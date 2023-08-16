FREDERICK, Md. — The Williamsport Crosscutters gave up five or more runs in three separate innings as they lost to the Frederick Keys, 26-6, on Tuesday night.
The Cutters offense had four players have multi-hit games, including center fielder Brayland Skinner who extended his hit streak to 17 games. That streak currently leads the MLB Draft League.
Jalen Greer recorded his first home run of the season after entering the game in the fourth inning. Will Fuenning reached base four times with a double, two walks, and a hit by pitch.
Cutters starter John Mikolaicyk (0-5) gave up eight runs on eight hits, taking his fifth loss of the season after three and two thirds inning of work. Enrico Peele gave up four runs on no hits and four walks in his two thirds of an inning.
James Reilly got through a third of an inning where he gave up nine runs, six earned, along with six hits and three walks. Noah Robinson looked good in his inning and third where he only allowed two hits. EJ Taylor made his first pitching appearance of the year where he went two innings and gave up five runs on seven hits.
Williamsport (13-17 second half) continues its series against the Keys at 7 p.m. tonight.
