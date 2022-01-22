KALAMAZOO, Mich. - It had always been Stone Hollenbach's dream to attend the University of Alabama.
But after not seeing the field in his three seasons for the Crimson Tide, the bloom was off the rose for Hollenbach, and it was time for him to move on.
Hollenbach put his name into the NCAA's transfer portal on Jan. 12, and five days later he accepted a scholarship from Western Michigan University.
A native of Lewisburg and a former All-State quarterback for Southern Columbia High School where he helped the Tigers win PIAA Class 2A titles in 2017 and 18, Hollenbach has no regrets about his time spent at Alabama.
He just wanted a better opportunity to get on the field.
"I decided to leave because of playing time. I felt like I could play somewhere else, and I felt like it was time. It was a tough decision, and it was definitely one I thought about a lot," said Hollenbach, a 6-foot-3, 208-pound pro-style quarterback who completed 63 percent of his passes for 5,774 yards and 70 touchdowns during his career at Southern.
"I had a great experience at Alabama, and it was a huge honor (to play for the Crimson Tide). I'll miss the coaches I've had relationships with, and winning championships and being coached by the greatest college coach ever," Hollenbach added. "I don't regret my time at Alabama at all. I wouldn't be the player I am today."
But from the moment he stepped foot on the Tuscaloosa campus as a walk-on in 2019, Hollenbach had his work cut out for himself.
For the first two seasons he played behind future first round NFL draft pick Mac Jones, who now plays for the New England Patriots, and then this past season Hollenbach backed up Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who led the Crimson Tide to the National Championship game.
Alabama's 33-18 loss to Georgia in the FBS final will stand as Hollenbach's last memory of his days with the Crimson Tide, and it was no doubt a sour ending to a successful, winning season for Hollenbach and the program.
"The championship game was tough," said Hollenbach. "However, we had a fantastic season and accomplished a lot - like winning the Southeastern Conference championship and winning the Cotton Bowl.
Two days after the national championship game was when Hollenbach put his name into the portal, and soon thereafter Western Michigan offered him a scholarship.
And suffice to say, Hollenbach jumped at the chance to play for the Broncos.
"Western Michigan was the first school to offer me a scholarship when I entered the portal. I felt wanted," Hollenbach said. "I'm extremely excited for this opportunity, and I'm going to try and make the best of it.
"I don't believe a change of scenery will jumpstart my career, but being on scholarship will," he added.
Hollenbach will have three years of eligibility remaining at Western Michigan, which had a successful season in its own right in 2021. The Broncos went 8-5 (4-4 in the Mid-American Conference) and beat Nevada 52-24 in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 27.
And one of the important things that attracted Hollenbach to the Broncos is the fact they are a competitive, winning team.
"I want to continue to have a successful team like I've had in the past," he said. "Western Michigan has had some great teams. They've played in the Cotton Bowl in 2016, and they won eight games including a bowl win this past season."
Hollenbach though will join a crowded quarterback room at Western Michigan, one that saw the early departure of redshirt sophomore quarterback Kaleb Eleby to the NFL draft. The Broncos currently have two scholarship players on the roster in redshirt freshmen Jack Salopek and Mareyohn Hrabowski, along with walk-on freshman Lucas Hartings.
"Western Michigan has some great players, especially at the quarterback position. I'm looking forward to competing with them. They have great players at all positions, including a great offense/defense," said Hollenbach.
"The coaches (head coach Tim Lester recently signed a contract extension) have been great - they've all been helping me get comfortable with the transfer - and I'm excited to get started and meet my new teammates."
Western Michigan opens the 2022 season at Michigan State University on Sept. 3, and two weeks later the Broncos host the Pitt Panthers on Sept. 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.