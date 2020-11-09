Yocum

Mifflinburg’s Peyton Yocum maneuvers through the Selinsgrove defense Saturday in the District 4 championship.

 Adam Slother/ The Standard-Journal

Selinsgrove 3

Mifflinburg 2 (2OT)

SELINSGROVE — Lilian Poust scored a pair of goals in regulation and Katelynn Stover scored in the second overtime to send Selinsgrove to the District 4 Class 2A title over Mifflinburg Saturday at Selinsgrove.

Selinsgrove got on the board first and Mifflinburg’s Olivia Walter scored with an assist from Sarah Fritz to even things shortly into the second half. Mifflinburg took the lead with a goal from Peyton Yocum, again assisted by Yocum.

Poust then evened things with an assist from Annalise Bond.

District 4 Class 2A Championships Selinsgrove 3, Mifflinburg 2 (2OT)

Saturday at Selinsgrove 1st half: S-Lilian Poust, assist Annalise Bond, 18:14. 2nd half: M-Olivia Walter, assist Sarah Fritz, 44:00; M-Peyton Yocum, assist Fritz, 61:20; S-Poust (Bond), 68:12. Overtime S-Katelynn Stover, unassisted, 87:15. Shots on goal: Selinsgrove 12-7. Corners: Selinsgrove 3-2. Saves: Mifflinburg 8 (Kristi Benfield); Selinsgrove 5 (Allvia Ravy).

