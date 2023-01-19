LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior Emma Shaffer scored 15 points and added a career-high 15 rebounds, but the Bison women's basketball team lost 52-43 to Army on Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. Classmate Tai Johnson added 11 points and four assists in the defeat.
The Bison (6-12, 2-5 PL) held Army (5-12, 3-4 PL) to 19-for-61 shooting (31.1%) while shooting 18-for-49 (36.7%) themselves. The Black Knights forced 22 Bison turnovers, turning them into 17 points, and outscored Bucknell 15-6 in the fourth quarter to make up the difference in the final score. The Orange and Blue had tied the game at 37 just before the third quarter horn, thanks to a Grace Sullivan lay-up on a nice feed from Johnson.
Shaffer's double-double was the fourth such occurrence of her career.
Kamryn Hall scored a game-high 17 points while adding five rebounds and three blocks to lead Army. Sabria Hunter chipped in 10 points, 13 rebounds, and four steals.
"We are based on doing simple things compared to our opponents," said Coach Trevor Woodruff, "And right now the easy things look hard for us. Passing and catching. Making an open shot. Things that are not hard look hard for us. We will continue to work on it."
The first quarter started slowly as neither the Bison nor the Black Knights mustered much offense. Bucknell would grab its biggest lead of the game when Shaffer dropped in a bucket for the 6-2 advantage. Army counterattacked to take a 14-8 lead. Johnson scored a driving layup, but Army added another field goal to finish the first period at 16-10.
The second stanza also commenced at a slow pace. After the score slid at 20-13 at the 6:59 mark, neither team scored until the 4:48 timestamp when Shaffer dropped in a layup. The two minutes featured missed free throws and shots galore. Army kept ahead of the Bison, but Bucknell kept driving and got to within 22-20. However, the Black Knights immediately went on a 5-0 run to end the half at 27-20. In the second quarter, Army shot 21 attempts to Bucknell's seven.
Bucknell battled hard in the third period, but every time the Bison made a short run, Army stayed ahead thanks to Kamryn Hall converting four baskets. When the score was 36-31 Army, Bucknell made the definite run. Grace Sullivan scored a layup. Johnson added a fast break layup. Army made a single free throw. Tai Johnson brought up the ball with seconds to spare and found Sullivan all alone under the basket. The tall forward calmly scored to tie the game at 37-37 entering the fourth.
Army struck first to start the final period and Shaffer immediately answered to knot it up again. Alas, that was the high water mark for Bucknell. The Bison would embark on a nearly six-minute scoreless streak as Army struggled to score but still built a comfortable lead. A backcourt pass and an Emma Theodorsson foul gave Army the chance at the traditional three-point play. Army missed the free throw but recovered the rebound and nailed a trey. It was a five-point swing that the Bison never recovered from.
Johnson broke the scoreless skein at the 1:49 mark with a jump shot. With the score now at 46-41, the Bison still had a chance. But Isabella King's shot missed, and Army started shooting free throws. Another Shaffer basket proved for naught as the Bison fell 52-43.
Despite the outcome, Coach Woodruff remains hopeful moving forward, "I believe in our players. I believe in us. I believe there is a good team in us."
The Bison hit the road for an expedition against Holy Cross on Jan. 21. The tip is scheduled for 2 p.m.
