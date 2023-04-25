MIFFLINBURG — Earlier this season Lewisburg took it to Mifflinburg and handed the Wildcats their first loss.
On Monday, Mifflinburg turned the tables on its Union County rival as the Wildcats scored seven runs in the sixth inning to take a 12-5 Heartland-II victory.
Mifflinburg (8-3 overall) began its seventh-inning rally with two outs.
After Jarrett Miller walked and Andrew Diehl singled, Kaiden Kmett hit an RBI double to put the Wildcats back in front 6-5.
Troy Dressler followed with a two-run single before Kmett hit a three-run double in his second at-bat in the inning. Luke Rokavec ended the rally with an RBI single to bring home Kmett.
Kmett finished the game 2-for-2, with two doubles, four RBI and two runs scored, plus Dressler, Lucas Whittaker and Zach Wertman all getting two hits apiece in the win.
Landen Wagner batted 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored for Lewisburg (6-7).
Mifflinburg next plays at Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and Lewisburg plays at Danville also at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Mifflinburg 12, Lewisburg 5
At Mifflinburg
Lewisburg 101 003 0 – 5-7-2
Mifflinburg 002 127 x – 12-12-4
Max Mitchell, Cohen Hoover and Shea Girton. Lucas Kurtz, Luke Rokavec and Lucas Whittaker.
WP: Kurtz. LP: Mitchell.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Landen Wagner, 2-for-3, walk, run scored; Hoover, 1-for-3, walk, RBI; Michael Casale, 1-for-3, run; Logan Heyman, 1-for-3, walk; Girton, 1-for-4, RBI; Jack Blough, run; Ryan Metta-Rogan, walk, run; Derek Asche, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Andrew Diehl, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-3, RBI; Kaiden Kmett, 2-for-2, 2 doubles, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Troy Dressler, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Whittaker, 2-for-4, 3 runs; Zach Wertman, 2-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Kurtz, walk; Rokavec, 1-for-4, RBI; Jarrett Miller, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Tanner Zimmerman, 1-for-3, run.
Shamokin 7,
Milton 5 (9 innings)
MILTON — Hayden Karlovich hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to lead the Indians to the Heartland-I win over the Black Panthers.
Milton (2-7 overall) jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first behind an RBI double by Ethan Rhodes and an RBI single from Avery Reiff.
And after the Indians (2-11) went in front 4-3 in the second, the Black Panthers tied the game in the bottom of the second on an RBI single by Rhodes.
An inning later Milton took a 5-4 lead on a sacrifice fly to right by Monty Fisher.
Shamokin would tie the game with a run in the seventh before Karlovich did his magic in the ninth.
Rhodes led all hitters by going 4-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and a run scored.
Milton next plays at Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Shamokin 7, Milton 5
At Milton
Shamokin 040 000 102 – 7-8-1
Milton 311 000 000 – 5-11-3
Chase Knarr, Logan Shrawder and Aidan Keiser. Joey Hile, Carter Kurtz (5), Ty Neary (7) and Lincoln Waugh.
WP: Kurtz. LP: Shrawder.
Top Shamokin hitters: Malaki Peffer, 1-for-3, 2 walks, run scored; Hayden Karlovich, 2-for-4, HR (9th, 1 on), 3 RBI, run; Ayden Quade, 3-for-5, run; Waugh, run; Neary, walk, run; Korbin Kramer, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Hile, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, run.
Top Milton hitters: Quinn Keister, 1-for-4, walk, run scored; Ethan Rhodes, 4-for-4, 2 doubles, walk, 2 RBI, run; Keiser, 1-for-5; Luke Goodwin, RBI; Shrawder, 1-for-4, walk; Avery Reiff, 2-for-4, walk, RBI; Brayden Gower, walk; L. Tillson, walk; Monty Fisher, 2-for-3, RBI, run.
Softball
Muncy 7,
Warrior Run 0
MUNCY — The Defenders’ modest three-game winning streak came to an abrupt end when Nolah Moyer threw a complete-game no-hitter to lead the Indians to the nonleague win.
Behind Moyer, Muncy (10-1) broke the game wide open with a six-run fourth inning.
Warrior Run (7-6) next hosts Hughesville today at 4:30 p.m.
Muncy 7, Warrior Run 0
at Muncy
War. Run 000 000 0 – 0-0-4
Muncy 100 600 x – 7-6-0
Mackenzie Heyler and Lakesha Hauck. Nolah Moyer and Taylor Shannon.
WP: Moyer. LP: Heyler.
Top Muncy hitters: Casey Fry, 1-for-4, HR (1st, solo), 2 RBI; Shannon, 2-for-4, RBI; Alaina Brelsford, 2 RBI.
Boys Tennis
Bloomsburg 4,
Mifflinburg 1
BLOOMSBURG — Matthew Blake picked up a three-set win at No. 1 singles to highlight the Wildcats’ Heartland-II matchup against the Panthers, who went on for the hard-fought victory.
Blake defeated Jake Crane, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4, and in the other matches Mifflinburg (0-14) certainly made Bloomsburg work for the win.
Jacob Post nearly extended his No. 3 singles match into three sets, as did both doubles teams for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next plays at Danville at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Bloomsburg 4, Mifflinburg 1
at Bloomsburg
Singles
1. Matthew Blake (M) def. Jake Crane, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
2. Ben Burrell (B) def. Kaleb Sauers, 6-3, 6-3.
3. Jake Evans (B) def. Jacob Post, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Densley Similien-Marc Dobbins (B) def. Andrew Blake-Clay Groff, 7-6, 6-2.
2. Ryan Smith-Aiden Derr (B) def. Reese Conklin-Ryan Sauers, 7-5, 6-4.
Central Mountain 5,
Milton 0
MILL HALL — The Black Panthers fell in a tiebreaker at No. 2 singles and in three sets at No. 1 doubles, and the Wildcats took the Heartland-I matchup.
At No. 2 singles for Milton (1-12), Tyler Geiswite fell to Joe McCluskey, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 (super tiebreak), and at first doubles Trace Witter and Deven Shoemaker fell 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Milton next hosts Lewisburg at 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Central Mountain 5, Milton 0
at Central Mountain
Singles
1. Asher Talbot (CM) def. Hagan Hanselman-Reigel, 6-1, 6-1.
2. Joe McCluskey (CM) def. Tyler Geiswite, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 (super tiebreak).
3. Nate Brinker (CM) def. Keegan Gill, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
1. Joe Cami-Jackson Proctor (CM) def. Trace Witter-Deven Shoemaker, 4-6, 6-2, 6-4.
2. Nick Piegalui-Tim Brinker (CM) won by forfeit.
Girls lacrosse
Lewisburg 11,
Selinsgrove 8
SELINSGROVE — Ella Koontz scored five goals, including four in the second half to lead the Green Dragons to the Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference victory over the Seals.
The game was tied at 5-all at the half, but that was until Koontz scored four of the first five goals in the second half to give Lewisburg (7-3) a lead it never gave up.
Selinsgrove (5-6), however, out-shot Lewisburg 20-13 in the game but Green Dragons’ goalkeeper Izzy Wood made 10 saves to get the win.
Lewisburg next hosts Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Lewisburg 11, Selinsgrove 8
at Selinsgrove
Lewisburg 5 6 — 11
Selinsgrove 5 3 — 8
First half
Lew-Madison VanBuskirk, unassisted, 20:52.
Sel-Alyssa Latsha, unasssited, 19:44.
Sel-Abbey Gearhart, unassisted, 17:34.
Lew-Kam Hoyt, unassisted, 16:39.
Lew-Tori Vonderheid, unassisted, 14:57.
Lew-Ella Koontz, unassisted, 11:22.
Sel-Gearhart, assist Latsha, 9:14.
Sel-Ella McGlaughlin, unassisted, 8:37.
Lew-Callie Hoffman, unassisted, 3:26.
Sel-McGlaughlin, unassisted, :37.4.
Second half
Lew-Koontz, unassisted, 21:51.
Sel-Natalie Howell, assist Gearhart, 16:25.
Lew-Koontz, (FP), 13:42.
Lew-Koontz (FP), 11:40.
Lew-Koontz, assist VanBuskirk, 10:54.
Sel-Howell (FP), 6:32.
Lew-Vonderheid, unassisted, 5:06.
Sel-Howell, unassisted, 3:29.
Lew-Hoffman (FP), :00.2.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 20-13. Saves: Lewisburg, Izzy Wodd, 10; Selinsgrove, Lilyanna Strocko, 3.
