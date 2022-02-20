College wrestling
No. 13 Arizona State 21, Lehigh 17
Saturday at Arizona State
125 – Brandon Courtney (ASU) major dec. Sheldon Seymour (Lehigh) 10-2 133 – Michael McGee (ASU) major dec. Satoshi Abe (Lehigh) 12-4 141 – Dan Moran (Lehigh) dec. Mykey Ramos (ASU) 8-2 149 – Kyle Parco (ASU) dec. Max Brignola (Lehigh) 5-2 157 – Jacori Teemer (ASU) dec. Josh Humphreys (Lehigh) 8-5 165 – Brian Meyer (Lehigh) dec. Anthony Valencia (ASU) 6-1 174 – Jake Logan (Lehigh) tech fall Ryan Rochford (ASU) 20-5, 7:00 184 – AJ Burkhart (Lehigh) Fall Josh Nummer (ASU) 4:50 197 – Kordell Norfleet (ASU) major dec. JT Davis (Lehigh) 12-4 285 – Cohlton Schultz (ASU) dec. Jordan Wood (Lehigh) 4-2, tb Extra matches 133 – Michael McGee (ASU) injury default Malyke Hines (Lehigh) 0:01 141 – Mykey Ramos (ASU) injury default Connor McGonagle (Lehigh) 0:01
Bloomsburg 29 Edinboro 14
149: Cade Balestrini (Shikellamy) (BU) fall Sully Allen (EU) 2:27, 6-0 157: Alex Carida (BU) maj. dec. PJ Gohn (EU) 12-1, 10-0 165: Dylan Kohn (EU) maj. dec. Trenton Harder (BU) 8-0, 10-4 174: Joey Arnold (EU) dec. Matt Benedetti (BU) 4-2 (SV), 10-7 184: Ethan Ducca (EU) dec. Bruno Stolfi (BU) 8-4, 10-10 197: Cody Mulligan (EU) maj. dec. David Tuttle (BU) 10-2, 10-14 285: Shane Noonan (BU) dec. Max Millin (EU) 3-2, 13-14 125: Bronson Garber (BU) fall Christopher Merlo (EU) 5:34, 19-14 133: Cole Rhone (Benton) (BU) fall Cameron Soda (EU) 6:22, 25-14 141: Josh Mason (BU) maj. dec. Jackie Gold (EU) 9-0, 29-14 Extra Matches 157: Alex Carida (Hackettstown, N.J./Hackettstown) (BU) tech fall Jake Pail (EU) 17-0 (5:00) 197: Cody Mulligan (EU) fall David Tuttle (BU) 3:58 133: Cole Rhone (Benton (BU) dec. Cameron Soda (EU) 10-7 133: Cole Rhone (Benton (BU) fall Chris Merlo (EU) 4:27
Track and field
Jud Logan Memorial Tune-Up
at Kent State, Ohio
Lock Haven’s Hunter Confair, a Warrior Run graduate, ran a personal best 16:03.35 in the 5K.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 50 35 10 5 75 208 145 Tampa Bay 49 32 11 6 70 169 139 Toronto 48 32 13 3 67 174 132 Boston 49 28 17 4 60 140 138 Detroit 51 23 22 6 52 147 176 Ottawa 49 18 26 5 41 130 156 Buffalo 51 16 27 8 40 138 182 Montreal 50 10 33 7 27 112 195
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 49 34 11 4 72 172 118 Pittsburgh 52 31 13 8 70 173 140 N.Y. Rangers 50 32 13 5 69 151 127 Washington 52 28 15 9 65 171 145 Columbus 49 25 23 1 51 163 180 N.Y. Islanders 45 18 20 7 43 111 126 Philadelphia 49 15 25 9 39 125 172 New Jersey 50 17 28 5 39 146 182
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 49 36 9 4 76 198 138 Minnesota 47 31 13 3 65 183 143 St. Louis 49 29 14 6 64 175 137 Nashville 50 28 18 4 60 153 143 Dallas 49 27 20 2 56 143 145 Winnipeg 49 22 19 8 52 144 147 Chicago 52 18 26 8 44 126 176 Arizona 50 13 33 4 30 114 186
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 48 29 13 6 64 166 113 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 169 150 Edmonton 50 28 19 3 59 168 161 Los Angeles 50 26 17 7 59 147 141 Anaheim 52 24 19 9 57 156 158 Vancouver 51 23 22 6 52 135 146 San Jose 49 22 22 5 49 131 154 Seattle 51 16 31 4 36 133 180 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Colorado 5, Buffalo 3 Edmonton 4, Winnipeg 2 St. Louis 6, Toronto 3 Boston 3, Ottawa 2, OT Los Angeles 5, Arizona 3 Calgary 2, Seattle 1 Anaheim 7, Vancouver 4
Sunday’s Games
Carolina 4, Pittsburgh 3 Montreal 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO Florida 5, Chicago 2 N.Y. Rangers 2, Ottawa 1 Columbus 7, Buffalo 3 Arizona 3, Dallas 1 Minnesota 7, Edmonton 3 Vegas 4, San Jose 1
Monday’s Games
Colorado at Boston, 1 p.m. Carolina at Philadelphia, 3 p.m. Winnipeg at Calgary, 4 p.m. Toronto at Montreal, 7 p.m. Seattle at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Nashville at Florida, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Toronto at Columbus, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Seattle, 10 p.m. San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
American Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Springfield 47 26 14 5 2 59 151 145 Providence 41 22 13 3 3 50 124 108 Hartford 44 23 15 4 2 52 128 127 Charlotte 47 26 18 3 0 55 162 139 Hershey 48 25 17 3 3 56 146 136 WB/Scranton 46 20 21 2 3 45 117 141 Lehigh Valley 45 17 19 6 3 43 122 143 Bridgeport 48 18 21 5 4 45 127 144
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Utica 44 30 9 5 0 65 160 116 Toronto 39 22 13 3 1 48 133 130 Laval 38 21 14 3 0 45 126 125 Rochester 47 24 18 3 2 53 160 169 Belleville 40 21 19 0 0 42 126 122 Syracuse 42 19 18 4 1 43 119 134 Cleveland 44 15 21 5 3 38 123 154
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 46 29 10 4 3 65 152 119 Manitoba 43 26 14 2 1 55 129 113 Milwaukee 49 24 20 3 2 53 144 148 Rockford 43 21 18 3 1 46 120 130 Grand Rapids 46 20 19 5 2 47 128 141 Iowa 45 20 19 4 2 46 128 129 Texas 42 15 18 5 4 39 126 145
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Stockton 41 29 8 3 1 62 146 106 Ontario 42 27 9 3 3 60 170 132 Bakersfield 40 20 12 4 4 48 132 123 Henderson 40 22 15 2 1 47 126 117 Colorado 46 24 16 3 3 54 150 134 Abbotsford 41 21 16 3 1 46 138 122 Tucson 41 16 22 2 1 35 112 159 San Diego 40 16 22 2 0 34 112 134 San Jose 43 15 27 1 0 31 128 180 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Belleville 5, Toronto 4 Charlotte 4, Cleveland 2 WB/Scranton 3, Springfield 2 Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2 Hershey 4, Bridgeport 2 Providence 3, Hartford 1 Syracuse 6, Rochester 3 Utica 3, Lehigh Valley 2 Chicago 5, Iowa 3 San Jose 7, Texas 6 Tucson 4, Henderson 3 Abbotsford 2, Colorado 1 Ontario 4, San Diego 3 Stockton 4, Bakersfield 3
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland 6, Charlotte 5 Bridgeport 2, Hartford 0 Manitoba 4, Milwaukee 3 Laval 5, Rochester 1 Providence 4, Hershey 1 Springfield 3, Lehigh Valley 1 Chicago 5, Iowa 1 Grand Rapids 5, Rockford 2 Colorado 4, Abbotsford 2 Ontario 4, San Diego 3 Texas 4, San Jose 1 Stockton 7, Bakersfield 4 Henderson at Tucson, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Laval at Toronto, 3 p.m. Milwaukee at Manitoba, 3 p.m. Syracuse at Belleville, 3 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Philadelphia 35 23 .603 — Boston 34 26 .567 2 Toronto 32 25 .561 2½ Brooklyn 31 28 .525 4½ New York 25 34 .424 10½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 38 21 .644 — Atlanta 28 30 .483 9½ Charlotte 29 31 .483 9½ Washington 27 31 .466 10½ Orlando 13 47 .217 25½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 38 21 .644 — Cleveland 35 23 .603 2½ Milwaukee 36 24 .600 2½ Indiana 20 40 .333 18½ Detroit 13 45 .224 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 41 19 .683 — Dallas 35 24 .593 5½ San Antonio 23 36 .390 17½ New Orleans 23 36 .390 17½ Houston 15 43 .259 25
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 36 22 .621 — Denver 33 25 .569 3 Minnesota 31 28 .525 5½ Portland 25 34 .424 11½ Oklahoma City 18 40 .310 18
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 48 10 .828 — Golden State 42 17 .712 6½ L.A. Clippers 30 31 .492 19½ L.A. Lakers 27 31 .466 21 Sacramento 22 38 .367 27
Sunday’s Games
2022 All-Star Game Team LeBron 163, Team Durant 160
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled.
College hockey
Saturday scores
EAST
Alaska Fairbanks 4, LIU 3 Mercyhurst 6, American International 3 Air Force 4, Boston U. 4, 3OT Minnesota 6, Penn St. 4 Colgate 4, St. Lawrence 2 Harvard 1, Quinnipiac 0 Union 2, Brown 2, 2OT Northeastern 4, Boston College 1 Yale 5, Rensselaer 2 Cornell 6, Clarkson 2 Providence 3, Mass.-Lowell 2 Canisius 3, Sacred Heart 1 Dartmouth 2, Princeton 0 New Hampshire 5, Maine 2 Rochester Institute of Technology 3, Niagara 2 Merrimack 3, Vermont 2, OT UConn 4, UMass 2
MIDWEST
Michigan Tech 5, Ferris St. 5, 3OT Notre Dame 4, Michigan St. 2 W. Michigan 6, Denver 4 Michigan St. 5, Bemidji St. 1 Northern Michigan 4, Bowling Green 2 North Dakota 3, Minn. Duluth 2 Omaha 5, St. Cloud St. 1 Lake Superior St. 5, St. Thomas 1 Michigan 3, Ohio St. 0 SOUTHWEST Colorado College 3, Miami (Ohio) 2, OT
Transactions
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
