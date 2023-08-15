BETHLEHEM – The Patriot League and CBS Sports announce a multi-year television deal that will extend their 20-year relationship. Under the agreement CBS Sports Network will air Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s lacrosse and a variety of other sports.
The deal provides for a minimum of 24 total live events in each year of the agreement, and maintains the League’s presence on CBS Sports Network for championships in men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s lacrosse. CBS Sports Network will televise the semifinals and championship game for Patriot League men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse, as well as the championship game for women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse.
“We are thrilled to extend our long-standing relationship with CBS Sports,” Patriot League Commissioner Jennifer Heppel said. “They are a trusted partner that allows us the platform to showcase Patriot League teams and student-athletes to a national television audience, and we look forward to continuing to work together.”
"The Patriot League has been a valued partner for the past two decades and we're excited to extend this longstanding relationship," said Dan Weinberg, Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Sports. "We're thrilled to continue showcasing the conference's best with live games across multiple sports, including the crowning of champions in men's and women's basketball and lacrosse."
CBS Sports Network is widely available through all major cable, satellite and telco distributors as well as via OTT streaming service providers YouTube TV, fuboTV and Hulu. Additionally, a live CBS Sports Network stream is available through CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App by authenticating with select providers. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com.
WILLIAMSPORT — Teams that stay in the Williamsport complex for the Little League World Series will continue to sleep in single beds in the wake of last year’s incident where a boy seriously injured his head when he fell out of his top bunk.
Little League International made the change last year after 12-year-old Easton Oliverson, a pitcher and outfielder for the Snow Canyon team out of Santa Clara, Utah, was injured in August.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we placed all beds individually on the floor during last year’s World Series, and in preparation for the 2023 Little League International Tournament, Little League decided to provide its participants with single, one-level beds for all of their player housing at each of its tournament locations, including those in Williamsport, where the dormitories can accommodate all 14 single beds,” Little League International said Monday in a statement.
This year’s tournament starts Wednesday and runs through Aug. 27.
The Oliverson family had kept Easton’s condition continuously updated on social media with photos of the boy — in a wheelchair and wearing baseball T-shirts — posing for pictures with his family and friends until the end of 2022. The family later sued the league and the company that made the bed.
The negligence lawsuit, filed by Jace and Nancy Oliverson on last September in Philadelphia, said there was no railing on the top bunk. Little League did not comment on the lawsuit. A message left Monday for the Oliveron's lawyer was not immediately returned.
Three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott has signed a one-year deal with the New England Patriots worth $4 million, a person familiar with the terms told The Associated Press.
The person, speaking on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move, said the contract can be worth up to $6 million with incentives.
The 28-year-old Elliott ran for 68 touchdowns and more than 8,000 yards in seven years with the Dallas Cowboys. He led the NFL in rushing yards in 2016, when he was the runner-up for the AP Rookie of the Year award, and again in 2018.
He also has more than 2,300 receiving yards, and 12 TD catches.
Elliott's yards per game have gone down every season of his career, a trend that partly reflects the decreased usage of running backs in the NFL since the Cowboys used the No. 4 overall draft pick to select him in 2016. Under coach Bill Belichick, the Patriots have been especially disdainful of the load-carrying rusher, winning Super Bowls in the past decade with more versatile, role-playing running backs like Sony Michel, Jonas Gray and James White.
At this point in his career, Elliott is expected to provide the team with depth behind Rhamondre Stevenson, who is in his third year with the team.
WILLIAMSPORT – Entering its second season after a 50-year hiatus at Lycoming College, the baseball team will welcome an incoming class of 13 student-athletes in 2024, head coach Rick Oliveri announced on Monday.
The incoming group features eight pitchers, seven infielders and four outfielders.
The Warriors finished 12-23 overall and 9-14 in the MAC Freedom in 2023. The team enters the Landmark Conference in 2024.
The following is Lycoming's incoming class:
Hunter Daab, P, R/R, 5-10, 170, Howard Beach, N.Y./Archbishop Molloy. Posted a 2.77 ERA in 18 innings as a senior, striking out 23.
Daniel DeLucas, Jr., OF, L/R, 6-1, 180, Wittier, Calif./LaSerna. Appeared in 31 games for the Roadrunners in 2023 and hit .322 with 23 runs, 37 hits, three doubles and 11 RBI.
Logan Escamilla, INF, R/R, 5-11, 155, Whitehouse Station, N.J./Hunterdon Central Regional. Hit .288 in 2023 with 11 runs, 17 hits, five RBI and two doubles.
Aiden Everly, INF/P, R/R, 5-8, 150, Beavertown/Midd-West. A three-year letterwinner at Midd-West, Everly earned all-area honors in 2023 after posting a team-best 28 hits, batting .418 and scoring 25 runs to go with 15 RBI and nine steals.
And as a pitcher, Everly went 2-0 with four saves and a 1.20 ERA in 23 1/3 innings.
Alex Halbert, P, R/R, 5-11, 185, Laurel, Md./Atholton. Saw action in 16 games in 2023, recording four runs and four hits, three RBI and a .250 batting average.
Tyler Iams, INF/P, R/R, 5-10, 135, Malvern/Great Valley. Saw action in 20 games as a senior and posted a .302 batting average with 13 runs, 19 hits and 13 RBI in 2023. Also threw 42 1/3 innings as a senior, striking out 47 and walking 28 with a 3.28 ERA to earn team’s best pitcher award and second-team all-division honors.
Max Krasnow, Jr., P/OF, R/R, 5-10, 195, Southwest Ranches, Fla./Western. Hit .280 with .448 on-base percentage, 10 RBI and 11 runs as a senior.
Eric MacCluen, UTL, R/R, 6-3, 205, Downingtown/Bishop Shanahan. A three-year letterwinner at Bishop Shanahan.
Ronan Mattson, P, R/L, 6-3, 175, Warwick, N.Y./Warwick Valley. Posted 54 strikeouts in 34 career innings, notching a 2.90 ERA.
Evan Mok, Jr., INF, R/R, 5-9, 185, Daly City, CA/St. Ignatius Prep. Played in 35 games, hitting .278 with three homers, 19 RBI and 16 runs in 2023.
Chase Petrilyak, OF/P, R/R, 5-10, 160, Tresckow/Marian Catholic. A three-year letterwinner at Marian Catholic, Petrilyak saw action in 22 games as a senior, hitting .423 with 24 runs, 30 hits, eight doubles, a homer and 24 RBI. He hit better than .400 twice in his career.
Grayson Rinker, P/INF, L/R, 6-0, 170, Jersey Shore/Montoursville Area. A three-year letterwinner, Rinker earned all-area honors as a senior after going 1-0 with five saves and a 2.78 ERA, striking out 27 in 22 2/3 innings. He helped the Warriors reach the state quarterfinals in 2022 and 2023.
Ryan Tan, INF, R/R, 5-7, 150, Colts Neck, N.J./Colts Neck. Hit .336 in career with 30 runs, six doubles and 18 RBI in career. In 2023, Tan hit .327 with 10 RBI and nine runs scored.
