LEWISBURG – Brent Jackson and Dominic Lyles represented the Bucknell football team on the 2021 Academic All-Patriot League Team, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon.
By making the 16-member team, Jackson and Lyles became first-time Academic All-Patriot League honorees. Lyles previously made the 2021 Spring All-Patriot League Second Team as a wide receiver; this is Jackson's first Patriot League award of any kind.
Jackson was one of two Bison to start all 11 2021 games. A safety, he led Bucknell in tackles (77) and also registered 1.5 tackles for a loss, 0.5 sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. During the 2021 finale against Patriot League champion Holy Cross, he made his 100th career tackle; he will enter his senior campaign with 103.
Jackson posted at least six tackles in 10 of 11 games, topping out at 10 against Holy Cross; notably, he logged at least seven tackles eight times, including in seven-straight games between Sept. 18 and Nov. 6. A finance major in the rigorous Freeman College of Management, he was one of four Bison to serve as a game captain at least twice, doing so against Pennsylvania rivals Lafayette and Lehigh.
Lyles wrapped up his standout career with 1,149 yards and six touchdowns on 91 receptions. The senior captain will also graduate with a pair of school records. In the spring of 2021, he matched the school standard by catching 14 passes in a 6-0 shutout at Lehigh. This season, he hauled in touchdown passes of 31, 24 and 34 yards against Georgetown to tie the school record.
Despite missing Bucknell's first two games to illness, and final two games to injury, Lyles led the team in touchdown catches (3), ranked second in receiving yards (214) and was slotted tied for third in receptions (17). He paced the Bison in receiving yards in both 2019 (579) and the spring of 2021 (291); he went over 100 receiving yards in a single game three times in his career, doing so against Princeton in 2019 (108), Lehigh in the spring of 2021 (103) and against Georgetown in 2021 (110).
An international relations major, Lyles served as an intern investigator for the Public Defender Service for the District of Columbia and as an extern for the Anne Arundel County Public Law Library. He also volunteers at the Children's National Medical Center and for Green New Deal Lewisburg.
Lyles has been heavily involved in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion on Bucknell's campus and beyond. He is the co-founder of the Bison Athletes of Color Affinity Group, a member of the Minority Undergraduate Law Society and a Black Lives Matter Student-Athlete representative. In addition, as a SAAC representative for the football team, he is a member of the social responsibility branch, which advocates for more active involvement in diversity and inclusion on and around campus.
