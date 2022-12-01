UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State freshman running back Nicholas Singleton was honored as the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year on Wednesday. Singleton was among 10 Penn State offensive players picking up All-Big Ten honors.
Singleton is the fourth Thompson-Randle El Big Ten Freshman of the Year joining Christian Hackenberg (2013), Deion Barnes (2012) and Curtis Enis (1995, media). Singleton became Penn State’s 37th major award winner for conference awards and the 11th in the James Franklin era.
Singleton was a third-team All-Big Ten selection, joining OL Olumuyiwa Fashanu (second team), OL Juice Scruggs (third team), TE Brenton Strange (third team), RB Kaytron Allen (honorable mention), QB Sean Clifford (honorable mention), OL Bryce Effner (honorable mention), OL Hunter Nourzad (honorable mention), WR Parker Washington (honorable mention) and OL Sal Wormley (honorable mention).
With 10 offensive and 13 defensive/special teams selections, Penn State has 23 All-Big Ten selections in 2022.
Singleton, who was named second-team All-Big Ten by the media as a return specialist on Tuesday, has 941 yards, averaging 78.4 per game and 6.32 per carry. Singleton owns the Penn State freshman rushing touchdowns record with 10, breaking a tie with Noah Cain (8; 2019) for the mark. Allen currently has nine.
The freshman is tied second in the FBS with six 40+ yard runs and eight 30+ yard runs and tied fifth with three 50+ yard runs. Four of his six 40+ yard runs have gone for touchdowns.
Fashanu has appeared in 17 career games and made 10 starts at left tackle, including eight this season. Fashanu has not allowed a sack on 299 pass blocking snaps this season, and he has yet to be penalized on 542 offensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus.
Scruggs has made 25 career starts, including 12 at center this season, and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection, by the coaches and media, in 2021. According to Coaches By The Numbers, Scruggs has not allowed a sack in 393 pass plays this season.
Strange has appeared in 36 career games, including 30 starts, as a Nittany Lion. He paces PSU tight ends with 362 receiving yards (on 32 receptions). He leads the team with five touchdown receptions and is tied 12th among FBS tight ends.
Strange’s 11 career touchdown receptions sit third among tight ends at Penn State, behind only Pat Freiermuth (16; 2018-20) and Mike Gesicki (15; 2014-17). In 2022, Penn State leads the Big Ten and ranks second among Power Five teams with 13 tight end receiving touchdowns.
No. 8 Penn State finished the regular season with a 35-16 win over Michigan State to improve to 10-2 overall and 7-2 in Big Ten action.
The Nittany Lions reached 10 wins in a season for the 25th time and reached 10 wins in the regular season for the 20th time.
With Saturday’s win, Penn State reached 10+ wins for the fourth time in the James Franklin era and earned seven Big Ten wins for the seventh time in program history.
