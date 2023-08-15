BETHLEHEM – The Patriot League and CBS Sports announce a multi-year television deal that will extend their 20-year relationship. Under the agreement CBS Sports Network will air Patriot League men’s and women’s basketball, men’s and women’s lacrosse and a variety of other sports.

The deal provides for a minimum of 24 total live events in each year of the agreement, and maintains the League’s presence on CBS Sports Network for championships in men’s and women’s basketball and men’s and women’s lacrosse. CBS Sports Network will televise the semifinals and championship game for Patriot League men’s basketball and men’s lacrosse, as well as the championship game for women’s basketball and women’s lacrosse.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.