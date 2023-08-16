FREDERICK, Md. — The Williamsport Crosscutters gave up five or more runs in three separate innings as they lost to the Frederick Keys, 26-6, on Tuesday night.

The Cutters offense had four players have multi-hit games, including center fielder Brayland Skinner who extended his hit streak to 17 games. That streak currently leads the MLB Draft League.

