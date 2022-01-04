National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA x-Buffalo 10 6 0 .625 456 279 x-New England 10 6 0 .625 438 270 e-Miami 8 8 0 .500 308 349 e-N.Y. Jets 4 12 0 .250 300 477
W L T Pct PF PA y-Tennessee 11 5 0 .688 391 329 Indianapolis 9 7 0 .563 440 339 e-Houston 4 12 0 .250 255 424 e-Jacksonville 2 14 0 .125 227 446
W L T Pct PF PA y-Cincinnati 10 6 0 .625 444 355 Pittsburgh 8 7 1 .531 327 385 Baltimore 8 8 0 .500 374 376 e-Cleveland 7 9 0 .438 328 355
W L T Pct PF PA y-Kansas City 11 5 0 .688 452 340 L.A. Chargers 9 7 0 .563 442 424 Las Vegas 9 7 0 .563 339 407 e-Denver 7 9 0 .438 311 294
W L T Pct PF PA y-Dallas 11 5 0 .688 479 332 x-Philadelphia 9 7 0 .563 418 334 e-Washington 6 10 0 .375 313 427 e-N.Y. Giants 4 12 0 .250 251 394
W L T Pct PF PA y-Tampa Bay 12 4 0 .750 470 336 New Orleans 8 8 0 .500 334 315 e-Atlanta 7 9 0 .438 293 429 e-Carolina 5 11 0 .313 287 363
W L T Pct PF PA *-Green Bay 13 3 0 .813 420 334 e-Minnesota 7 9 0 .438 394 409 e-Chicago 6 10 0 .375 294 376 e-Detroit 2 13 1 .156 288 437
W L T Pct PF PA x-L.A. Rams 12 4 0 .750 436 345 x-Arizona 11 5 0 .688 419 328 San Francisco 9 7 0 .563 400 341 e-Seattle 6 10 0 .375 357 336 e-Eliminated from playoffs x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division *-clinched home-field advantage
Pittsburgh 26, Cleveland 14
Kansas City at Denver, 4:30 p.m. Dallas at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Chicago at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Detroit, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Pittsburgh at Baltimore, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Houston, 1 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 4:25 p.m. New England at Miami, 4:25 p.m. New Orleans at Atlanta, 4:25 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:25 p.m. Seattle at Arizona, 4:25 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Las Vegas, 8:20 p.m.
National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 23 12 .657 — Philadelphia 20 16 .556 3½ Boston 18 19 .486 6 Toronto 16 17 .485 6 New York 17 20 .459 7
W L Pct GB Miami 23 15 .605 — Washington 19 18 .514 3½ Charlotte 19 19 .500 4 Atlanta 16 20 .444 6 Orlando 7 31 .184 16
W L Pct GB Chicago 25 10 .714 — Milwaukee 25 14 .641 2 Cleveland 21 16 .568 5 Indiana 14 23 .378 12 Detroit 7 28 .200 18
W L Pct GB Memphis 24 14 .632 — Dallas 19 18 .514 4½ San Antonio 14 21 .400 8½ New Orleans 13 24 .351 10½ Houston 10 28 .263 14
W L Pct GB Utah 27 10 .730 — Denver 18 17 .514 8 Minnesota 17 20 .459 10 Portland 14 22 .389 12½ Oklahoma City 13 23 .361 13½
W L Pct GB Golden State 29 7 .806 — Phoenix 28 8 .778 1 L.A. Clippers 19 19 .500 11 L.A. Lakers 19 19 .500 11 Sacramento 16 22 .421 14
Philadelphia 133, Houston 113 Washington 124, Charlotte 121 Memphis 118, Brooklyn 104 Detroit 115, Milwaukee 106 Chicago 102, Orlando 98 Utah 115, New Orleans 104 Dallas 103, Denver 89 Golden State 115, Miami 108 Portland 136, Atlanta 131 Minnesota 122, L.A. Clippers 104
Memphis at Cleveland, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Toronto, 7 p.m. Indiana at New York, 7:30 p.m. Phoenix at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Detroit at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Houston at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Orlando, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Indiana, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Dallas, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Toronto at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Sacramento, 10 p.m. Miami at Portland, 10 p.m. Utah at Denver, 10 p.m.
Boston at New York, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Tampa Bay 34 21 8 5 47 109 101 Florida 32 21 7 4 46 122 95 Toronto 31 21 8 2 44 104 76 Boston 28 16 10 2 34 80 73 Detroit 33 15 15 3 33 90 112 Buffalo 33 10 17 6 26 89 116 Ottawa 29 9 18 2 20 79 107 Montreal 34 7 23 4 18 73 123
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 34 22 8 4 48 101 85 Washington 34 20 6 8 48 119 89 Carolina 31 23 7 1 47 106 66 Pittsburgh 31 18 8 5 41 99 81 Philadelphia 32 13 13 6 32 85 106 Columbus 30 15 14 1 31 99 105 New Jersey 33 13 15 5 31 96 116 N.Y. Islanders 28 10 12 6 26 64 80
GP W L OT Pts GF GA St. Louis 33 19 9 5 43 116 91 Nashville 33 20 11 2 42 101 89 Minnesota 31 19 10 2 40 116 98 Colorado 28 18 8 2 38 119 93 Winnipeg 31 15 11 5 35 95 91 Dallas 29 15 12 2 32 82 85 Chicago 32 11 17 4 26 74 108 Arizona 30 6 21 3 15 63 117
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 35 22 12 1 45 127 107 Anaheim 35 17 11 7 41 107 98 Calgary 30 17 7 6 40 98 67 Edmonton 33 18 13 2 38 111 107 Los Angeles 33 16 12 5 37 91 89 San Jose 33 17 15 1 35 94 102 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 89 95 Seattle 33 10 19 4 24 92 122 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 4, Edmonton 1 Carolina at Toronto, ppd Minnesota at Ottawa, ppd
Calgary at Florida, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Boston, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Columbus, 7 p.m. Washington at Montreal, ppd San Jose at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Colorado at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Arizona, 9 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, ppd Nashville at Vegas, 10 p.m. Philadelphia at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Edmonton at Toronto, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Vancouver, ppd
Calgary at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Columbus at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Boston, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. San Jose at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, ppd Florida at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Chicago at Arizona, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado, 9 p.m. Detroit at Anaheim, 10 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m. Ottawa at Seattle, ppd Nashville at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m. College football Bowl glance
Saturday, Jan. 1Outback BowlTampa, Fla.
No. 22 Arkansas 24, Penn St. 10
No. 25 Kentucky 20, No. 17 Iowa 17
Fiesta BowlGlendale, Ariz.
No. 9 Oklahoma St. 37, No. 5 Notre Dame 35
Rose BowlPasadena, Calif.
No. 7 Ohio St. 48, No. 10 Utah 45
No. 6 Baylor 21, No. 8 Mississippi 7
Tuesday, Jan. 4Texas BowlHouston
LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas St. (7-5), 9 p.m. (ESPN)
Monday, Jan. 10College Football ChampionshipIndianapolis
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 3 Georgia, 8 p.m. (ESPN)
Men’s college basketball
EAST Bowdoin 81, Saint Joseph’s (Maine) 70 Case Western 102, Hilbert 80 Delaware Valley 81, Cairn 73 Drexel 65, Towson 61 Hamilton 76, Geneseo 65 Neumann 90, Penn St.-Brandywine 67 Oswego St. 74, St. Lawrence 60 SUNY-IT 73, Utica 58 W. Connecticut 75, Castleton 47 Wesleyan (Conn.) 94, Amherst 85, 3OT West Liberty 108, Bowie St. 85 SOUTH Alabama St. 84, MVSU 75 Bethune-Cookman 66, Florida A&M 59 Cedarville 72, Kentucky Wesleyan 65 Ohio Dominican 56, Trevecca Nazarene 51 Savannah St. 75, Spring Hill 70 Southern U. 63, Texas Southern 50 MIDWEST Cent. Oklahoma 87, Newman 66 Cornell (Iowa) 74, Simpson 69, OT Iowa 80, Maryland 75 McPherson 84, Manhattan Christian Thunder 71 NW Missouri St. 74, Pittsburg St. 64 Wisconsin 74, Purdue 69 Wittenberg 77, Oberlin 75 SOUTHWEST Alabama A&M 70, Ark.-Pine Bluff 50 E. Texas Baptist 80, Belhaven 65 Houston Baptist 94, Ecclesia 63 Mary Hardin-Baylor 111, Concordia-Austin 101 Northeastern St. 97, Neb.-Kearney 90, 2OT Rogers St. 58, Fort Hays St. 51 Sam Houston St. 86, Texas Rio Grande Valley 78 UTSA 101, Dallas Christian 48 FAR WEST Arizona 95, Washington 79 Occidental 96, West Coast Baptist 60
Women’s college basketball
SOUTH Alabama St. 2, MVSU 0 FIU 93, Ave Maria 53 Florida A&M 70, Bethune-Cookman 68 Prairie View 65, Grambling St. 57 Southern U. 70, Texas Southern 60 SOUTHWEST Alabama A&M 58, Ark.-Pine Bluff 48 FAR WEST Nevada 65, Utah St. 54 New Mexico 71, UNLV 68 San Diego St. 73, Colorado St. 63
Transactions
BASEBALL Minor League Baseball Frontier League FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed C Ronnie Allen Jr. to a contract extension. JOLIET SLAMMERS — Signed C Kyle Kaufman. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed C Karl Ellison to a contract extension. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Traded G Denzel Valentine to New York Knicks in exchange for G Rajon Rondo. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed G Quinndary Weatherspoon to a two-way contract. MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed C Luke Kornet to a 10-day contract. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed CB Bashaud Breeland to the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Activated C Sam Tecklenburg and DL Darryl Johnson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. CHICAGO BEARS — Activated TE Jesper Horsted and LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed LB Jordan Evans on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated CB Darius Phillips and WR Auden Tate from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to injured reserve. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Promoted S Adrian Colbert and G Hjalte Froholdt from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed TE Miller Forristall on the practice squad injured reserve. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed K Brandon McManus and P Sam Martin on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Promoted DL Jonathan Harris and WR Seth Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Released OLB Carlo Kemp and DL Deyon Sizer from the practice squad. DETROIT LIONS — Placed OL Penei Sewell, OL Taylor Decker and LB Austin Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed RB Rodney Smith on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DL Michael Brockers, WR Josh Reynolds, OL Halapoulivaati Vaitai and TE Brock Wright from the reserve/COVID-19 list. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Activated OLB Chauncey Rivers from the reserve/COVID-19 list and returned to injured reserve. Placed T Dennis Kelly and S Darnell Savage on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed WR David Moore on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Elliott Fry from the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Placed DB Justin Reid on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DB Grayland Arnold and DB Jonathan Owens on injured reserve. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Activated LB Malik Jefferson from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated QB James Morgan and TE Eli Wolf from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LS Kyle Nelson from the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released OL D.J. Fluker and DE Hercules Mata’afa from the practice squad. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated OT Mike Remmers from the reserve/COVID-19 list. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Activated LBs Will Compton and Patrick Onwuasor from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released OLs Nico Falah and Brett Heggie from the practice squad. Activated Gs Lester Cotton and Jeremiah Poutasi from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated LB Kenneth Murray and DL Andrew Brown from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released LS Beau Brinkley from the practice squad. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated RB Raymond Calais from the reserve/COVID-19 list. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated DT John Jenkins and WR Preston Williams from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated C Spencer Pulley and G Durval Queiroz from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed S Camryn Bynum, G Ezra Cleveland, Ts Christian Darrisaw, Brian O’Neill and LB Eric Kendricks on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Patrick Jones II from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB Kyle Sloter. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Placed DB Myles Bryant on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Will Sherman on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Activated K Wil Lutz and OT Landon Young from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed DL Jalen Dalton on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK JETS — Claimed OT Greg Senat off waivers from Indianapolis. Placed DL Kyle Phillips on the reserve/COVID-19 list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Placed LBs Genard Avery, Alex Singleton, DT Fletcher Cox, Ss Marcus Epps, Rodney McLeod, TEs Dallas Goedert, Jack Stoll, G Nate Herbig, RBs Jordan Howard, Boston Scott, C Jason Kelce and CB Avonte Maddox on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated CB Andre Chachere from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released K Matt McCrane from the practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Promoted OL Rashaad Coward and RB Trey Edmunds from the practice squad to the active roster. Signed K Sam Sloman to the practice squad. Placed WR Damion Willis on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed RB Raheem Mostert, CBs Dontae Johnson and K’Waun Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. TENNESSEE TITANS — Activated LB Jayon Brown, WR Julio Jones and OL Kendall Lamm from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed TE MyCole Pruitt on injured reserve. Placed OT Paul Adams on the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DB Briean Boddy-Calhoun from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated RT Sam Cosmi and CB Darryl Roberts from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Signed LB De’Jon Harris to the active roster. Activated C/G Beau Benzschawel and T David Steinmetz from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. HOCKEY National Hockey League BUFFALO SABRES — Placed F Kyle Okposo and D Casey Fitzgerald on injured reserve/COVID-19 protocol. CAROLINA HURRICANES — Reassigned RW Stefan Noesen, D Jalen Chatfield and G Alex Lyon to Chicago (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Recalled LW Mikhail Maltsev and G Hunter Miska from Colorado (AHL) to the taxi squad. DALLAS STARS — Reassigned F Riley Tufte from Texas (AHL) to the taxi squad. DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned G Kaden Fulcher from Grand Rapids (AHL) to Toledo (ECHL). FLORIDA PANTHERS — Placed RW Sam Reichart and LW Mason Marchment on COVID-19 protocol. DALLAS STARS — Named Steve Greeley director of hockey strategy/scouting and development. MINNESOTA WILD — Recalled G Andrew Hammond from Iowa (AHL) to the taxi squad. Reassigned D Calen Addison to the taxi squad. NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Matt Tennyson from Milwaukee (AHL) to the taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled D Michael Del Zotto from Belleville (AHL). Designated RW Scott Sabourin to the taxi squad. Placed D Thomas Chabot, LW Zach Sanford and C Chris Tierney on injured reserve/COVID-19 protocol. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned D Pierre-Olivier Joseph to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Returned G Charlie Lindgren, LW Alexey Toropchenko and D Calle Rosen to Springfield (AHL) from the taxi squad. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned F Alex Barre-Boulet and G Maxime Lagace to Syracuse (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Returned D Teemu Kivihalme to Toronto (AHL) from the taxi squad. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Returned G Spencer Martin and D Ashton Sautner to Abbotsford (AHL). American Hockey League ABBOTSFORD CANUCKS — Loaned LW Ethan Keppen to Flint (OHL). BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Acquired D Chris Martenet. CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Acquired D Bobby Russell. Recalled F Max Zimmer from Greenville (ECHL). CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled G Jet Greaves from Kalamazoo (ECHL). LEHIGH VALLEY PHANTOMS — Loaned D Garrett McFadden to Reading (ECHL). MANITOBA MOOSE — Signed G Jeremy Link to an amateur try-out contract (ATO). ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Released G Hayden Hawkey from a professional try-out contract (PTO). SPRINGFIELD THUNDERBIRDS — Released RW Mathew Santos and G Brian Wilson from professional try-out contracts (PTO). SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Returned G Jimmy Poreda to Worcester (ECHL). TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Signed F Stephen Bayliss. Signed Fs Max Coatta, Logan Nelson, Ds Matt Foley and Quinn Wichers to professional try-out contracts (PTO). UTICA COMETS — Recalled Fs Patrick Grasso, Jordan Kaplan, RW Tyler Irvine and LW Samuel Laberge to Adirondack (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Colin Long from reserve. ALLEN AMERICANS — Loaned D Nolan Kneen to Charlotte (AHL). CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Signed F Cody Caron. Activated F Scott Kirton from reserve. Traded D Kyle Tacker to Adirondack. Traded F Jimmy Lodge to Idaho. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Nolan Sheeran and D Caleb Cameron. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Mark Hartig as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). IDAHO STEELHEADS — Suspended F Jeremy Yablonski. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released F Alex Renaud. Placed F Cole Markison on reserve. Loaned F Craig Martin to Charlotte (AHL). MAINE MARINERS — Released G Stephen Mundinger. Activated G Callum Booth, D Andrew Peski, Fs Nick Master and Cameron Askew from the commissioner’s exempt list. Placed D Nate Kallen on the commissioner’s exempt list. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Released F Nathan Ouellet. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Paul Meyer and F Cody Milan from the commissioner’s exempt list. READING ROYALS — Suspended D Mike Crocock. Released G Joe Young as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Matt Madore as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). TULSA OILERS — Released G Dave Desander as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). UTAH GRIZZLIES — Released G Brady DeVries as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Traded G Hayden Stewart to Rapid City. WHEELING NAILERS — Released G Matt Calas as an emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). Placed D Josh Victor on the commissioner’s exempt list. WORCESTER RAILERS — Released Fs Austin Block, Bobby Butler and G Jason Pwloski. Signed D Matthew Sredl. Activated F Jaycob Hayhurst from the commissioner’s exempt list. SOCCER Major League Soccer AUSTIN FC — Re-signed M Alex Ring to a two-year contract. CHICAGO FIRE — Acquired C Rafael Czichos in a transfer agreement with Cologne (Bundesliga) through 2024, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC). FC DALLAS — Released F Ricardo Pepi in a transfer agreement to FC Augsburg (Bundesliga). HOUSTON DYNAMO FC — Named Paulo Nagamura as head coach and Asher Mendelsohn as technical director. LOS ANGELES FC — Named Steve Cherundolo head coach.
