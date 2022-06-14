ALMEDIA — Winning in the state playoffs really shouldn’t be this easy.
But after Lewisburg’s second double-digit victory in the past three games, the Green Dragons are now one win away from a state championship.
Lewisburg pounded out 15 hits against District 11 champ Palmerton, most of which came in a pivotal third inning and a high-scoring seventh, to rout the Blue Bombers 12-1 in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal game Monday at Central Columbia High School.
“Oh, my goodness, to see these ladies from where they started (in Little League), back when none of them could catch and they had little Mickey Mouse mitts, and now to come up and we’re playing for a state championship. I’m just so happy and proud of them. Every one of them,” said Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner.
The win for Lewisburg (19-3) is its 11th in a row, and the Green Dragons will go for their 12th consecutive and final win of the season against District 7 champ Avonworth, which beat Bald Eagle Area 9-2 in the other semifinal.
The championship game is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Nittany Lion Softball Park’s Beard Field.
Erin Field, who batted 4-for-5 to lead Lewisburg at the plate Monday, can speak for all of her teammates in regard to how excited they are to be reaching the program’s first state final.
“I’m just super excited. I’m thrilled to be able to play for a state championship,” said Field. “I don’t know, I can’t describe (the feeling). I’m just really excited.”
Lewisburg jumped on Palmerton (17-10) from the get-go with two runs in the first inning (with help from a Field RBI double), but a four-run third gave the Green Dragons a 6-0 lead and early control of the game.
With the bases loaded following singles by Field and Sydney Bolinsky, and a walk by Alexis Walter, Gracie Murphy plated the first run in the inning on a fielder’s choice, and then an error on a ball hit by Ryan Brouse allowed Bolinsky and Walter to score.
Murphy later scored on a Kimmy Shannon sacrifice fly to center to give Lewisburg a 6-0 lead.
“That’s a credit to the girls; they never give up and they never stop pushing. They keep trying to fire on all cylinders,” said coach Wagner.
Palmerton pitcher Carly Gaffney quieted Lewisburg’s bats over the next three innings, but when the Blue Bombers tried to get back into the game the Green Dragons stepped up their defense.
Lewisburg did allow an RBI double from Madison Green in the fourth that got Palmerton on the board. The District 4 champs however left three more runners on base to get out of the inning and prevent further damage.
And in the sixth, Ryan Brouse took an extra base hit away from the Blue Bombers on a fabulous running catch in center that helped prevent another potential rally.
It was a little bit of redemption for Brouse, who misplayed Green’s hit that led to Palmerton’s only run.
“I’m always telling myself in the outfield if the ball is hit to me, I’m going to do my absolute best to catch it,” said Brouse. “I don’t want anything to get past me. After the error I made in the inning before, I wanted to make sure nothing got past me.
“I saw the ball and just I told myself I was going to get it, and I did,” Brouse added.
“That was a huge catch. If she doesn’t catch that they might even score a run, if not they definitely have runners on second and third and that basically stopped the inning,” said coach Wagner. “Plus it gave Kimmy a little more oomph to finish the inning, because she was getting tired.”
The Green Dragons’ offense woke back up in the seventh when Shannon, the game’s winning pitcher, keyed the inning with a two-run double. Walter and Brouse added RBI doubles and Whitney Berge added an RBI single to fuel the final inning.
“I think my bat has been a little quiet lately and I’ve been getting some unlucky hits, but it happens,” said Shannon, who pitched 6.1 innings before giving way to Walter. “But to be able to get that hit felt really good. Being able to break through that little bit of a slump I had (felt good), and to score some runs was a bonus.”
Shannon struck out three, walked two and kept Palmerton off-balance when Lewisburg’s offense wasn’t scoring.
“We hit a little lull there in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings where we just weren’t hitting the ball solid. (Palmerton pitcher) Carly Gaffney started mixing up her pitches,” said coach Wagner. “Gaffney actually started being a better pitcher in the fourth, fifth and sixth, and then we got on her again in the seventh after we saw her change-up and other pitches.
“The girls take a 100 ground balls a night and the outfielders catch 100 fly balls a night, and we tell Kimmy that we know she’s a power pitcher and she can strike girls out, but it’s okay for (the opposing team) to hit the ball, too,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “The team has Kimmy’s back, and Kimmy threw some pitches Palmerton could put in play and she depended on her defense, and they came through as usual.”
PIAA Class 3A Semifinal
at Central Columbia High School
Lewisburg 12, Palmerton 1
Lewisburg 204 000 6 — 12-15-0
Palmerton 000 100 0 — 1-6-1
Kimmy Shannon, Alexis Walter (7) and Sydney Bolinsky. Carly Gaffney and Kelsey Balliet.
WP: Shannon. LP: Gaffney.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, 2-for-5, run scored; Erin Field, 4-for-5, double, 2 runs, RBI; Rylee Dyroff, RBI; Bolinsky, 3-for-4, walk, 2 runs; Walter, 1-for-3, double, walk, 2 RBI, run; Mattison Lytle, run; Gracie Murphy, walk, RBI, run; Ryan Brouse, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBI, run; Shannon, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, 3 RBI; Whitney Berge, 1-for-2, RBI, run.
Top Palmerton hitters: Sydney Frantz, 2-for-3, triple, walk; M. Moyer, walk; Megan Matsko, 2-for-3, run; Madison Green, 1-for-3, double, RBI; Alyssa Silliman, 1-for-3.
