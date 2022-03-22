LEWISBURG — A year ago, the boys tennis teams from Lewisburg and Milton both qualified for the postseason.
This season, the path to the District 4 playoffs will a lot be more difficult for the Green Dragons and the Black Panthers as each squad suffered huge graduation losses.
But for the area’s third team – Mifflinburg – the Wildcats return the players they need to make a postseason run themselves as the 2022 Heartland Athletic Conference campaign has already gotten underway.
“I am very excited to see what the boys can do. We have six returning players in our varsity lineup, and having a year of varsity experience under their belt will help them out this year,” said Mifflinburg coach Matt Wells.
“We have a positive outlook and are hoping to reach our goal of qualifying for team districts.”
All six returning starters for the Wildcats are seniors, and that experience should go a long way in the team’s success this season according to Wells.
“We have mostly seniors on varsity. They have been working hard to reach their team goal since this is their last chance,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “With such a senior-heavy team, we have a lot of players stepping up to help out where they can.”
Lewisburg lost five players from last year’s team that went 15-4 and advanced to the District 4 Class 2A team quarterfinals.
“After losing five starting seniors (including District 4 singles champ Evan Cecchini), we take a huge hit,” said Lewisburg coach Sam Harer. “We have a very young team, but I feel that some of these younger players can step up to the plate to fill the roles as starters.
“The goal for this year is to try to make team districts,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Leading the way for the Green Dragons are returning starters — sophomore Eddie Monaco and senior Matt Rawson — along with a host of underclassmen that includes sophomore Sar Vishwakarma and freshman Will Cecchini.
“They all have been working hard in the offseason and at practice,” said Harer of his players. “I feel that most teams will be in a rebuilding year after losing many seniors like we did.”
Milton will also be in the same boat as Lewisburg after making team districts a year ago.
The Black Panthers lost three seniors, plus several more players who decided not to come out for the team this season for first-year head coach Andrew McNeal, himself a former player for Milton.
“The team is excited for this season. They’ve been practicing very hard and have shown a lot of dedication. They also are enjoying all the drills we go through and are eager to improve,” said McNeal, who wore the orange and black from 2015-18 and was a No. 1 singles player his final two seasons.
“I’m excited to get started as well. I see a lot of potential and look forward to developing the players games. They all have different styles.”
However, Milton will only have six players on the team, so each match will be a challenge for the Black Panthers.
“Winning is great, but it’s most rewarding to see players grow their game and be excited to play. I’ve seen a lot of improvements in just these first two weeks with the team,” said McNeal.
“Teamwork will be key to our success this year. I don’t know what combinations and positions everyone will end up in but getting everyone to the right spot will get us to the best levels of performance.”
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Samuel Harer, 5th season.
Assistant coach: Edward Monaco Sr.
Last year’s record: 15-4; District 4 Class 2A quarterfinalist.
Key graduation losses: Evan Cecchini, Zach Higgins, Henry Schumacher, Chen Chen Gu, Julian Alabackoff.
Returning starters: Matt Rawson, sr.; Eddie Monaco, so.
Remaining roster: Evan Hopkinson, sr.; Andrew Nicholls, sr.; Erich Stiner, sr.; Ryan Shabahang, sr.; Greyson Azeredo, jr.; Christian Gaul, jr.; Gavin Marino, jr.; Dan Ren, jr.; Naafay Baiwa, so.; Ryan Chen, so.; Kieran Davis, so.; Aiden Marchioni, sr.; Grant Rowe, so.; Sar Vishwakarma, so.; Will Cecchini, fr.; Alexey Rosenberg, fr.
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Matt Wells, 2nd season.
Assistant coach: Dana Godshall.
Last year’s record: 5-9.
Key graduation losses: Braden Dietrich.
Returning starters: Gabe Greb, sr.; Ethan Dreese, sr; Kellen Beck, sr.; Aaron Hackenburg, sr.; Adam Snayberger, sr.; Daytona Walter, sr.
Remaining roster: Dima Borisov, sr.; Ben Hornig, sr.; Jamison Greiner, sr.; Matthew Blake, jr.; Beck Dick, jr.; Joey Nunemaker, so.; Jacob Post, so.; Kaleb Sauers, so.; Moses Knepp, so.; Andrew Blake, fr.
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Andrew McNeal, 1st season.
Assistant coaches: Joanna Johnson, Lauren Finnerty (volunteer).
Last year’s record: NA; District 4 Class 2A quarterfinalist.
Key graduation losses: Jamir Wilt, Camden Scoggins, Jose Oyola.
Returning starters: Luke Embeck, sr.; Jaydon Cottage, sr.; Gavin Russell, jr.; Trace Witter, jr.; Tyler Geiswite; Noah Heimbach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.