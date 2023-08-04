Zac Shoemaker

Williamsport starting pitcher Zac Shoemaker tips his hat to the fans as he’s taken out of the game after taking a no-hitter into the 9th inning against the West Virginia Black Bears Thursday at Muncy Bank Ballpark. The Crosscutters won 1-0.

 Provided by Williamsport Crosscutters

WILLIAMSPORT — Crosscutters starter Zac Shoemaker took a no-hit bid into the 9th inning, coming two outs shy, as Williamsport took a 1-0 win over West Virginia on Thursday night at Muncy Bank Ballpark.

Shoemaker surrendered his only hit with one out in the top of the 9th inning on a flare to center by Noah Lucier. The lefty struck out a season-high 12 batters, and scattered three walks in the winning effort.

Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.

