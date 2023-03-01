WILLIAMSPORT – Senior Dyson Harward became just the second player in the Lycoming College men’s basketball program’s history to earn four all-conference honors in a career and the fifth to earn three straight first-team all-conference accolades as the All-MAC Freedom teams were announced on Tuesday. In addition, both senior Mo Terry and junior Steven Hamilton each earned a slot on the conference’s second team.

Harward joins Rich Henninger ’74 as the only players in program history to earn four all-conference accolades in a career and Ron Travis ’67, Henninger, Andy Rutherford ’98 and Jonathan Pribble ’06 as the only three-time first-team all-conference honorees in program history. Harward was the MAC Commonwealth Rookie of the Year and a second-team all-conference pick in 2020 before earning First Team All-MAC Freedom honors the past three years.

