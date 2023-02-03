College
WrestlingLock Haven 40, Bloomsburg 1Notes:
Lock Haven (4-6, 3-1 MAC) won nine bouts, including five by bonus points, as the Bald Eagles soared past longtime local-rival Bloomsburg (3-9, 0-4 MAC) in Mid-American Conference Thursday. The match marked the second of three straight duals at home in Thomas Fieldhouse. Last week (Thursday, Jan. 26), Lock Haven rolled by Rider in conference action and the Bald Eagles will be right back in action tomorrow (Friday, Feb. 3) when they host Navy. Leading the way for Lock Haven was, in part, Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg/Saint Joseph’s Academy), who had a pin as the Bald Eagles notched their eighth straight win over the Huskies. Stoltzfus kept the party going at 174 pounds and made quick work of Anthony DeRosa. The Bald Eagle’s sophomore worked his way into an early takedown and cranked DeRosa before showing him the lights at 2:37.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 37 15 .712 — Philadelphia 33 17 .660 3 Brooklyn 31 20 .608 5½ New York 28 25 .528 9½ Toronto 23 30 .434 14½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 29 24 .547 — Atlanta 26 26 .500 2½ Washington 24 26 .480 3½ Orlando 20 32 .385 8½ Charlotte 15 38 .283 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 35 17 .673 — Cleveland 32 22 .593 4 Chicago 24 27 .471 10½ Indiana 24 29 .453 11½ Detroit 13 39 .250 22
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 32 20 .615 — Dallas 28 25 .528 4½ New Orleans 26 27 .491 6½ San Antonio 14 38 .269 18 Houston 13 38 .255 18½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 36 16 .692 — Minnesota 28 26 .519 9 Utah 27 26 .509 9½ Portland 25 26 .490 10½ Oklahoma City 24 27 .471 11½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 29 21 .580 — L.A. Clippers 29 26 .527 2½ Phoenix 27 26 .509 3½ Golden State 26 26 .500 4 L.A. Lakers 25 28 .472 5½ ___
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia 105, Orlando 94 Portland 122, Memphis 112 Boston 139, Brooklyn 96 Sacramento 119, San Antonio 109 Houston 112, Oklahoma City 106 Minnesota 119, Golden State 114, OT Utah 131, Toronto 128 Atlanta 132, Phoenix 100 Washington at Detroit, ppd
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers 112, Indiana 111 New York 106, Miami 104 Cleveland 128, Memphis 113 Chicago 114, Charlotte 98 Dallas 111, New Orleans 106 Denver 134, Golden State 117 Milwaukee 106, L.A. Clippers 105
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m. Portland at Washington, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 6 p.m. Washington at Brooklyn, 6 p.m. L.A. Clippers at New York, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Detroit, 7 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Portland at Chicago, 8 p.m. Dallas at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Atlanta at Denver, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Orlando at Charlotte, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Indiana, 5 p.m. Philadelphia at New York, 6 p.m. Toronto at Memphis, 6 p.m. Denver at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Sacramento at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent LHP Darwinzon Hernandez outright to Norfolk (IL).
National League
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with RHP Nathan Webb, LHPs Angel Perdomo, Rob Zastryzny and Daniel Zamora and SS Chris Owings on minor league contracts.
Minor League BaseballFrontier League
EMPIRE STATE GREYS — Signed OFs Matt Turner and Aidan Willis. QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Ben Thompson. TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Francisco Jimenez and OF Denis Phipps.
BASKETBALLWomen’s National Basketball League
DALLAS WINGS — Signed G Crystal Dangerfield. INDIANA FEVER — Signed G Maya Caldwell.
FOOTBALLNational Football League
BUFFALO BILLS — Named Joe Danna safeties coach. DETROIT LIONS — Named Dre Bly cornerbacks coach and Steve Heiden tight ends coach. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed OL Justin Murray to a reserve/futures contract. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Designated P Arryn Siposs to return to practice from injured reserve.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
BOSTON BRUINS — Returned LW Jakub Lauko to Providence (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Assigned F Filip Zadina to Grand Rapids on a conditioning loan.
American Hockey League
BELLEVILLE SENATORS — Signed RW John Quenneville to a standard player contract (SPC). BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Returned G Henrik Tikkanen to Worcester (ECHL). CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Returned G Pavel Cajan to Kalamazoo (ECHL). LAVAL ROCKET — Loaned C Anthony Beauregard to Trois-Rivieres (ECHL). MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Returned F Cam Hausinger to Wheeling (ECHL). ONTARIO REIGN — Released LW Hank Crone from a professional tryout contract (PTO). Returned D Tyler Inamoto to Greenville (ECHL). ROCKFORD ICEHOGS — Assigned D Cliff Watson to Indy (ECHL).
ECHL
ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Shawn Weller from reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMPRABBITS — Placed F Dean Yakura on reserve. INDY FUEL — Released D Patrick Gazich. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Darion Hanson from Savannah. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Signed D Mackenzie Dwyer. Placed F Brandon Fortunato on reserve. Placed D Jacob Panetta on injured reserve. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Released G Michael Bullion. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Acquired D Max Balinson from Fort Wayne. Placed D Carson Vance on reserve. Placed G Jimmy Poreda on injured reserve. READING ROYALS — Signed D Adam Elby and placed him on reserve. SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Acquried F Cole Stallard from Iowa. WICHITA THUNDER — Signed G Eric Dop. Acquired F Shris Van Os-Shaw from Indy. Placed D chris McKay on reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Activated F Zack Bross from reserve. Placed F Nolan Vesey on reserve. Placed G Ken Appleby on injured reserve. Released G Austin Cain as an emergency backup goaltender (EBUG).
SOCCERMajor League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Signed D Luis Abram to a three-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Sent M Edwin Mosquera on loan to Defensa y Justicia (Argentine Primera Division) for the 2023 season. FC CINCINNATI — Acquired D Yerson Mosquera on loan from Wolverhampton (English Premiere League). LOS ANGELES FC — Signed D Sergi Palencia to a two-year contract, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. PHILADELPHIA UNION — Signed D Matt Real to a one-year contract. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Acquired $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM) from FC Cincinnati in exchange for the discovery priority of D Yerson Mosquera. REAL SALT LAKE — Signed M Griffin Dillon to an MLS Next Pro contract, pending league approval. Loaned D Jaziel Orozco to Santos Laguna (Liga MX).
USL Championship
OAKLAND ROOTS SC — Signed F Anuar Jose Pelaez Paba.
National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Waived D Kelly Ann Livingstone.
COLLEGE
