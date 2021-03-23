Milton 4
Hughesville 1
MILTON — The Milton Black Panthers swept both doubles matches to open the 2021 season on a high note with a 4-1 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory Monday.
In singles for Milton (1-0), Brodey Scoggins picked up a tough 7-5, 7-5 victory over Mikey Dylina, 7-5, 7-5.
Then in doubles, the No. 1 team of Camden Scoggins and Jose Oyola took a 6-1, 4-6, 6-4 win against Mason Thomas and Chase Michael.
And in No. 2 doubles, the team of Conner Smith and Trace Witter rolled to a 6-4, 6-2 triumph.
Milton will next host Bloomsburg at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Milton 4 Hughesville 1at MiltonSingles
1. Logan Burns (H) def. Jamir Wilt, 6-4, 7-5. 2. Brodey Scoggins (M) def. Mikey Dylina, 7-5, 7-5. 3. Seth Yoder (M) def. Austin Young, 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles
