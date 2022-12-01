UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State freshman running back Nicholas Singleton was honored as the Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year on Wednesday. Singleton was among 10 Penn State offensive players picking up All-Big Ten honors.

Singleton is the fourth Thompson-Randle El Big Ten Freshman of the Year joining Christian Hackenberg (2013), Deion Barnes (2012) and Curtis Enis (1995, media). Singleton became Penn State’s 37th major award winner for conference awards and the 11th in the James Franklin era.

