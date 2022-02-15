WILLIAMSPORT – Junior center Dyson Harward picked up his third career MAC Freedom Player of the Week award after averaging 18.0 points and 13.0 rebounds during a two-game week for the Lycoming College men’s basketball team, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday.
Harward ran his current stretch to a career-best five straight double-doubles while leading the Warriors during a 1-1 week. He posted 14 points, 11 rebounds, four blocks and two steals in a 70-56 win over Wilkes before he posted 22 points, 15 rebounds and three blocks against Arcadia.
Harward is 16th in Division III with 14 double-doubles this year and he is 21st in the country with 11.5 rebounds per game. The junior is 19th in the country with 8.27 rebounds per game and 46th in the country with 1.77 blocked shots per game. He leads the MAC Freedom in all those categories.
The 14 double-doubles are two shy of the school’s record from the past 30 seasons, as Matt Stackhouse recorded 16 in 2002-03. His 253 rebounds this year is 16th in program history and he is the first Warrior to post 250 in a season since Stackhouse recorded 271 in 2002-03.
In 58 career games, Harward has record 750 points (12.9 per game) and 526 rebounds (9.1 per game, tied for seventh in program history). He also moved past Kevin Anthony (2010-14, 112) for third in program history in blocked shots with his seven the past week, leaving him with 115 in his career.
The 2020 MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year, Harward was named the league’s defensive player of the week four times in 2019-20. He was named the MAC Freedom Player of the Week the first time on March 15, 2021, when he averaged 16.0 points during a weekend series with DeSales and added his second weekly award by posting 16 points and 17 rebounds against FDU-Florham on Dec. 13.
The Warriors close out their regular-season home slate today when they host Misericordia at 8 p.m. to cap a MAC Freedom doubleheader.
Bucknell’s McHale, Kohlbrenner earn Patriot League Women’s lacrosse honors
LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior attacker Laurel McHale and sophomore midfielder Tatumn Kohlbrenner earned Patriot League women’s lacrosse weekly awards on Monday after big offensive performances in the team’s season debut against Canisius.
McHale set career highs with four goals and six points in Bucknell’s 14-12 loss, and she was named Patriot League Attacker of the Week. McHale, who led the Bison with 18 points during the abbreviated 2021 season, scored her four goals on six shot attempts, and she assisted on two others.
Kohlbrenner was named Patriot League Midfielder of the Week after posting four goals and an assist for five points against the Golden Griffins. Kohlbrenner was a perfect 3-for-3 on free-position attempts, and she doubled her 2021 goal output in the first game of the season.
Bucknell was locked up in a tight game with Canisius until the Golden Griffins gained some separation with a 5-1 run to start the fourth quarter. The Bison are back in action on Saturday at Binghamton at 3 p.m.
Brown earns sixth MAC Swimmer of the Week award
WILLIAMSPORT – An electric performance that included a MAC record and a NCAA ‘B’ cut during the 2022 Middle Atlantic Conference Swimming Championships has helped junior Katherine Brown earn her school-record sixth MAC Swimmer of the Week award of the season on Monday.
The David B. Eavenson Swimmer of the Year, Brown set school records in each of the individual events she swam in at the MAC Championships. She won two events. She set one MAC record. She also notched a NCAA ‘B’ cut and stands a solid chance at becoming the first Warrior woman to compete at the NCAA Championship in 38 years.
Brown started her time at the championships by breaking the school record in the 50-yard freestyle (24.56) to finish fourth on Thursday. She swam once on Friday, helping the 400-yard medley relay team finish ninth with a race-best 1:04.29 split. On Saturday, she dropped a 1:03.88 to win the 100-yard breaststroke by more than three seconds, Lycoming’s first MAC title since 2011.
She added one more title on Sunday, breaking her third school record while winning the 200-yard breaststroke in 2:23.03.
Brown joins Lindsay Hunsicker (2010) as Lycoming’s only MAC Swimmers of the Year.
Brown is the first Lycoming athlete to earn six player of the week awards in a season from the conference office. Brown’s previous awards came on Jan. 31, after breaking the 200-yard breaststroke record for the first time, on Jan. 24, for winning three individual events against Wilkes, on Dec. 13, for posting top times in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle against Penn State Altoona, on Nov. 22, for setting a school and Diamond City Invitational record in the 100-yard breaststroke and on Nov. 1, when she posted the MAC’s fastest times to that point in the 50- and 100-yard freestyles and the 100-yard breaststroke against Stevenson.
The Warriors will now wait to see if Brown will earn a bid to the NCAA Division III Championships. Selections will be announced on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at 10 a.m., ahead of the championships at the IU Natatorium, which run from March 16-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.