.
East Coast Hockey League
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Released G Dyaln Pasco as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated D Ben Carroll. Placed F Chad Costello on reserve. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Ben Masella and F Kelly McDonald from injured reserve. Placed F Levko Koper and D Chris McKay on reserve. Placed F Alex Aleardi and D Stephen Desrocher on injured reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released D Sacha Roy. Signed D Kylor Wall. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Brett Kemp from reserve. Placed D Bobby Russell on reserve. IDAHO STEELHEADS — Activated D Evan Wardley from reserve. INDY FUEL — Activated F Ryan Valentini from reserve. Placed F Karl El-Mir on reserve. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Claimed D Roshen Jaswal off waivers from Maine. MAINE MARINERS — Activated G Zachary Bouthillier from reserve. Placed G Callum Booth on reserve. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Nick Pastorious. Activated F Nathan Noel from injured reserve. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Traded G Michael Bullion to Atlanta. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Sean Avery and placed him on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F Zach Court from reserve. Traded D Christian Evers to Indy. READING ROYALS — Acquired G Logan Flodell from South Carolina. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Signed G Kristian Stead. Activated F Barrett Kirwin from reserve. Placed D Karl Boudrias on reserve. WORCESTER RAILERS — Activated F Ethan Price from reserve. Placed F Chris Ordoobadi on reserve.
SOCCER
