LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior Emma Shaffer scored 15 points and added a career-high 15 rebounds, but the Bison women's basketball team lost 52-43 to Army on Wednesday evening at Sojka Pavilion. Classmate Tai Johnson added 11 points and four assists in the defeat.

The Bison (6-12, 2-5 PL) held Army (5-12, 3-4 PL) to 19-for-61 shooting (31.1%) while shooting 18-for-49 (36.7%) themselves. The Black Knights forced 22 Bison turnovers, turning them into 17 points, and outscored Bucknell 15-6 in the fourth quarter to make up the difference in the final score. The Orange and Blue had tied the game at 37 just before the third quarter horn, thanks to a Grace Sullivan lay-up on a nice feed from Johnson.

