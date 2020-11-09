Selinsgrove 3
Mifflinburg 2 (2OT)
SELINSGROVE — Lilian Poust scored a pair of goals in regulation and Katelynn Stover scored in the second overtime to send Selinsgrove to the District 4 Class 2A title over Mifflinburg Saturday at Selinsgrove.
Selinsgrove got on the board first and Mifflinburg’s Olivia Walter scored with an assist from Sarah Fritz to even things shortly into the second half. Mifflinburg took the lead with a goal from Peyton Yocum, again assisted by Yocum.
Poust then evened things with an assist from Annalise Bond.
