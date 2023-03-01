WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Dyson Harward became just the second player in the Lycoming College men’s basketball program’s history to earn four all-conference honors in a career and the fifth to earn three straight first-team all-conference accolades as the All-MAC Freedom teams were announced on Tuesday. In addition, both senior Mo Terry and junior Steven Hamilton each earned a slot on the conference’s second team.
Harward joins Rich Henninger ’74 as the only players in program history to earn four all-conference accolades in a career and Ron Travis ’67, Henninger, Andy Rutherford ’98 and Jonathan Pribble ’06 as the only three-time first-team all-conference honorees in program history. Harward was the MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year and a second-team all-conference pick in 2020 before earning First Team All-MAC Freedom honors the past three years.
Harward finished in the top 10 in the conference in five statistical categories this season, sitting eighth in scoring, averaging 13.7 points per game, third in rebounds (9.7), tied for the lead in three-pointers made (2.2 per game), third in blocked shots (1.7 per game), fourth in free throw percentage (.817) and fourth in three-point field goal percentage (.392).
He finished his career 23rd in school history with 1,172 career points, sixth with 839 rebounds and he broke the school record with 166 blocked shots despite playing just 89 career games. He was the first player with more than 800 career rebounds since Bill Conroy ’78 pulled down 933.
Terry earned his first all-conference accolades after finishing in the top 20 in the MAC Freedom in seven statistical categories, sitting 16th in the conference in scoring (11.5), 20th in field goal percentage (.406) and free throw percentage (.651), third in steals (1.7), 14th in 3-point field goals made (1.5), 13th in assists (2.7) and eighth with a .374 three-point field goal percentage.
Terry finished his four-year career with the Warriors with 980 career points despite playing only seven games his sophomore season due to COVID-19. He also notched 408 career rebounds, 185 assists, knocked down 113 3-pointers and notched 107 steals.
Hamilton repeated on the All-MAC Freedom Second Team after he also finished amongst the top 20 in the league in five statistical categories, including leading the MAC Freedom in three-pointers made (2.2), and ranking ninth in assists (3.1), third in 3-point field goal percentage (.392), 12th in blocked shots (0.7) and 14th in scoring (11.8).
The Warriors finished 16-10 overall and 11-5 in the MAC Freedom under first-year head coach Mark Linebaugh.
Three Lycoming female swimmers earn CSC Academic All-District honors
WILLIAMSPORT – Three members of the Lycoming College women’s swimming team – senior Katherine Brown, junior Courtney Chapman and junior Elisa DiNicola – have earned a spot on the College Sports Communicators Academic All-District team, the organization announced on Tuesday.
The CSC nominates student-athletes recognized for their performance in competition and in the classroom. Academic All-District selections will advance to the Academic All-America ballot. First, second, and third team selections will be announced in mid-March. Nominees must maintain a 3.50 GPA and must have played in half of their contests and be a major contributor to the program.
Brown is one of 10 alternates for the NCAA Championship after she posted a time of 1:03.99 to win the 100-yard breaststroke at the MAC Championships for the second year in a row, finishing the year ranked 26th in Division III in the event. Brown, who won the 100- and 200-yard breaststrokes at the 2022 MAC Championships is one of four Warriors to win three individual MAC titles in a career and one of three Warriors to post two NCAA provisional times in a career.
Chapman helped the Warriors score 97 points at the MAC Championships, as she finished 16th in the 200-yard butterfly (2:36.26), 27th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:08.47), 33rd in the 500-yard freestyle (a career-best 5:59.20). She helped the 400-yard medley relay finish eighth (4:21.84) and the 800-yard freestyle relay finish ninth (8:50.53).
DiNicola helped the Warriors to 199 of the team’s 405.5 points at the MAC Championships. She finished 12th in the 100-yard butterfly (1:02.49), 19th in the 100-yard freestyle (56.67) and 31st in the 50-yard freestyle (26.40). In relay events, DiNicola helped the 200-yard medley (1:53.93) and 200-yard freestyle (1:42.48) groups finish seventh, the 400-yard freestyle (3:47.11) squad finish eighth and the 800-yard freestyle (8:50.53) team finish ninth.
