CATAWISSA — Braego Cieslukowski knocked down seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 22 points to rally Warrior Run past Southern Columbia, 56-54, in a Heartland-III road matchup Tuesday.
Cieslukowski hit six of his treys in the second half as Warrior Run (9-9 overall) outscored Southern (11-7) 37-29 to pull out the victory.
As a team, the Defenders hit 12 3-pointers in the game with Mason Sheesley and Tanner Polcyn also connecting on two each.
Isaac Carter paced the Tigers with 15 points and Tyler Arnold added 13.
Warrior Run next plays at Bloomsburg at 7:30 p.m. Friday
Warrior Run 56, Southern Columbia 54
At Southern Columbia
Warrior Run 8 11 21 16 – 56
Southern 12 13 18 11 — 54
Warrior Run (9-9) 56
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Griffen Harrington 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 1 3-4 6; Cooper Wilkins 1 0-0 2; Braego Cieslukowski 7 1-2 22; Aiden McKee 3 0-0 6; Mason Sheesley 2 0-0 6; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Landen Polcyn 3 0-0 8; Ryan Newton 3 0-0 6. Totals: 20 4-6 56.
3-point goals: Cieslukowski 7, Sheesley 2, Polcyn 2, Marr.
Southern (11-7) 54
Isaac Carter 4 7-10 15; Nathan Gallagher 2 0-0 6; Jacob Hoy 1 2-2 4; Jake Toczylousky 3 0-0 6; Brian Britton 3 0-1 6; Tyler Arnold 6 1-5 13; Jake Davis 1 0-0 2; Dom Fetterolf 1 0-1 2. Totals: 21 10-19 54.
3-point goals: Gallagher 2.
JV score: WR, 47-46. High scorers: WR, Gorton, 13; Chase Beachel, 11.
Mifflinburg 72, Montoursville 66MIFFLINBURG — The Warriors got the better of the Wildcats in a wild fourth quarter, but Mifflinburg held on thanks to a career night by Ethan Bomgardner to take the Heartland-II victory.
Bomgardner scored a career-high 34 points, with 23 of them coming in the second half as Mifflinburg (12-7 overall) outscored Montoursville (7-12) 38-16 in the second and third quarters to take command of the game.
“What a night by Ethan Bomgardner! He was so dominant down low tonight with a career high 34. We also were aggressive getting downhill getting to the free throw line 36 times,” said Mifflinburg coach Ian Elliott. “We got into a flow offensively and for three quarters we were good defensively. Credit to Montoursville for not quitting and putting up a fight in the fourth to make it interesting!
“I’m glad our guys never quit as well and stayed composed. It’s nice to get some momentum headed into Friday,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Mifflinburg,which also got 12 points from Tyler Reigel and 10 from Jackson Griffith, next hosts Danville at 7:30 p.m. Friday
Mifflinburg 72, Montoursville 66
At Mifflinburg
Montoursville 12 7 9 38 – 66
Mifflinburg 3 22 16 31 – 72
Montoursville (7-12) 66
Eberhart 6 0-1 13; Ranck 8 3-3 25; Tran 2 0-1 4; Mussina 1 0-0 2; Cott 3 0-1 6; Ulmer 3 0-0 8; Menne 1 0-0 2; Fry 1 0-1 2; Snyder 1 1-2 4. Totals: 26 4-9 66.
3-point goals: Ranck 6, Ulmer 2, Snyder, Eberhart.
Mifflinburg (12-7) 72
Tyler Reigel 3 3-5 12; Chad Martin 0 0-0 0; Zack Wertman 0 3-6 3; Ethan Bomgardner 12 10-10 34; Jackson Griffith 2 5-6 10; Carter Breed 0 3-4 3; Reader 1 0-0 2; Aaron Bolick 3 2-4 8. Totals: 21 26-35 72.
3-point goals: Reigel 3, Griffith.
Lewisburg 59, Midd-West 30MIDDLEBURG – There was no let-down for the Green Dragons following their overtime win on Monday as they cruised to the Heartland-II victory over the Mustangs.
Once again, Cam Michaels and Neyshawn Mabry led the way for Lewisburg (12-6 overall) on the offensive end. Michaels tallied 15 points and Maby had 11 one day after they led the Dragons to a 73-68 overtime win over Southern Columbia.
Lewisburg, which has now won seven games in a row, next plays at Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Lewisburg 59, Midd-West 30
At Midd-West
Lewisburg 17 10 19 12 – 59
Midd-West 11 3 10 6 – 30
Lewisburg (12-6) 59
Cam Michaels 6 2-2 15; Noah Pawling 1 0-2 3; Henry Harrison 2 0-0 6; Wade Young 2 1-2 6; Neyshawn Mabry 5 1-2 11; Charlie Landis 3 3-4 9; Dylan Dershem 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 1-3 1; Tsogtoo Batbaatar 1 0-0 2; Will Barrick 0 0-0 0; Derek Asche 1 0-0 2; Alex Gilmore 0 0-0 0; Quin Michaels 1 2-3 4. Totals: 22 9-17 59.
3-point goals: Harrison 2, C. Michaels, Pawling, Young.
Midd-West (3-15) 30
D’zani Coley 0 0-0 0; Connor Stoltzfus 0 0-0 0; Easton Erb 3 1-2 8; Garrett Leitzel 3 0-0 8; Trevor Sheaffer 2 0-0 6; Mason Noll 0 0-0 0; Noah Romig 3 0-0 6; Nash Grover 0 0-0 0; Dylan Miller 0 0-0 0; Xavier Fuller 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-2 30.
3-point goals: Leitzel 2, Sheaffer 2, Erb.
Girls basketball Meadowbrook Chr. 34, Belleville Mennonite 21MILTON — The Lady Lions just keep on rolling as they won their 15th straight game by taking the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association matchup.
Kailey Devlin scored 13 points to lead Meadowbrook (16-1 overall), which next hosts Juniata Christian at 6 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 34, Belleville Mennonite 21
At Meadowbrook Christian School
Belleville 11 0 7 3 — 21
Meadowbrook 6 9 8 11 — 34
Belleville 21
N. Yoder 1 0-0 3; S. Yoder 4 1-1 10; K. Renno 3 0-0 8; C. Weaver 0 0-0 0; M. Stoltzfus 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1-1 21.
3-point goals: Renno 2, N. Yoder, S. Yoder.
Meadowbrook (16-1) 34
Alyssa Canelo 3 0-0 6; Kailey Devlin 4 4-8 13; Emma George 1 0-0 2; Madalyn Fasnacht 2 0-0 5; Audrey Millett 1 0-0 2; Alayna Smith 3 0-0 6. Totals: 13 4-8 34.
3-point goals: Devlin, Fasnacht.
