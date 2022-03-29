The following scholastic events scheduled for Monday were postponed due to inclement weather.
Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Baseball
• Warrior Run at Lewisburg, postponed to 4:30 today
Boys tennis
• Mifflinburg at Juniata, postponed to 4 p.m. April 8
Milton at Central Columbia, postponed to 4:30 today
• Lewisburg at Loyalsock, postponed to TBA
• Milton at Bloomsburg (on Wednesday), postponed to 4 p.m. April 15
